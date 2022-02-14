Corsair's K70 RGB Pro gaming keyboard is one of the best we've ever tested

Pros Compatible with PC, Mac, and Xbox

Excellent build quality

Full RGB backlit keyboard Cons No wireless option

Not compatible with PS5

Corsair's K70 RGB Pro has more than enough bells and whistles to keep even the most competitive gamers happy.

About the Corsair K70 RGB Pro

Here are the specs of the gaming keyboard we tested:

Connectivity : USB Type-C to Type-A cable (included)

: USB Type-C to Type-A cable (included) Dimensions : 17.5 x 6.54 x 1.58 inches (without palm rest)

: 17.5 x 6.54 x 1.58 inches (without palm rest) Weight : 2.54 pounds (without palm rest)

: 2.54 pounds (without palm rest) Material : Aluminum, black-anodized brushed finish

: Aluminum, black-anodized brushed finish Special features: Full RGB, individually lit and per-key programmable, media controls

There are five variations of the Cherry MX key switches included within the Corsair K70 RGB Pro. Options include Cherry MX Red, Blue, Brown, Silent Red, and Speed Silver. The two versions tested were the Red Cherry MX and the Blue Cherry MX key switches. All variations fully support Windows, macOS, Microsoft Xbox, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

What We Like

Simple layout, built to last

Credit: Reviewed / Matthee Prunty

Alongside your traditional 104-key layout (a full-sized keyboard with a Numpad), the K70 RGB Pro has dedicated media controls and a volume roller. The media controls allow for streamlined control of movies, music, etc. at the push of a button, and the Corsair’s signature aluminum roller allows for granular control of volume levels.

In the majority of the games I play, I use the WASD keys for movement, so the placement of the volume roller in the upper right-hand corner made it convenient for me to turn down the volume in loud portions of the games I played without taking my left hand off the keyboard. (The volume roller’s tactile pattern makes it easier to grip with your fingertips, too.) The tall height of the keys themselves allowed me to pinpoint their position without the need to look down.

There are also four hotkeys: mute, profile switch, brightness, and Windows lock. The brightness hotkey adjusts your display’s brightness in decrements of 20%, while the Windows lock hotkey allows you to disable the Windows key on the keyboard. The profile switch key allows you to cycle through software and hardware profiles, both standard and custom.

Corsair’s signature aluminum roller allows for granular control of volume levels.

These hotkeys are perfectly placed in the upper left-hand corner. You might not use them too often, but when you do there’s no confusion about what each button does thanks to the symbols printed on them. However, it would have been nice to have some sort of a braille system on these keys to make it easier to tell the profile key apart from the Windows lock key without looking down. A simple, raised dot or two on each key (like the raised dot on the F and J keys that help with touch-typing) would be a good solution.

When it came to gaming, I didn’t have any issues linking these keyboards to my computer systems (PC & Mac). Plugged in via provided USB Type-C to USB Type-A braided cable, you are immediately up and running without needing to do anything else.

Competitive-level performance

Credit: Reviewed / Matthew Prunty The K70 RGB Pro can be customized with several different types of switches, including the popular Cherry MX Red.

To put this keyboard through its paces, I fired up Destiny 2 and a first-person, open-world factory building game, Satisfactory. Right out of the box the K70 RGB Pro was able to handle any and everything I threw at it while recording every single keystroke without issues. Thanks to this keyboard’s RKNO with 100% anti-ghosting features, every single one of my keypresses was registered regardless of how fast I pressed said key. If I pressed a few keys at the same time, all of the letters show up on my screen, too.

But the heart of the K70 RGB Pro mechanical gaming keyboard is the Axon Hyper Processing technology, which seems to live up to its claims. It combines ultra-fast key scanning, hyper-processing, and hyper-polling to detect keystrokes much faster and transmit them faster to your computer, which also helps decrease latency.

I fired up three different games, Horizon Zero Dawn, Destiny 2, and Microsoft Flight Simulator, and compared the K70 RGB Pro’s performance to Logitech’s MX Keys Mini, which has a 1000Hz polling rate. The difference in performance came with adjusting the K70 RGB Pro polling setting to 8000Hz via Corsair’s iCUE software. You might not notice a difference if you are simply typing an email or writing a story, but I definitely noticed a difference while gaming.

With the polling rate set to 8000Hz, I found myself always able to make last-minute shots or perform last-minute dodges.

I put myself in various split-second situations to test my reaction time and that of the keyboard. Using the K70 RGB Pro with the polling rate set to 8000Hz, I found myself always able to make last-minute shots or perform last-minute dodges in order to keep from failing a mission or my character dying.

With the MX Key Mini, the same or similar situations were a mixed bag, only successful about 60% of the time. (Logitech’s MX Key Mini is not a gaming keyboard, but I wanted to illustrate how much of a difference there is between a non-gaming keyboard and a mechanical gaming keyboard with an 8000Hz polling rate.)

It’s worth noting that if your in-game settings are set higher than what your computer is capable of handling, any framerate lag will mask the performance of the Axon tech since your computer will struggle to render frames in a timely manner. So if you have the polling rate set to 8000Hz but you’re still not seeing a difference, try lowering the game’s graphics settings.

All the colors of the rainbow

This keyboard also has a comprehensive RGB lighting system that is fully controllable and customizable from the keyboard itself and Corsair’s iCUE software. You have ten dedicated presets mapped to the function (FN) key and numbers one through zero. If you want to truly customize the lighting, you can download custom layouts and install them on the keyboard for a unique visual experience.

The original K70 had only three profile presets, so you’d need to rely heavily on Corsair’s iCUE software to create a unique visual experience; My go-to preset on the K70 RGB Pro is FN + 6, which has a lighting ripple effect that spans the entire keyboard and layers on top of one another with every keypress.

What We don’t like

Wired keyboard only

Credit: Reviewed / Matthew Prunty

The K70 RGB Pro keyboard is powered by a Type-C USB plug, which is also supported by all my computers, Pixel 6 Pro, and iPad Pro so I never have to worry about losing or misplacing a cable while traveling. However, I do wish this keyboard was wireless.

Keyboards like the Corsair K63 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and Logitech G915 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard offer the ebay of both worlds, while the K70 RGB Pro is limited to wired connectivity.

I’ve gotten used to wireless everything as it's a convenience I prefer—but I also understand that to get the best performance, wired is the way to go, especially if you are gaming on a competitive level. That’s likely the reason why Corsair omitted a wireless option on the K70 RGB Pro (and why the base K70 also doesn’t support wireless.) But still, I like having the option!

Lack of PS5 support

Unfortunately, this is an area where the K70 RGB Pro falls short of the competition. This keyboard provides support for PC, Mac, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X consoles, but you can’t use it with the PS5. Competitor products like the SteelSeries Apex 7, the Logitech G613, and even Corsair’s own K55 RGB Pro keyboard support Sony’s home console.

Maybe Corsair will have a future for a software update to allow PS5 support, but as it stands now the console will recognize its input, but you can’t actually use it. The system will detect the keyboard, however, it won’t function with the console browser, online store, or any of the games for the console that support keyboard and mouse functionality.

Should you buy it?

Yes, this is one of the best gaming keyboards you can buy

Credit: Reviewed / Matthew Prunty

I’ve used a slew of full-size keyboards over my 30-plus years of gaming and nothing has quite come close to Corsair’s K70 RGB Pro. Few high-end gaming keyboards have a solid aluminum build, durable and long-lasting keycaps, and tech like Axon and RKNO for a broad spectrum of use cases outside of gaming, too.

Some may balk at the K70 RGB Pro’s price ($159.99 from Corsair direct), but when you stack it up against the likes of the SteelSeries Apex 7 or the Razer Huntsman V2, Corsair’s keyboard has a wider range of mechanical switch options and can store five times as many keybinding profiles. However, if PS5 support is important to you, I would recommend looking at something like Corsair’s own K55 RGB Pro and Logitech’s G613 as viable options.

In an industry that is constantly changing, having a keyboard geared for now and whatever the gaming world throws at it in the future makes it all the more worth spending a little extra.

