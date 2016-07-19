The Best 2-in-1 Laptops of 2022

If you just can’t decide between a traditional laptop and a tablet, a convertible 2-in-1 gets you the best of both worlds: a tablet for kicking it on the couch and a laptop for when you need to buckle down and work. Most 2-in-1 laptops have a 360-degree hinge, which means you can prop it up like a tent or swing the screen around and use it as a tablet. Others take it a step further with a detachable keyboard. Not sure which one to spring for? Don't sweat it. To find the best of the best, we put these versatile machines through a number of tests.

After hours of testing, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (available at Dell) is our top pick. Its compact build and stellar performance make it a great option for most people. But not all 2-in-1's are created equal. Whether you're looking for a more diverse selection of ports or a brighter screen, we've got something for every kind of buyer on this list.

These are the best 2-in-1 laptops we tested, ranked in order:

Dell XPS 13 9310 2-in-1 Lenovo Yoga 9i MSI Summit E16 Flip HP Spectre 14t (2020) HP Envy x360 15z Lenovo Yoga C940 Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga Gen 4

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is the best option for most people.

Best Overall Dell XPS 13 9310 2-in-1 (2020) Dell’s XPS 13 has long been one of the best-engineered laptops on the market, and the 2-in-1 version of Dell’s flagship keeps a lot of the same features that make the standard XPS 13 so impressive. Its performance was among the best we tested, with our mid-tier configuration boasting a 10th-gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Battery life came in squarely at seven hours, which is just about enough to get you through the workday, and a bright 4K UHD screen will suit you even if you’re working outdoors. Most importantly, it has the same super-thin bezels as its non-touch sibling, meaning you get a 13-inch laptop in a tiny package more similar to competing 11-inch laptops. The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 lacks a few things compared to the non-touch model, though, including shorter battery life, floppier hinges, and a slightly thicker profile to house the touchscreen. The keyboard is also incredibly shallow—even more so than this year’s non-touch version—which means typing for long sessions isn’t as comfortable as other laptops. Finally, its storage is soldered onto the motherboard just like the RAM, which means you can’t upgrade it later on like you can with the non-touch version—so buy what you think you’ll need for the future, not just what you need now. Still, even with those notable downsides, Dell is still ahead of the pack in terms of performance and product design. The trackpad is near-perfect, the touch screen hinge is smooth as butter, and the laptop is thin enough that it’s actually decent to use in tablet mode, especially with the sold-separately Dell Active Pen. And even with that super-compact design, it still bested most of its competition in performance, which is no small feat. For that reason, it’s still the best overall 2-in-1 you can buy right now. Pros Top-tier performance for an ultraportable

Bright, gorgeous screen

Incredibly thin, portable form factor Cons Keyboard is very shallow

Port selection is limited Buy now at Dell

Other 2-in-1 Laptops We Tested

Lenovo Yoga 9i (Gen 7, 2022) The Lenovo Yoga 9i is Lenovo’s best 2-in-1 yet. With a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, a brilliant OLED display, and a handy stylus, the Yoga 9i is one of the fastest, most versatile laptops available for serious productivity tasks. Photo editing is particularly a treat, as its 16:10 ratio 4K monitor covers over 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and can get to about 375 nits of brightness. Best of all, compared to the competition, the Yoga 9i can usually sells for hundreds of dollars less than similar laptops and make almost no compromises to do so. For professional film editing or 3D modeling and rendering work, the Yoga 9i can get the job done, but it won’t get it done quickly. While its integrated graphics are excellent compared to those on other processors, the Yoga 9i lacks a discrete graphics processor that would elevate its utility for professional creatives. However, few 2-in-1s offer discrete graphics as an option, leaving you to choose between expensive options like the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio or settle for a traditional laptop like the Dell XPS 15 or the MacBook Pro 14. For those who travel frequently, they may additionally find themselves frustrated with the Yoga 9i’s seven-hour battery life. If it’s a convenient, delightful 2-in-1 that you’re after, the Yoga 9i is an ideal laptop for most people’s productivity needs. Its stylish and ergonomic form factor, gorgeous touchscreen display, and efficient processor earn it a high spot among our favorite 2-in-1 laptops. Pros Breathtaking 4K display

Excellent stylus and tablet experience

Snappy performance Cons Mediocre battery life

Touchpad is too sensitive Buy now at Lenovo

$1,449.99 from Walmart

$1,449.99 from Lenovo

MSI Summit E16 Flip (2022) The Summit E16 Flip is one of the best 2-in-1s available on the market for artists. Its breathtaking, ultra-bright 4K screen can accurately display HDR content with a full DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color gamut. If you do 3D modeling, its graphics processor is powerful enough to let you open and work on sculpts on the go. If you’re more of a 2D person, the MSI Pen stylus has 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity for crisp, varied line art. Even though the laptop has a massive 16-inch screen, it’s about the size of a standard 15.6-inch laptop thanks to its 16:10 aspect ratio and ultrathin bezels. For the times you do prefer to use it as a traditional laptop, you’ll find its large smooth trackpad and crip keyboard are a delightful experience. The only major downside to the Summit E16 Flip is its six-hour battery life. This puts it well behind other 2-in-1s, which can get eight hours of battery life or more (MSI’s previous model, the Summit E13 Flip, gets eight hours, for instance). However, these 2-in-1s often don’t have a 16-inch 4K display like the Summit E16—13 and 14-inch displays are much more common. While the Summit E16 Flip is one of the pricier 2-in-1s out there, its excellent pressure-sensitive display and powerful graphics hardware are some of the best on the market. Pros Phenomenal HDR display

Excellent stylus included

Sleek form factor Cons Poor battery life

Fingerprint magnet $1,994.58 from Amazon

$2,099.99 from Best Buy

$2,073.97 from Walmart

$1,899.00 from Newegg

HP Spectre x360 14t (2020) For a luxurious laptop experience, look no further than the HP Spectre 14t. Its class-leading design, excellent battery life, and exceptionally snappy speed rise it to the creme de la creme of premium 2-in-1s on the market. What sets it apart from its competitors is its bezel-free 3:2 screen, which gives you plenty of screen real estate for web pages, documents, spreadsheets, and more without the added weight and dead space around the screen. While its performance isn't as breath-taking as that of the new Apple M1 Macs, it's still among the fastest laptops we've tested. For light video editing, office work, and casual games, the Spectre 14t will sing. There are some formidable competitors, like the Apple MacBook Air and the Dell XPS 13, but the Spectre is the laptop to choose if you're after stunning aesthetics with solid power for a reasonable price. Pros Compact

Fast processor

Amazing battery life Cons No HDMI port

Webcam isn't great Buy now at HP

Buy now at Amazon

HP Envy x360 15z Fast, beautiful, and affordable, the 15-inch HP Envy x360 is a dream for those in need of a larger laptop that won't break the bank. Inside its beautiful body, the 15-inch Envy packs an AMD Ryzen 5 processor that trades blows with laptops twice its price—perfect for photo editing, light gaming, and even a bit of video editing. What's even more impressive is that it can hit all the marks while still delivering almost seven hours of battery life. While it doesn't outdo the MacBook Air, it stands on par with the Air's competitors, like the HP Spectre 15 or the Dell XPS 15. It's undoubtedly the best 15-inch laptop in its price range, and we doubt we'll see a worthy contender for its crown anytime soon. Pros Excellent performance

A beautiful design

Sturdy 2-in-1 hinges Cons So-so battery life

Heavy Buy now at HP

Lenovo Yoga C940 (81Q9002GUS) If you want to spend a little less, the Yoga C940 is an all-around good pick. Whether you’re a business person or a college student, it has a little something for everyone, from strong performance to its convertible design. The build is robust, too. I didn’t notice any flex anywhere in the bottom or top portions. As for performance, the Yoga packs one heck of a punch. Armed with an i7-1065G7 processor and 12GB of RAM, this 2-in-1 laptop can handle heavy workloads like running many open tabs at once and streaming live video. Although it’s not designed for computer games, I was able to play Rise of the Tomb Raider on medium graphics. It doesn’t quite match up to the XPS 13 2-in-1, but for a few hundred dollars less, it’s a great bang-for-your-buck alternative, especially considering it comes with Lenovo’s Active Pen. The really cool thing about this machine is the 360-degree hinge, which doubles as a soundbar. When I listened to Lizzo (my Queen) on Spotify, her vocals sounded crisp and punchy. The sound really fires out at you. This hinge itself also allows you to swing the screen all the way around, so you can prop it up like a tent for movie watching or use it as a tablet. This design is great for the classroom or international flights. Our review unit was the 4K UHD display model. While the display is incredibly bright and vibrant, it saps the battery pretty fast. After running our primary battery test, which cycles through popular websites on a continuous loop, the Yoga petered out in a little over six hours. The underside of the laptop gets uncomfortably warm under heavy workloads, too. Pros Punchy sound

Powerful internals Cons Mediocre battery life Buy now at Amazon

$1,188.00 from Walmart

$1,034.99 from Newegg

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 4 (20SA000GUS) The Thinkpad X1 Yoga is a treat to use. The keyboard is so pleasant to use thanks to its (relatively) deep travel, the trackpad is so quiet you barely hear it click, and it offers a wide port selection. Unlike many thin and lights, you get USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, and an Ethernet Extension Connector (which requires a dongle for Ethernet connectivity but doesn’t waste a USB port when doing so). The new aluminum build on the model we tested is sleek and durable, though I still love the black soft-touch material on the lower-end builds too. The red TrackPoint nub is a favorite among ThinkPad loyalists, and a fingerprint scanner and facial recognition allow for super-fast logins (provided you haven’t closed the webcam shutter). While the user experience is top-notch, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga has some significant downsides, too. Our test unit came with a 10th-gen Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, but the performance was middle of the pack at best. That configuration is quite expensive, though, and it isn’t even fully loaded—the 1080p display only hit 272 nits of brightness, well under the promised 400 nits and less than most of the other laptops we tested. Upgrading to the brighter 4K display would cost even more, which just puts this outside the realm of most budgets—even considering the included pen. In terms of usability, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga is one of the coziest laptops we've tested, but it’s just too expensive for most people given the performance. If you value the typing experience more than performance and are willing to shell out the cash, it’s a fantastic machine—just not the best value for most people. Pros Diverse port selection

Quiet trackpad Cons Expensive Buy now at Amazon

$1,699.99 from Walmart

How We Tested 2-in-1 Laptops

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser We test laptops for their processing capability, graphics, battery life, and screen brightness.

The Testers

I’m Whitson Gordon, and I’m a freelance tech writer charged with testing laptops here at Reviewed. I’ve been writing about tech professionally for almost 10 years, from building computers to setting up smart homes, and served as the editor-in-chief of Lifehacker and How-To Geek before freelancing for publications like the New York Times, PCMag, and Reviewed. This isn’t just my day job—it’s my calling. I’m obsessed with researching, testing, and finding the best possible gadget in a given category, so much so that my brother made it a central joke in his best man speech at my wedding.

Hey there, I’m Adrien Ramirez, tech staff writer and laptop reviewer here at Reviewed. I’ve been working professionally with tech and PCs for six years, from game development to reviewing and everything in between. Before I came to Reviewed, I had worked with Lifewire and the MIT Game Lab. I’m passionate about all things tech, although I especially enjoy PCs. It takes a lot to make a great PC, and it takes a lot to know what a great PC looks like. It’s not just power—it’s build quality, touchpad sensitivity, keyboard ergonomics, display accuracy, aesthetics, and more. We all want our laptops and desktops to last as long as possible while giving us all the performance and comfort we need. When I’m not testing and evaluating laptops, I’m planning new keyboard and small-sized desktop builds.

The Tests

Here at Reviewed, we test laptops for their processing capability, graphics, battery life, and screen brightness. We use popular benchmarks like Geekbench and 3DMark to gauge how well the laptop multitasks, runs games, and more. We also test multiple platforms, from Windows laptops to Macs and Chromebooks.

To test battery life, we set up our laptops to continuously cycle through various websites at a brightness of 200 nits—which is around 60% for many of these 2-in-1 models—until they run out of power, estimating how much work you can get done on a single charge. We also use each laptop for an extended period of time, rating each on factors like build quality, price, portability, and design.

What You Should Know About Buying 2-in-1 Laptops

2-in-1 laptops—or convertible laptops—tend to be more expensive than their non-touch counterparts, so you aren’t likely to find many good low-end models in this category. When we look at 2-in-1 laptops, we consider both performance for most everyday tasks and build quality that will last you beyond a year or two of use. Still, you’ll likely have to make some choices about what’s most important to you. You’ll need to consider:

Performance: The CPU, graphics chip, RAM, and storage inside your PC determine how well your computer can multitask, handle intensive tasks like gaming, and store all your files. The better the specs, the snappier the laptop will feel as you work.

Build Quality: Not only do you want a laptop that can take a beating (since you’ll probably be lugging it around with you), but you want one with a well-built keyboard and trackpad since they’re your primary form of interaction with the machine. A poor trackpad or finicky keyboard can really kill the experience.

Touch Screens, Portability, and Features: 2-in-1s have gained in popularity, but that touch screen and pen cost money to include. And cramming all those powerful components into a small, easy-to-carry package can often cost more than a larger laptop with fewer design constraints.

In addition, consider which operating system you need. Windows is still the dominant OS these days, and if you’re going to play games, edit photos and videos, or need certain software for work, you’ll probably stick with Microsoft’s offering. If you spend all your time on the web and want to save some money, though, a Chromebook may serve you well.

Between Netflix, Gmail, Google Docs, and even online photo editors like Pixlr, you can do almost anything in a browser, and many of those web apps even work offline for those rare occasions you don’t have Wi-Fi. Chromebooks have the advantage of being cheaper (since they don’t need as much processing power) and virtually virus- and bloatware-free (since they run Linux under the hood).

Display Size

From there, you’ll need to look a bit deeper at the form factor. You’ll usually find laptops in one of three main sizes, measured by the diagonal length of the display:

13 inches and under: These smaller laptops are great for carrying around, and more than suitable for light work like writing papers and browsing the web.

15 inches: Mid-sized laptops are a bit less portable, and won’t necessarily work in space-constrained spaces like airplane seats. But the larger display is useful for photo editing and watching videos.

17 inches: This is very large, and only recommended if you are doing video editing or other intensive work that requires a lot of screen real estate—and you don’t mind lugging it around.

There can still be varying sizes within those categories—for example, the XPS 13’s smaller bezels make it much smaller than most 13-inch laptops—and sizes in between, like the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga C940. But in general, picking a size range you’re comfortable with can help narrow down the field.

You’ll also want to consider how many USB ports the laptop has, whether you need HDMI and Ethernet, and how comfortable the keyboard and trackpad are to use—this can vary quite a bit from model to model, and it’s important to get something responsive and durable.

Under the Hood

Finally, you’ll need to consider the guts: the processor, graphics chip, RAM, and storage that determine your laptop’s capabilities. For browsing the web and using office software, lower-power chips (like the Intel Core i3 processor) are adequate, though midrange chips like the i5 are ideal if you can get them. 4GB of RAM is usable in a Chromebook, though even web browsing can eat up RAM these days, so 8GB is recommended if you tend to open lots of tabs, use lots of browser extensions, and want a laptop that’ll last you well into the future—we wouldn’t advise 4GB for most Windows users these days.

If, on the other hand, you run more intense workloads—whether that means heavy photo and video editing or running the latest PC games—you’ll want something with a bit more “oomph.” Intel’s higher-end i7 processors will make those video encodes run noticeably faster, and a dedicated graphics card will ensure your games run smooth as butter (instead of choppy like a bad flipbook).

No matter who you are, we recommend erring on the side of more storage rather than less—people often underestimate how much space they’ll fill up with all their music, photos, and videos over time, and it’s a hassle to lug an external drive around. Storage can be expensive, though, so if you can’t afford a 256GB solid-state drive, consider buying a laptop with an SD card slot and using a high-capacity card for cheap, expandable storage.

Keep in mind internal upgradeability, too: many modern laptops solder their components onto the motherboard, meaning you can’t swap in more RAM or a bigger storage drive down the line. So either buy a laptop that keeps its components separate or spend a bit more to buy the specs you’ll need in a couple of years—not just what you need right now.

