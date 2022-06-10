The Predator Orion 7000 is a prebuilt gaming PC designed to turn heads

Pros Phenomenal 4K gaming performance

The Acer Predator Orion 7000 is built for those with a massive library of games that look great in 4K.

About the Acer Predator Orion 7000 gaming desktop

Credit: Reviewed / Adrien Ramirez The Predator Orion 7000 is a prebuilt gaming PC has a large, spacious case in which to work in.

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700K

Intel Core i7-12700K Graphics Card: Nvidia RTX 3080 Lite Hash Rate with 10GB VRAM

Nvidia RTX 3080 Lite Hash Rate with 10GB VRAM Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home Memory: 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 RAM

32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 RAM Storage: 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD; 2TB 3.5-inch SATA HDD

1TB NVMe M.2 SSD; 2TB 3.5-inch SATA HDD Motherboard: Custom motherboard supports up to 64GB DDR5 RAM (4 DIMM slots); LGA1700 Intel processor socket; 2 NVMe SSD slots; 3 x PCIe 4.0 expansion slots

Custom motherboard supports up to 64GB DDR5 RAM (4 DIMM slots); LGA1700 Intel processor socket; 2 NVMe SSD slots; 3 x PCIe 4.0 expansion slots Ports: (Back) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C; 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A; 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A; 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A; 1 x HDMI 2.1; 3 x Displayport; 1 x RJ-45 Ethernet; 1 Mic in; 1 Audio in; 1 Audio out; (Front) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C; 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A; 1 Mic in; 1 Headphone-out; (Top) USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C 2.5-inch storage interface

(Back) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C; 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A; 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A; 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A; 1 x HDMI 2.1; 3 x Displayport; 1 x RJ-45 Ethernet; 1 Mic in; 1 Audio in; 1 Audio out; (Front) 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C; 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A; 1 Mic in; 1 Headphone-out; (Top) USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C 2.5-inch storage interface Wireless: Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6E Power Supply: 800W power supply

800W power supply Weight: About 30 pounds (weight not specified)

About 30 pounds (weight not specified) Dimensions: 19.9 x 19.1 x 8.6 inches

19.9 x 19.1 x 8.6 inches Accessories: Wired gaming keyboard and mouse

Wired gaming keyboard and mouse Warranty: 1-year limited

The Predator Orion 7000 comes in two configurations. We tested the cheaper $2,999 configuration, which has an Intel Core i7-12700K processor, an Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card, 32GB DDR5 memory, 1TB SSD storage, and a secondary 2TB hard drive. The $4,499 configuration upgrades the processor and graphics card to an Intel Core i9-12900K and an Nvidia RTX 3090, respectively.

What we like:

The case has many features and tons of storage

Credit: Reviewed / Adrien Ramirez The Orion 7000's external storage bay makes it easy to swap data as needed, a boon for multimedia hoarders.

Some prebuilts are built as showpieces, or pretty cases meant to be looked at but never opened—not so with the Predator Orion 7000. This juggernaut of a case is easy to handle, easy to take apart and put back together, and it has plenty of space for replacing and adding components. In fact, Acer goes the extra mile by detailing how to replace every part of its PC in the Orion 7000’s user manual details exactly how to replace every part of the PC.

On the outside of the case, there’s a lot going on. There are two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, a separate 3.5mm microphone jack, and—drum roll—a storage bay. You can swap out 2.5-inch SATA drives (both hard drives and SSDs) as you please with this externally accessible storage bay, which even comes with an “eject” button that invokes memories of old car stereo CD players. Inside the case, the hard drive cage has a 2TB 3.5-inch SATA hard drive (HDD) installed, and there’s room for a second drive if you choose to install it. This is all on top of the 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD installed on the motherboard.

Gaming performance lives up to mighty expectations

Credit: Reviewed / Adrien Ramirez The GeForce RTX 3080Ti has ample air flow around it to keep it cool.

When I ran our usual benchmarks on the Orion 7000, I felt like the PC was laughing at me for giving it grade school-level work. Getting the desktop to sweat was hard—I couldn’t even hear the fans whirring when I ran Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p resolution on the ray tracing ultra preset (which ran at 73.5 frames per second, by the way).

But this PC is made for 4K gaming, plain and simple. We usually conduct our benchmarks at 1080p resolution, but the Orion 7000 shines with higher resolutions. We tested the Orion 7000 with a 1440p monitor, and most games easily ran well over 60 fps with ray tracing enabled. With ray tracing disabled, Cyberpunk 2077 ran at 120 fps on the ultra preset. Meanwhile, Overwatch ran at 251 fps on the epic preset. When bumped down to 1080p, the Predator Orion 7000 ran Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 193fps on its highest graphics preset.

4K gaming should shine just as brightly. When we tested the Intel Core i5-12600K and Intel Core i9-12600K processors on our test bench—equipped with comparable hardware to the Orion 7000—the 12th-gen Intel CPUs and RTX 3080 scored well enough to keep most games running at 4K 60fps or greater. On their highest graphics settings at 4K, Shadow of the Tomb Raider ran at 74 fps, Control ran at 51 fps, and Cyberpunk 2077 ran at 37 fps with ray tracing enabled. Doom Eternal, a less intense game, ran at 176 fps on 4K highest settings. Multiplayer games like Overwatch and Fortnite run as quickly, too.

By comparison, the NZXT Streaming PC Plus, a prebuilt with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor and Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics card, ran Overwatch at 120fps and Cyberpunk 2077 at 49fps with ray tracing enabled at the same 1440p presets as the Orion 7000—about half of the Orion 7000’s fps count in both games.

It can serve as an awesome workstation, too

Credit: Reviewed / Adrien Ramirez The included AIO water cooler is perfectly fine for the processor, but the case has enough room to swap it out for a 240mm cooler if you'd like.

Unsurprisingly, the Predator Orion 7000 runs smoothly even with more intense tasks like 3D modeling and rendering. Rendering a car in Blender took just two minutes and two seconds with its Intel Core i7-12700K processor. The same task took under four minutes on the NZXT pre-built and 44 seconds on the MSI Aegis ZS’s AMD Ryzen 7 5800X.

The Orion 7000 also scores well in benchmarks, with over 14000 points in Geekbench 5’s multi-core test and 21000 points in Cinebench’s multicore test—whereas the MSI Aegis ZS scored just 8665 points in Geekbench and about 15000 points in Cinebench. It’s clear the Intel Core i7-12700K is not only leagues ahead of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X processor but is so fast that it’ll be a long while before you’ll think of upgrading the central processor.

What we don’t Like

The build cuts a few corners

Credit: Reviewed / Adrien Ramirez The included motherboard can only support a maximum of 64GB, despite its 4 DDR5 DIMM slots.

While the Orion 7000 is a feature-loaded machine, it does omit a few things that are common across the best prebuilts. While there’s enough cooling to keep the CPU and GPU from overheating when we ran them through our benchmarks, it would have been nice to have a 240mm radiator instead of the included 120mm radiator for the all-in-one (AIO) CPU water cooler. The current radiator keeps the CPU running at around 70 degrees Celsius (160 degrees Fahrenheit) when running games, but if you decide to upgrade the CPU to an Intel Core i9-12900K or similar, you’ll need to invest in a better cooler to keep it at the same temps.

Meanwhile, the 800W power supply, the motherboard, the RAM, and the storage drives are all custom-made for this PC. It’s not necessarily a bad thing to include custom parts in a pre-built, but in this case, it seems like those custom parts were chosen to save money. The RAM modules are plain green printed circuit boards (PCBs), and the motherboard only supports up to 64GB of RAM instead of the more common 128GB limit on 12th gen Intel compatible motherboards.

With such a powerful CPU and GPU, it would have been awesome to have the option to install 128GB of RAM for the intense workloads seen in professional creative, and scientific environments. RAM is one of the most common bottlenecks when it comes to 3D modeling, high-resolution film, physics simulation, and software development work.

Why do you include so much bloatware, Acer?

Credit: Reviewed / Adrien Ramirez The glass side panel has a hinge that makes it easy to pull off the panel without dropping it.

I’m sure someone out there appreciates the extended trials of Norton Security Ultra, the constant pop-up reminders from Acer Care Center, and the esports-dedicated social network of Planet9, but I don’t. They take up precious space on the main storage drive. Norton Security adds extra steps to installing 3rd-party apps beyond its firewall, and I felt like I was constantly having to dismiss pop-ups from Acer Care Center and Norton until I uninstalled them from the PC.

There is one really useful bundled app though: Acer’s Predator Sense control center. It provides critical temperature readings across the PC’s components, the fan speeds, and other performance stats that help monitor the PC. You can also control overclocking here, if you want to push your components past their preset limits. You don’t need Predator Sense to do any of these, but having the software pre-installed simplifies the process.

Should you buy it?

Yes, the Acer Predator Orion 7000 is perfect for 4K gaming, but wait for a sale.

Credit: Reviewed / Adrien Ramirez The front fans on the Orion 7000 add an eye-catching flair that's also practical.

At $2,999, the Acer Predator Orion 7000 is not just expensive—it’s pricier than some of its competitors, which have the same or similar specs for hundreds of dollars less. However, you do get some really unique benefits with the Orion 7000, like an external storage bay to quickly swap between drives, a ton of ports in the front of the case, a stylish aesthetic, and a case that’s easy to work with for repairs and upgrades.

The desktop’s incredible performance can play just about any game at 4K resolution 60fps or more on the highest graphics presets. It’s the best performance you can get unless you’re willing and able to dump four to five thousand dollars on a PC with an Nvidia RTX 3090 graphics card and Intel Core i9-12900K processor (e.g. the flagship PCs that are made for professionals working with a sizeable business budget).

The Orion 7000 has a lot of standout features, but it’s also missing some features that would be expected for its price and specs. The 120mm AIO cooler may not be powerful enough to keep a future processor cool, and the motherboard only supports up to 64GB of RAM despite having four RAM module slots. Other prebuilts (like the MSI Aegis ZS) also have heatsinks for their SSDs and power switches for their PSUs, despite costing less than the Orion 7000. If you can’t find the Orion 7000 below its suggested retail price, the MSI Aegis RS (the Aegis ZS’s big sibling) has the same processor and graphics card for $2,599—the downside is it only comes with 16GB of memory. Meanwhile, the iBuyPower TraceMR desktop offers a great value at just $2,099.

If you have the money to spend, the Orion 7000 is a great prebuilt gaming desktop, even if it’s not the best value for its specs. Its Intel Core i7-12700K processor and Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card will feel fresh and snappy for 4K gaming for years to come, and it’s an easy PC to modify. This is the PC made for gamers who expect the best without the need to fiddle and tinker for its hardware to shine.

