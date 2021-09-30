Families will fawn over this front-load washer that busts stains with its heavy duty cycle

While the Maytag MHW5630HW lacks extra performance power, we do like the features that allow the washer to work around your schedule. Its Quick Wash cycle truly only takes 15 minutes, and the 12-hour Fresh Spin setting gives you the flexibility to start a load of laundry before work and have your clothing ready for the dryer when you arrive home from your 9-to-5 without languishing damp all day acquiring a musty smell.

One of the Maytag MHW5630HW’s 10 cycles also offers a self-cleaning program that is in partnership with cleaning brand Affresh.

This Maytag washer does the heavy lifting when it comes to fighting stains.

About the Maytag MHW5630HW front-load washing machine

Dimensions: 27" x 38.63" x 31.31" (W x H x D)

Capacity: 4.5 cu. ft.

Finish: White, Metallic Slate

Cycles: Normal/Regular, Heavy Duty, Whites, Towels, Bulky Items, Quick Wash, Delicates, Wrinkle Control, Drain & Spin, Clean Washer with Affresh

Cycle options: Temp, Spin, Soil, Steam, Delay Start, Extra Rinse, Control Lock, 12-hour Fresh Spin, Cycle Signal, Extra Power

Matching dryer: Maytag MED5630HW

What we like about the Maytag MHW5630HW front-load washing machine

It works hard on your toughest stains

Credit: Reviewed / Samantha Mangino With a great cost per cycle, this machine won’t drive up your water bill, but it will effectively and efficiently clean clothes especially during its normal and heavy cycles.

Maytag touts that this washer has the toughest cleaning performance on the market, and we were, in fact, impressed by how hard it works. The Normal/Regular, Delicates, and Heavy Duty cycles performed above average. The normal cycle had a 73.06% performance against the average of 71.8% and the delicates cycle had a 70.59% versus the average of 67.1%.

The heavy cycle did an astounding job with an 82.95% performance, which soars above the average and is a tad below our maximum performance measurement of 84.3%.

These cycle measurements were taken without using the Extra Power button, meaning this washing machine will work hard regardless of its extra features.

It can wash quickly—if you let it

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The heavy cycle did an astounding job with an 82.95% performance which soars above the average and is a tad below our maximum performance measurement of 84.3%.

When browsing through the cycle options on the machine, the washer offers estimated wash times for each. These times change as you adjust soil level, spin speed, or temperature. However, if you don’t want to have to think about it and just need to wash a few items of clothing that you need in the next hour, the quick cycle is a hero setting.

It claims to take only 15 minutes, and, in our tests, it lasted for 15 minutes. This guarantees that when you need something washed quickly it’s up to the task.

A note: Our water retention measurement on the quick cycle was 70.24%, which is higher than the average of 58% that we typically see on quick cycle water retention. Since more water is retained, the theory is that it should take longer to dry.

This does raise flags if it will extend the drying time, especially when you need something quickly. This Maytag washer’s companion dryer, the Maytag MED5630HW, offers a quick cycle that is meant to pair with the washer’s quick cycle. We have not tested the Maytag MED5630HW dryer so we cannot speak to the way these quick cycles work together.

It will save you money

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan If you’re already going to be doing a lot of laundry, you want to see the cost per wash stay low. Luckily, the Maytag MHW5630HW can offer that efficiency.

One of the first things we noticed about this machine is its fantastic cost per wash. It comes in at just 11 cents, which is right between our minimum of 7 cents and average cost of 15 cents per wash.

Since we know this washer is able to tackle heavy messes, we assume this machine is at least geared toward families who are doing lots of loads of messy laundry. So, if you’re already going to be doing a lot of laundry, you want to see the cost per wash stay low. Luckily, the Maytag MHW5630HW can offer that efficiency.

It will keep clothes fresh—on your schedule

The Maytag offers a 12-hour Fresh Spin addition to any cycle. This option gently tosses clothes for 12 hours so that your clothes won’t get musty if you can’t get to them into the dryer right away. Not a full spin cycle, the 12-hour Fresh Spin option won’t add to the wear of your clothing.

What we don’t like about Maytag MHW5630HW front-load washing machine

The Extra Power setting doesn’t add much power

Maytag advertises that the MHW5630HW offers the "most powerful cleaning in the industry driven by the Heavy Duty cycle with Extra Power button." Of course, we tested this claim.

Our data shows that the Heavy Duty cycle is pretty powerful on its own. Without the Extra Power setting added to it, the Heavy Duty cycle had a cleaning performance of 82%, which soars above the performance average of 77% and just under the maximum performance of 84%.

How much oomph could the Extra Power setting add? Turns out, it doesn't add anything. When we tested the Heavy Duty cycle and added on the Extra Power option, the cycle only had a 77.5% performance. This is disappointing considering that adding on this setting decreased the performance of the Heavy Duty cycle, but increased the actual cycle time it took to wash the clothes.

What’s more is that during our tests, the Heavy Duty cycle with Extra Power added used 20% more water, but 20% less hot water. The extra water can dilute the detergent, therefore hindering its ability to fight stains. A decrease in hot water usage also decreases stain fighting particularly on oil and blood stains.

These test results demonstrate that the Extra Power setting detracts from, rather than adds to, its value.

Warranty

Maytag offers a 1-year warranty on its laundry machines starting on the date of installation. This covers parts and labor. This is in line with the industry standard of warranty coverage. Additionally, it offers a 10-year warranty on the motor and washer basket.

What owners are saying

Reviews are generally favorable of this washer. Users like this machine for its reliability and consistent, thorough washes. The Quick Wash cycle and the 12-hour Fresh Spin setting both receive positive mentions as reviewers note that they increase its usability.

There are a number of low-starred reviews with users noting that the machine quickly died and stopped working after a few months. While we don’t test for a large appliance’s longevity and can’t speak to these users’ experiences, they are worth noting to give a potential buyer the full picture.

Should you buy the Maytag MHW5630HW front-load washing machine?

Yes, if you frequently stain your clothes or have family-sized washing needs

The ​​Maytag MHW5630HW performs well and does a phenomenal job on heavy loads. This front-load washer doesn’t offer the most tech-forward features like Wi-Fi and smart home capabilities; however, the features it does offer increase its usability.

The addition of the quick cycle settings and 12-hour Fresh Spin give users extra control over their laundry and when they’re able to get it done. It is disappointing that the Extra Power boost doesn’t offer the extra cleaning that Maytag claims, but this machine’s performance is excellent without it.

On top of the superb performance, the cost per wash is gentle on users’ wallet. This machine is in line with other washers' prices, but in your home it won’t run up your water bill and create unnecessary added costs.

Another great option that tops our list of the best front-load washers is the ElectroLux EFLS627UTT. It's more expensive but offers better stain fighting performance and array of features that really work.

