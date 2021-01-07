Dell's got the latest webcam features for its new PCs and monitors this CES

With the all-virtual CES about to launch, Dell has showcased an impressive amount of new devices to check out in 2021. From workstations to monitors, here are the most exciting new Dell products slated for arrival this year.

Laptops and PCs

Dell Latitude 9420

Credit: Dell Dell Latitude 9420 is a 2-in-1 workstation with powerful new tech

Among Dell’s lineup this year is the new 14-inch Dell Latitude 9420, a business laptop that can come as a convertible with a QHD display. It’ll have the expected refreshes, like the new 11th gen of Intel Core vPro chips and Wi-Fi 6E, but it also comes with a few surprises. Dell’s trying to make Zoom calls go just a little more smoothly with the addition of automatic camera shutters and mute keys to the Latitude 9420. Gone are the days of putting a little piece of tape over your webcam.

You’ll be able to purchase the Latitude 9420 with up to an Intel 11th gen Core i7 vPro processor, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows Hello fingerprint and face sign-in, and 5G capabilities sometime this spring starting for $1,949.

Precision 3560 Mobile Workstation

Credit: Dell Dell's entry workstation lineup comes with an all-new design this year.

The Precision series was totally reworked for 2021, with all-new thermals and the latest hardware for demanding professionals. Starting at $1,189 on January 12, you can get a base Precision 3560 equipped with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, a 1366p x 768p screen, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. That's not exactly impressive (we've seen budget laptops with better specs) in a laptop in 2021, but their pricier models could be worth it for those who need a lot of memory.

You can kit your Precision 3560 with up to an Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor, 64GB of RAM, an Nvidia Quadro T500 graphics processor with 2GB of GDDR6 VRAM, 2TB of storage, and a 4K, 400-nit screen. You can also have it equipped with a smart card reader and a fingerprint sensor, and all models come with extra security features such as SafeID and SafeBIOS. How much power you get is up to you, but if you're swinging for a Precision 3560, make sure you get your money's worth and get at least 16GB of RAM, a full HD screen, and a 512GB SSD. We also wish there were options for more powerful Nvidia Quadro processors available with at least 8GB of VRAM. The cost of these GPUs is rarely worth it if you don't need the extra driver support and raw power that these cards offer over their consumer counterparts.

OptiPlex 3090 and 7090 Ultra

Credit: Dell The Optiplex 7090 Ultra is so small it can fit inside a monitor stand.

If you’re sick of staring at your computer tower every time you work on your desktop, you’ll be excited to learn about the Optiplex 3090 and 7090 Ultra PCs. They’re small enough to fit into a monitor stand’s storage compartment, but they’re able to come with up to an 11th gen Intel Core i7 and 64GB of RAM packed into them—that's an insane amount of power.

The units already come bundled with the monitor stand, so as long as you have a VESA-compatible monitor, you should be able to give this tiny PC a try once it comes out on January 28. The 3090 Ultra starts at $659 and the 7090 Ultra starts at $769, but the base configuration is sadly not that great, with an 11th gen Intel Core i3 processor and a meager 4GB of RAM. At that price, the new M1 Mac Mini is unquestionably the better buy thanks to the incredibly powerful M1 chip, but the OptiPlex may be the better bet if you need more than the Mac Mini's max of 16GB of RAM.

Monitors

Dell Video Conferencing Monitors

Credit: Dell With so many people working from home, Dell has capitalized on the opportunity to include a monitor with a Microsoft Teams button and Cortana integration.

Available in 24-inch, 27-inch, and 34-inch configurations, these monitors are optimized for the digital workplace. With a 5MP IR camera, dual speakers, and noise-canceling microphones, they can take on any web chat. If you’re a Microsoft Teams user, you’re in luck—the monitors come with a one-push Teams button and Cortana integration. If you have the time to get away from your endless video calls, you can nab this beauty on February 21 for $519.99, $719.99, and $1,149.99 for the 24-inch, 27-inch and 34-inch model, respectively.

Dell Ultrasharp Monitors

Credit: Dell With so many new Ultrasharp monitors, there's bound to be something for everyone.

We’re getting new Ultrasharp monitors this year in all sorts of configurations and sizes. Dell makes some great displays, so we’re expecting these to be awesome for the average consumer. The smallest monitor is the 24-inch Ultrasharp, and the largest is the gargantuan 40-inch curved, ultra-wide 5K monitor. While all these monitors connect via USB-C, you can also buy USB-hub versions that will come equipped with extra USB-C ports for greater display options. Only the 38-inch and 40-inch Ultrasharp monitors come curved, sadly.

You can expect to see the cheapest monitor in the new lineup for $359.99 as of March 30, but you can spend up to $2,099.99 if you really want to splurge on that 40-inch curved 5K ultra-wide monitor.

65-inch and 55-inch 4K Interactive Touch Monitors

Credit: Dell This monster of a display is perfect for professionals who want clients to interact with any presentation material

Need a huge digital blackboard for your presentations? Dell’s got you covered with this monstrous monitor. Apart from the obvious touch functionality, it comes with palm rejection, several USB-C ports to connect your PCs and to charge your laptops, an included stylus, and a 3-Year Advanced Exchange Service should you ever run into problems with your monitor. While they will be available as of March 30, the pricing for the 4K Interactive Touch Monitors is not yet announced.