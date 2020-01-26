I hired Amazon to clean my house—was it worth it?

Like most people, I use Amazon for almost everything. Ordering a new pair of AirPods Pro so I can look cool at the gym? Check. Binge-watching Prime Video? There goes my Friday night. Doing my grocery shopping so I don't have to leave my house? Absolutely.

And just when you thought Amazon couldn't be any more of a one-stop shop, the retailer added the game-changer of all game-changers: a professional home cleaning service.

Yes, Amazon will now clean your house for you and yes, there was no way I wasn't going to try it out for myself. Here's what happened when I used Amazon Home Services for the first time—and whether or not it's worth your money.

What is Amazon Home Services' house cleaning?

Credit: Amazon On the Amazon Home Services page, you can select your cleaning options.

Amazon Home Services now offers a bunch of in-home cleaning services, including standard house cleaning, deep cleaning, and move-in/move-out cleaning. I decided to try the standard house cleaning as my apartment isn't that dirty, I'm not moving anywhere, and I wanted to get a feel for what the basic, most popular package entailed (there are over 25,000 reviews!).

According to the service description, the standard house cleaning includes dusting, mopping, and vacuuming along with bathroom and kitchen cleaning and trash removal. It does not include "window washing, wall washing and interior oven cleaning." And as for who Amazon hires to clean your home, they promise that they only use "handpicked pros" who have "a strong track record of service quality." Each cleaner is also thoroughly vetted with a background check and must have up-to-date insurance and any necessary licenses.

How much does Amazon Home Services' house cleaning cost?

The cost of your cleaning depends on a bunch of factors, like the size of your home, what type of products you choose (standard vs. eco-friendly) and any special or additional requests you have. "Pros base their estimates on a standard scope of work, and 9 out of 10 customers see no change in final pricing," Amazon's website states, adding that you'll be able to confirm your final cost with your technician on the day of your cleaning. Mine—for a one-bedroom, one-bath apartment in Baltimore—was $64.

How Amazon Home Services' house cleaning works

Credit: Reviewed/Amanda Tarlton This is the confirmation email I received in my inbox.

Ordering my cleaning service

Once I navigated to the Amazon Home Services' house cleaning page, I selected the size of my home (1 bed, 1 bath for me) and the type of cleaning products I prefer (I went with eco-friendly). I then received an estimate for my cleaning and was asked to pick three dates along with a three-hour window of time that I'd like for my appointment.

As soon as I completed my order, I received a confirmation email with the chosen date and time (Amazon ended up selecting my second choice of days). It also included the name of my technician, a friendly-looking woman with a big smile named Amanda—I know this because the email even included a photo of said technician, which was a nice personal touch.

The day of the cleaning service

When the day of my appointment rolled around, Amanda texted me in the morning to let me know she'd be arriving at 2 p.m., which she did, on the dot. She showed up with an assistant in tow and cleaning products galore and let me know that the standard house cleaning package I'd booked was for two hours. Since there were two of them, they'd be done in an hour. Because I wanted to stay out of their way, I ran errands while they worked and Amanda helpfully texted me 10 minutes before they were finished to give me time to return home before they left.

After the cleaning service

Once I got back, the cleaners asked if I'd like to do a quick walk-through (I felt awkward doing this, to be honest, so I just said, "I'm sure it's all great!") and then had me sign off on a tablet saying that the cleaning was completed. I also received an email that included the final service receipt about an hour later, along with an option to leave feedback or a review.

What I liked about Amazon's house cleaning service

Credit: Reviewed/Amanda Tarlton My floors before (left) and after (right).

Above all, the Amazon technicians did a great job at cleaning my apartment, from the floors (see above) to the stovetop (see below). There was no dust or dirt on the floors, all of the countertops were wiped down, my rugs were vacuumed, and even the throw blankets were folded and placed neatly at the foot of my bed. My apartment smelled really fresh and clean and everything was put neatly back into place (I actually heard one of the cleaners ask the other to tuck the tags under on my bath mats—talk about attention to detail!). Bonus: They even emptied all of my trash cans and took the bags out to the trash for me.

Not only that, but the women were prompt and incredibly friendly. I appreciated that the lead technician sent me a text on the morning of the appointment to let me know the exact time (rather than making me wonder when they'd arrive in the three-hour window, like many companies do) and that they started and finished on time.

Another bonus is that Amazon provides all of the cleaning products (which in my case, were all eco-friendly!) so you don't have to stock up yourself. However, if you do prefer certain products, Amazon notes that you can let your cleaners know and provide them with said products when they show up.

What I didn't like about Amazon's house cleaning service

When it comes to cleaning your home, I'm a strong believer that the bathroom is the number one priority. So I was disappointed when, after the cleaners left, I found that my toilet seat had not been wiped or cleaned. The bowl had been cleaned luckily, but not the seat itself. To me, that's a pretty big miss especially because it was noticeably dirty (I put off cleaning for two weeks beforehand so I could easily notice any forgotten spots).

Is Amazon Home Services' house cleaning worth it?

Credit: Reviewed/Amanda Tarlton My stovetop before (left) and after (right).

As someone who likes a clean house but hates actually cleaning, I say yes, Amazon's house cleaning service is definitely worth the money. Besides the missed toilet seat, the technicians did an excellent (and efficient) job at making my once dirty and dust-covered apartment fresh and clean. The price also seemed very reasonable and I appreciated how professional and friendly the cleaners were.

That being said, since Amazon hires third-party cleaners, there's a risk of inconsistency. A.k.a. if I used it again and got a different technician who wasn't as thorough or well-trained, my results may have been different (which some of the negative Amazon reviews speak to). However, since Amazon does say that they check and validate all of their cleaners, one would hope that there's a minimal risk of that happening.

To sum it up, based solely on my one-time experience using Amazon Home Services, I give it a big thumbs up and would certainly use it again.

