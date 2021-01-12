Sennheiser brings audiophile in-ears and budget wireless cans to CES

Follow all of Reviewed's CES coverage as it happens. To get a sneak peek at the latest product trends delivered straight to your phone, sign up for text message alerts

CES may look a lot different this year, but Sennheiser is doing its part to bring some familiarity to the virtual event. The highly regarded audio company has announced a new pair of in-ear headphones in the $299.95 IE 300 while also revealing that its strikingly affordable $69.95 HD 250BT wireless headphones are headed to the North American market.

IE 300 in-ear headphones

Credit: Sennheiser

The IE 300 are a pair of wired, earhook-style in-ear headphones aimed at audiophile types. They come equipped with what Sennheiser describes as a “refined version” of its 7mm Extra Wide Band transducer. The headphones will offer a frequency response of 6 Hz—20kHz, and while we haven't heard them yet, we expect the kind of smooth, warm, and detailed sound signature Sennheiser delivers in hits like the Momentum True Wireless 2, but likely with even more attention to detail since they're wired and still beg a rather hefty price.

To ensure the IE 300 are a one-size-fits-all product, the headphones come with flexible ear hooks and three different sizes of silicone and memory foam ear adapters. They headphones also have a 3.5mm cable that Sennheiser says is reinforced with para-aramid (essentially, material made with super-strong fibers) to bolster stability. Among the accessories for the IE 300 are what the company calls a carrying case as well as balanced cables with 2.5mm or 4.4mm connectors to give the IE 300 some options when it comes to connecting to different audiophile devices.

The IE 300 will be available in the U.S at the end of January for $299.95.

HD 250BT over-ear headphones

Credit: Sennheiser

On paper, the HD 250BT sound like an exceptional value for their modest price tag. The wireless, over-ear headphones claim to have 25 hours of battery life and support for codecs like AAC and aptXTM in conjunction with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The HD 250BT are also compatible with Sennheiser’s Smart Control app and its equalizer for those who want to try and customize the headphones’ sound to their specific taste.

As an added bonus, the HD 250BT include aptX Low Latency to better synchronize audio with the content being watched on your screen. Those who can't spend a mint on wireless headphones, or those looking for an alternative to their favorite top-shelf headphones that won’t foster quite as much anxiety over losing or breaking them will want to take a good look at the HD 250BT when they hit the North American marketplace this month.

The HD 250BT will be available in the U.S. at the end of January for $69.95.

And one more thing: Speakerless car audio from Ambeo

Credit: Sennheiser

Sennheiser is a household name for audio gear, but it hasn’t exactly been synonymous with car audio. That may be changing, however, as Sennheiser and Continental earned a CES Innovation Award 2021 in the In-Vehicle Entertainment and Safety category. The winning car audio solution? A speakerless, 3D audio system that integrated both Sennheiser’s AMBEO 3D audio technology and Continental’s speakerless Ac2ated Sound system.

Essentially, the pairing involves Continental’s utilization of selected surfaces in a vehicle rather than conventional loudspeakers, and Sennheiser’s AMBEO Mobility software and its ability to analyze stereo sound and place the audio in the proper spaces in a listening environment. The award-winning result was an immersive car audio system that was comparatively 90 percent lighter and less space-consuming than traditional setups. Sennheiser may not be able to convince the classic car audio bass head to give up their massive subwoofers capable of moving incredible amounts of air. But there’s no denying how intriguing this collaboration is, and what it could mean for the future of car audio.

