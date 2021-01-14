Acer's New Chromebook Spin 514 promises military-grade durability

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Along with a slew of new laptops and gaming monitors, Acer announced a new, ultra-sleek Chromebook at CES 2021: the Chromebook Spin 514. With a beautiful, military-grade aluminum 2-in-1 chassis and a scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass display, this Chromebook may be a must-have for the rough and tumble crowd who puts their laptops through the ringer every day.

If it’s anything like the Acer Spin 3 we tested last year, it could be an amazing 2-in-1 that packs a powerful combination of speed, great battery life, and a fantastic watching experience—especially for the money.

On the inside, you will find an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage—this kind of performance profile is huge for a Chromebook. It should easily outpace its affordable Windows rivals, although the competition this CES is stiff with the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 also promising a phenomenal ChromeOS experience for under $600.

For Enterprise users, there is also an Enterprise Chromebook 14 option, which gives workers Zero-touch Enrollment in order to automatically configure the device the moment it’s turned on and connected to the internet.

Sadly, we’ll have to wait until February to see it live, but it seems like it will be worth the wait. The base version will sell for $479.99 and the enterprise version will go on sale later this March for $749.99.

