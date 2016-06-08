The Best Ultrabooks of 2020

Credit: Reviewed / Ashley Biancuzzo The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (7th Gen) is one of the most premium ultrabooks available today.

Best Overall Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th Gen (20QD-001TUS) Weighing just 2.4 lbs, the X1 Carbon (7th Gen) is remarkably featherlight and portable. The first time I pulled it out of the box, I couldn’t believe how light it was. It was like I was holding nothing but air. In addition to the lightweight form factor, the battery life is phenomenal. After running our primary battery test, which continuously surfs the web, the Carbon died in about nine hours. That’s more than a full work day on a single charge. This makes it a great choice for frequent travelers or if you're running from meeting to meeting, or class to class, without being able to plug in for quite a while. When it comes to performance, the Carbon is fast but it’s not a powerhouse. Our review unit came equipped with an i5-8265U processor and 8GB of RAM. It’s fine for checking e-mail or having multiple tabs open at once, but it’s not suited for super demanding games. As with most Lenovo laptops, the downside is that the price for the base configuration is a little high. That said, if you’re working with a flexible budget, this is one of the most premium ultrabooks available today. $1,349.99 from Amazon $999.00 from Walmart

How We Tested

Credit: Reviewed / Ashley Biancuzzo Here at Reviewed, we test laptops for their processing capability, graphics, whether it has a long battery life, and screen brightness.

The Tester

Hi, I’m Ashley Barry-Biancuzzo, the former laptop reviewer here at Reviewed and an editor of our Best Right Now buying guides. From troubleshooting my mom’s temperamental laptop to learning about the different types of processors from my dad, computers have always been a part of my life. That’s why I know how important it is to find the right laptop.

The Tests

Here at Reviewed, we test laptops for their processing capability, graphics, whether it has a long battery life, and screen brightness. We use popular benchmarks like Geekbench and 3DMark to gauge how well the laptop multitasks, runs games, and more.

To calculate how many hours of battery life, we set the laptops up to continuously cycle through various websites at right around 60% brightness (200 nits) until they run out of power, estimating how much work you can get done on a single charge. We also use each laptop for an extended period of time, rating each on factors like build quality, price, portability, and design.

What is an Ultrabook?

Some laptops have a chunky form factor and are difficult to lug around. High-powered gaming laptops, for example, can often weigh six pounds or more. Simply put, an ultrabook is a laptop with a thin profile. They’re usually lightweight but powerful, capable of handling demanding workloads like videoconferencing and live streams. They make great business laptops and are also good for students, or anyone who just wants to get work done on the move.

General Things to Consider When Buying an Ultrabook

Performance: The CPU, graphics chip, RAM, and storage inside your PC determine how well your computer can multitask, handle intensive tasks like gaming, and store all your files. The better the specs, the snappier the laptop will feel as you work.

Build Quality: Not only do you want a laptop that can take a beating (since you’ll probably be lugging it around with you), but you want one with a well-built keyboard and trackpad since they’re your primary form of interaction with the machine. A poor trackpad or finicky keyboard can really kill the experience.

Touch Screens, Portability, and Features: 2-in-1 laptops have gained in popularity, but that touch screen and pen cost money to include. Similarly, cramming all those powerful components into a small, easy-to-carry package can often cost more than a larger laptop with fewer design constraints.

Display Size

You’ll usually find laptops in one of three main sizes, measured by the diagonal length of the display:

13 inches and under: These smaller laptops are great for carrying around, and more than suitable for light work like writing papers and browsing the web.

15 inches: Mid-sized laptops are a bit less portable, and won’t necessarily work in space-constrained spaces like airplane seats. But the larger display is useful for photo editing and watching videos.

17 inches: This is very large, and only recommended if you are doing video editing or other intensive work that requires a lot of screen real estate—and you don’t mind lugging it around.

There can still be varying sizes within those categories—for example, the XPS 13’s smaller bezels make it much smaller than most 13-inch laptops—and sizes in between, like the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga C930. But in general, picking a size range you’re comfortable with can help narrow down the field.

You’ll also want to consider how many USB ports the laptop has, whether you need HDMI and Ethernet, and how comfortable the keyboard and trackpad are to use—this can vary quite a bit from model to model, and it’s important to get something responsive and durable.

Operating System

You’ll need to consider which operating system you need. Windows is still the dominant OS these days, and if you’re going to play games, edit photos and videos, or need certain software for work, you’ll probably stick with Microsoft’s offering.

If you spend all your time on the web, though, a Chromebook may serve you better than you’d think—between Netflix, Gmail, Google Docs, and even online photo editors like Pixlr, you can do almost anything in a browser, and many of those web apps even work offline for those rare occasions you don’t have Wi-Fi. Chromebooks have the advantage of being cheaper (since they don’t need as much processing power) and virtually virus-free (since they run Linux under the hood).

Under the Hood

Finally, you’ll need to consider the guts—the processor, graphics chip, RAM, and storage that determine your laptop’s capabilities. For browsing the web and using office software, lower-power chips (like the Intel Core i5) are more than adequate. 4GB of RAM is usable in a Chromebook, though even web browsing can eat up RAM these days, so 8GB is recommended if you tend to open lots of tabs, use lots of browser extensions, and want a laptop that’ll last you well into the future—I wouldn’t generally advise 4GB for most Windows users these days.

If, on the other hand, you run more intense workloads—whether that means heavy photo and video editing or running the latest PC games—you’ll want something with a bit more “oomph.” Intel’s higher-end i7 processors will make those video encodes run noticeably faster, and a dedicated graphics will ensure your games run smooth as butter (instead of choppy like a bad flipbook).

No matter who you are, we recommend erring on the side of more storage rather than less—people often underestimate how much space they’ll fill up with all their music, photos, and videos over time, and it’s a hassle to lug an external drive around. Storage can be expensive, though, so if you can’t afford a 256GB solid-state drive, consider buying a laptop with an SD card slot and using a high-capacity card for cheap, expandable storage.

Keep in mind internal upgradeability, too—many modern laptops solder their components onto the motherboard, meaning you can’t swap in more RAM or a bigger storage drive down the line. So either buy a laptop that keeps its components separate or spend a bit more to buy the specs you’ll need in a couple of years—not just what you need right now.

Other Ultrabooks We Tested

Dell XPS 15 7590 (Intel i9-9980HK, 32GB, 1TB SSD, NV1650, 3840x2160 OLED-Touch) With its muted color scheme and business-casual design, the Dell XPS 15 (7590) may not look like much at first glance. However, when it comes to power, this thing is a real beast. Under the hood, our review unit had an i9-9980HK processor and 32GB of RAM. This machine blazed right through our graphics test, which checks for consistent and stable performance under heavy loads. While it might be better suited for things like video or photo editing, it’s as powerful as a gaming laptop. Dell fixed the awkward webcam placement, which I was thrilled about. In previous models, the webcam sat at the bottom bezel of the display. The webcam now sits at the top bezel, which offers a much more flattering angle. You no longer have to worry about coworkers looking up your nose during Zoom meetings. My only nitpick is that it’s a little heavy for an ultrabook. Generally speaking, the gold standard for ultrabooks is anything under three pounds and the XPS 15 is a little over four. While it’s not as heavy as a gaming laptop, which can tip the scales at six pounds, I wouldn’t say the XPS 15 is the most portable machine around. If you don’t mind a little heft $2,699.00 from Dell

Lenovo Yoga C940 (81Q9002GUS) The Yoga C940 is just an all-around good laptop. Whether you’re a business person or a college student, from strong performance to its convertible design, it has a little something for everyone. The build is robust, too. I didn’t notice any flex anywhere in the bottom or top portions. As for performance, the Yoga packs one heck of a punch. Armed with an i7-1065G7 processor and 12GB of RAM, this 2-in-1 laptop can handle heavy workloads like running many open tabs at once and streaming live video. Although it’s not designed for computer games, I was able to play Rise of the Tomb Raider on medium graphics. The really cool thing about this machine is the 360-degree hinge, which doubles as a soundbar. When I listened to Lizzo (my Queen) on Spotify, her vocals sounded crisp and punchy. The sound really fires out at you. This hinge itself also allows you to swing the screen all the way around, so you can prop it up like a tent for movie watching or use it as a tablet. This design is great for the classroom or international flights. Our review unit was the 4K display model. While the display is incredibly bright and vibrant, it saps the battery pretty fast. After running our primary battery test, which cycles through popular websites on a continuous loop, the Yoga petered out in a little over six hours. It’s also very reflective, which causes quite a bit of glare. The underside gets uncomfortably warm under heavy workloads, too. $1,225.00 from Amazon $1,399.99 from Walmart $1,299.99 from Best Buy

Dell XPS 13 7390 (Intel i7-10710U (6-core), 16GB, 512SSD, 3840x2160-Touch) I’ve always been a fan of the Dell XPS 13. With its minimalistic aesthetic and lightweight form factor, it ticks off a lot of boxes for me. The latest model is a 2-in-1 laptop, which means the screen swings all the way around. You can prop it up like a tent or easel. This is a good laptop for frequent travelers, as it’s easy to store. As for performance, it’s pretty darn good. The Intel Core i7-10710U processor inside our review unit is based on the Comet Lake generation. It has two additional cores, which allow it to take on more demanding tasks. It can handle web surfing, live streaming, videoconferencing, and so on. However, it’s not a gaming machine. The XPS 13 struggles to run graphic-intensive games. The display is dazzling. When I watched a dizzying action scene from the movie Birds of Prey, Harley Quinn’s colorful outfit was incredibly vivid. The bezels are ultra skinny too, so you’re getting a lot of screen. However, at max brightness, the display hurt my eyes. That said, a screen that’s too bright is a good problem to have. If you’re looking for a stylish ultrabook that delivers zippy performance, look no further than the Dell XPS 13. $1,549.00 from Dell

Huawei Matebook X Pro (Intel i7, 16GB RAM) When it comes to snappy performance, the MateBook X Pro really delivers. I had about 15 tabs open in Firefox and there was hardly any lag. It’s the kind of machine you’d want to use for photo editing, streaming video, or watching Netflix. The display is bright and colorful, too. When I watched the trailer for Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Mr. Rogers’ pastel neighborhood looked both crisp and vibrant. This is an awesome screen for design work. The display is also coated in Corning Gorilla Glass, which is supposed to help repel fingerprints. Did it work? Eh, not really. After a couple of days of use, smudges started materializing all over the screen. It’s annoying, sure, but not anything a microfiber cloth can’t fix. The underside also gets warm when running heavy processing tasks and the webcam placement is awkward (an up-the-nose angle is never flattering). Drawbacks aside, if you’re looking for a good productivity machine that won’t burn a hole in your wallet, you can’t get much better than this. $1,499.99 from Microsoft $1,199.00 from Amazon

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Carbon If there’s one thing the ThinkPad line does well, it’s keyboards. The X1 Carbon’s killer keyboard makes for a phenomenal typing experience. Not only does the island-style keyboard offer great tactile feedback, but the keys feel perfectly molded to your fingertips. It’s almost like you’re typing on an opulent cushion fit for royalty. Speaking of comfort, the carbon fiber material on the lid has a soft and rubbery feel to it. I couldn’t stop running my fingers over it. The chassis feels strong and durable, too. Don’t let the soft material fool you. While the velvety material feels great, it sucks up the oil from your fingertips. The exterior smudges easy as a result, so keep a microfiber cloth handy. The only thing I don’t like is the red trackball. Sure, it’s a classic Lenovo feature, but I find it awkward to use, as it sits in the middle of the keyboard. It also feels like an unnecessary feature because most people use trackpads nowadays. This is relatively minor, but the Carbon gets warm under heavy loads. If you consider yourself a power user, you may want to limit the number of tabs you have open. The heat isn’t unbearable, but you’ll want to keep the laptop on a flat surface so it can vent properly.

HP Spectre x360 Convertible (15-inch, 2017) When it comes to design, the HP Spectre x360 15-inch is a real head-turner. With its near-black keys and gold trim, the dark ash color scheme is lovely and unique. It's the kind of laptop that turns heads and ignites conversation. I mean, it doesn't just coyly ask for your attention, it demands it. The ability to rotate the screen 360 degrees and use it as a tablet is really cool, too. I prefer convertible machines because I enjoy curling up on the couch or bed with a laptop. Depending on where I am or what I'm doing, I need the laptop to transform accordingly. While I like the convertible design and head-turning color scheme, the absence of an SD card reader seems like an oversight to me. Between the superb touchscreen and lightweight stylus, the Spectre seems like the perfect machine for photo editing. But there's no SD card reader, which I find deeply confusing. SD card readers allow you to offload photos and videos, so why wouldn’t there be one? Aside from that nitpick, I really enjoyed using this machine. If you're the type of person that travels a lot, you may want to give this laptop a shot. It's light enough to slip inside a bag and tent mode is perfect for watching movies on a plane. It may very well be the most beautiful laptop I've ever used, but beauty isn't everything. At the end of the day, it's about how you're going to use it. $1,409.99 from Amazon $1,499.00 from Walmart

