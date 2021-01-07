Samsung takes QLED mobile with the Galaxy Chromebook 2

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

We finally get some stunning new display tech for PCs at CES 2021, and it’s not in some ultra-premium workstation—it’s in a Chromebook. While it's a bit surprising, we’re thrilled to see the new Galaxy Chromebook 2 inherited QLED technology from its Samsung TV relatives.

The 1080p HD 13.3-inch QLED display inside Samsung's snazzy new Galaxy Chromebook 2 uses Samsung’s quantum dot panels to provide a picture with over a billion different colors and, according to Samsung, incredible brightness. Like the first generation of Galaxy Chromebooks, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 also packs touch capabilities into its 2-in-1 convertible form factor, allowing you to use it as a tablet.

As long as you use a Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) compatible pen with the Galaxy Chromebook 2, you can even unlock up to 4,096 pressure levels to make incredibly fluid and detailed strokes for writing and artwork.

Credit: Samsung The brilliant QLED screen is perfect for schoolwork, movies, gaming, art, and even video editing.

For those coming from the first-gen Galaxy Chromebooks, the second iteration adds upgrades like Wi-Fi 6, refreshed Intel processors, and a new, more spacious keyboard for an even more convenient experience. It will also have Google Assistant (Android's answer to Siri and Alexa) and built-in integration with Samsung phones and tablets to message or make phone calls directly from the Chromebook.

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is also cheaper than the first gen, thanks to the available Intel Core i3 and Celeron 5000 series configurations for sale. Prices start at $549.99 and it will be available some time in the first quarter of 2021. We’ll have to wait and see, but our first impression is that this will be an awesome value Chromebook for most people.