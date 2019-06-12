How to change the screen orientation on your laptop

The Best Laptops Under $500 of 2019

Being able to switch your computer's screen orientation from landscape to portrait is a handy feature--especially if you have an external monitor that can be physically rotated. Changing your screen orientation can make life easier for reviewing and editing documents or to see a portrait-oriented image, full screen. On a laptop , the display can't be physically rotated without taking its attached keyboard along with it. If that's ok by you, here's the software trick that allows you to do it.

Rotate your screen on a Windows laptop

Credit: Reviewed / John Higgins The option to change your Windows 10 laptop's display orientation can be found under 'Display Settings'.

There are two ways to change the screen orientation on a Windows laptop. These will both work for any supported version of Windows.

Option 1: Using a shortcut

The quickest and easiest way is by using a keyboard shortcut, but its ability to work is dependent on your video card.

While holding down CRTL and ALT, press the arrow keys (the UP arrow returns it to regular landscape).

Option 2: Using the display menus

Open your display settings by right-clicking on the desktop and choosing ‘Display settings’ or open the start menu by clicking the Windows icon in the lower left corner and type ‘Display.’ Under the ‘Scale and layout’ heading is a drop-down menu for Orientation. Select Landscape and you’re back to normal.

Rotate your screen on a Macbook

Credit: Reviewed / Seamus Bellamy Hold down the Option and Command keys to access the display rotation drop-down menu.

The option to rotate your screen on a MacBook is hidden and requires some know-how to find.