All of the most eye-catching laptops announced at CES 2022

When it comes to CES, every big processor and graphics card announcement is inevitably followed by many laptop announcements. From simple machines to complex gaming monsters, these are the devices that will showcase what these hardware components are capable of—while throwing in a bit of RGB lighting.

Now that CES 2022 is winding down, we have a good idea of what the laptop landscape will look like for the rest of the year, and if our favorite picks below are any indication, it’s going to be a good year. From Asus’ first foldable laptop (yes, foldable!) to Dell’s redesigned XPS and MSI’s Phase-Change Liquid Metal Pad, laptops seem to get more exciting every year. Here are our favorite laptops of CES 2022.

Acer Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition

Credit: Acer The Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition is powerful and sustainable.

The Aspire Vero National Geographic Edition falls under Acer’s Earthion platform, which focuses on creating sustainable products. This special Vero's chassis is made from 30% post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) while its packaging is a multipurpose box made from 85% recycled paper. The laptop sleeve is made from 100% industrial recycled plastic (PIR), too.

It doesn't skimp on the specs either: Intel 11th-gen processor with Iris Xe graphics, up to 16GB DDR4 memory, up to 1TB of storage, 15.6-inch 1080p HD display, up to 10 hours of battery life, and it’s all packed into a chassis weighing 3.96 pounds. You can upgrade the RAM and memory too, as Acer says those are easily accessible by removing the bottom laptop panel.

Acer does not have pricing and availability for North America at this time (we hope this lovely speckled laptop does make its way to the states!), but the Aspire Vero will be available in China starting January 2022 for ¥5,499, and in France starting March 2022 for €899. Wherever it’s sold, each purchase helps support the National Geographic Society, a US-based global non-profit organization.

Acer Nitro 5

Credit: Acer One of our favorite budget gaming laptops, the Nitro 5, has received a full makeover.

Acer’s Nitro 5 is one of our favorite gaming laptops for people on a budget, and not only is it getting some new hardware, but it’s getting a new look, too. Acer opted for a clean, mostly-black look this time, with extremely subtle accent lines on top of the lid, which we like a lot.

Hardware-wise, the Nitro 5 will come with your choice of up to a 12th-gen Intel Core i7 or an AMD Ryzen 6000-series processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. Intel versions can up configured with up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM while AMD models can get up to 32GB of DDR5-4800 RAM. Both have a pair of M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD slots, but Intel versions have Thunderbolt 4 ports while AMD versions feature USB 4.0.

Both come with different 15.6-inch display options: Intel versions have a QHD 1440p display with a 165Hz refresh rate, while AMD versions come with either an FHD 1080p 144Hz or QHD 1440p 165Hz panel. The 17.3-inch display options have an IPS panel and can either be QHD 1440p/FHD 1080p 165Hz or FHD 1080p 144Hz.

The Acer Nitro 5 has a staggered release, depending on what model you want. If you want an Intel-based Nitro 5, the 15.6-inch version arrives in North America during March 2022 for $1,049.99 and the 17.3-inch model arrives during April 2022 for $1,099.99. We’ll see the AMD-based 15.6-inch model sometime in April 2022 for $1,099.99 and the 17.3-inch model in May 2022 for $1,149.99

Asus ROG Flow Z13

Credit: Asus Okay Asus ROG Flow Z13, you nice looking gaming tablet—we're paying attention.

Asus tends to come out of the gate swinging when they announce laptops at CES—and this year is no exception. The Asus ROG Flow Z13 is a Microsoft Surface-like gaming tablet with a built-in kickstand and detachable keyboard. It has a 13.4-inch touchscreen display, with an optional RTX 3080 external GPU for a graphics boost. It’s the smaller sibling of the ROG Flow X13, a 2-in-1 gaming laptop that Asus first announced last year at CES 2021.

The Z13's display offers an impressive 3840x2400 resolution, and it supports stylus input if you like to write your notes or do some doodling on the go. You can pack it with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H Processor, 16GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU—and of course, the Flow Z13 is running Windows 11. The fact that PC components have become so fast and so small that we can now play games in a tablet form factor is incredible.

There’s no word yet on pricing, but it should be available by the second quarter of 2022. If the ROG Flow X13’s price is any indication, be prepared to shell out upwards of $3,000 or more if you get the optional external GPU.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

Credit: Asus The Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED is not the first foldable tablet ever made, but it looks impressive nevertheless.

The Zenbook 17 Fold OLED features a foldable 17.3-inch touchscreen display that can serve as an extra-large tablet, a regular laptop with the detachable Bluetooth keyboard, or a two-pane tablet that folds down the middle.

On the spec side, the OLED display has a resolution of 2560x1920 when unfolded, and becomes a 12.5-inch display with a resolution of 1920x1280. When in that mode, the bottom portion of the display can be used as an on-screen keyboard, or you can place the separate Bluetooth keyboard atop the bottom part of the display for a better typing experience.

The laptop also has a kickstand on the back, so you can prop the full screen up and use the Bluetooth keyboard separately, sort of like a mini desktop PC. Inside, it’s packing an Intel Core i7-1250U Processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The laptop will be available in the second quarter of 2022, and no price has been announced yet.

Dell XPS 13 Plus

Credit: Dell Dell's refreshed XPS 13 takes on Apple's MacBook Pro 13 with a new touch bar.

Dell’s long-running XPS line is not only one of our favorites, but it’s quite possibly the one that can rival MacBooks the most. This time around, Dell is taking a big risk with its latest iteration of the beloved XPS 13. The company added what it calls a captive touch function row above the XPS 13 Plus keyboard, which is a not-so-subtle take on the controversial touch bar on Apple’s MacBook Pro 13. The captive touch function row has haptic feedback, so that might make it more pleasant to use (though opinions have been mixed so far).

The XPS 13 Plus is outfitted with Intel’s latest 12th-gen processors (specifically a 28W CPU) and features Express Charge 2.0, which Dell claims can charge the laptop up to 80% in less than an hour. It also has a 4K InfinityEdge display, which is virtually bezel-less. However, like the touch bar, the Dell XPS 13's lack of a headphone jack has been met with controversy. Love it or hate it, the XPS 13 Plus still seems like a damn-fine laptop.

Dell’s XPS 13 Plus will be available in Spring 2022 and ship with either Windows 11 or Ubuntu 20.04 on the Developer Edition. Pricing will be confirmed once it gets closer to the ship date.

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook

Credit: HP The Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is geared toward business use, but it's powerful enough for a wide range of uses.

Not only is the design of HP’s Elite Dragonfly Chromebook sleek and easy on the eyes, but this is the first time HP has added a Chromebook to its Elite Dragonfly line of business devices. It’s also the first Chromebook to date with haptic feedback on the trackpad, alongside a fingerprint sensor, and a Sure View Reflect privacy screen. It’s also the first Chromebook to support Intel’s vPro platform.

Components-wise, the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook comes with Intel’s 12th-gen processors, up to 512GB of storage, up to 32GB of RAM, and HP claims the battery can charge up to 90% in 90 minutes. It also has a touchscreen with a 360-degree hinge making it a convertible 2-in-1.

Availability is set for April 2022 and the price will be announced as we get closer to release time. We can’t wait to get our hands on this Chromebook.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3

Credit: Lenovo Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 aims to make doing visual creative work on a laptop more efficient.

Lenovo’s most interesting announcement at CES 2022 has to be the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3. The stylish ultrabook has a 17.3-inch display with a resolution of 3072x1440, a physical privacy shutter over the camera, up to 32GB RAM to match a 2TB SSD, and 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series processors.

Its most noteworthy feature, though, is its secondary 8-inch display to the right of the keyboard, which has a resolution of 800x1280 and works with an included stylus. You can use it as a secondary display for applications, keep chat windows or notepads open on it during meetings, quick-launch applications, or even a dedicated calculator for all your spreadsheet crunching needs.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 will be available in May 2022, with a starting price of $1,399.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7

Credit: AMD/Lenovo One of our favorite gaming laptops, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 is back with a lot more power.

Lenovo’s Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 is a refreshed gaming laptop meant to work equally well for work or gaming.

Its processor options allow for either Intel or AMD inside, ranging from up to Intel’s 12th-gen Core i7-12700H or the latest AMD Ryzen 6000-series chip. It also features a sleek, silver design, and a WQHD+ display with up to 240Hz adaptive refresh rate. It comes with up to 1TB PCle SSD (Gen4) of storage, with graphics options up to Nvidia’s latest GeForce RTX 30 Series laptop GPU. The body is made of an aluminum and magnesium metal blend, and it has a zero bump hinge that Lenovo says should provide the laptop with more protection.

The Intel version (which is designated as ‘5i’) will be available in February of this year and will start at $1,569. The AMD version (designated with just a ‘5’) will be available in April with a starting price of $1,429.

MSI Stealth GS77

Credit: MSI MSI's best-selling laptop series, Stealth GS, just keeps getting better and better.

MSI’s approach to refreshing its laptops is a master class in not fixings things if they aren’t broken. The GS77, one of the brand's new Stealth laptops is a prime example. While it keeps the signature look, the new machine is configurable with up to an Intel Core i9-12900H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, 64GB DDR5-4800 memory, and one of three 17.3-inch display options: 4K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1440p resolution with 240Hz, and 1080p with 360Hz. It also has an enlarged trackpad and larger keycaps, while the keyboard is a SteelSeries with per-key RGB lighting.

Stealth GS77 configurations equipped with an Intel Core i9-12900H come with MSI’s intriguing Phase-Change Liquid Metal Pad applied to the processor. Unlike regular liquid metal, this pad changes from a solid form to a liquid form when the laptop’s temperature reaches 58 degrees Celsius (136 degrees Fahrenheit). It fills the space between the CPU and the thermal block and, according to MSI, “makes the heat transfer more efficient and reliable than traditional thermal pastes and liquid metal solutions."

The MSI Stealth GS77 will be available starting February 1, with pre-orders opening up on January 25. Pricing starts at $1,799, but if you want every flashy feature, expect to spend up to $4,199.

MSI Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition

Credit: MSI Black and yellow is so much better than red and yellow.

This laptop is a little out of the box for MSI, but we dig the futuristic vibes and yellow gradient; it’s not something you see often on a gaming laptop, but it’s definitely striking. MSI and Ubisoft pulled off a wonderful collaboration here.

The Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition can be ordered with up to an Intel Core i9-12900H, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 64GB DDR4-3200 memory, and a 15.6-inch 1440p display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Users will also receive a copy of Rainbow Six Extraction, plus a matching mouse, mousepad, and color box.

This special edition Crosshair 15 will retail for $1,999, but MSI did not say when it officially hits shelves. However, Rainbow Six Extraction releases on January 20, so it could be sometime around then.

Razer Blade 14

Credit: Razer Razer has finally given its AMD-based Blade 14 some of the same features as its larger siblings.

Razer’s classic (and refreshed) Blade laptops come with either a 14, 15, or 17-inch display, up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, and DDR5-4800 memory. The 14-inch version comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX processor, while the 15 and 17-inch versions can be purchased with an Intel Core i9-12900H.

All models have slightly large keycaps, which Razer says makes typing more ergonomic, and each also includes laser-cut speakers and new rubber feet designed to create more ventilation for cooling.

The 14-inch Blade 14 is the star of the show now that Razer has given it the same finger-print resistant coasting as its larger siblings. It also has a 1080p IR webcam that supports Windows Hello, so you can log into the laptop with your face. Razer also added an MUX switch that lets you manually turn the integrated graphics on and off.

The Razer Blade 14 starts at $1,999.99 and will be available for pre-order on Razer’s website, Razer store locations, and select realtors on February 10, 2022. The Blade 14 officially launches sometime in Q1 2022, or by the end of March.