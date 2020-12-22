Need a laundry room makeover? Start with colorful appliances

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Let’s face it, 2020 has put pressure on us all to reexamine our living spaces. Sometimes we like what we see and other times, well, we don’t.

If you’re lucky enough to have an eye for redecorating, you may relish this opportunity to put your talents on display. But, if you’re a more tentative refurbisher, a good rule of thumb is to start with a small space, like a powder room, and let your confidence build before tackling, say, the kitchen or master bedroom.

Or, why not launch a laundry room makeover? This historically lowly and underappreciated space is just as deserving of a facelift as other rooms in your house—maybe even more given the amount of time many of us (unfortunately) spend in it.

A laundry expert at Samsung says, “We are moving toward a new era of interior design. Now, instead of hiding appliances away, they are becoming part of our furniture.”

Add a bold color and have fun

Credit: GE Appliances Sapphire Blue is one of GE Appliance's most popular colors for washing machines and dryers.

Not only is the line between furniture and appliances becoming increasingly blurred, but consumers are looking to personalize spaces like the laundry room just as they would the rest of the house.

Whitney Welch, a senior brand communications specialist with GE Appliances, explains that this “is why GE Appliances launched its new UltraFresh front-load washer and dryer in Satin Nickel and Sapphire Blue matte finishes.”

Of course, for a more traditional look, white appliances remain popular, but they are, without a doubt, being challenged.

Sarah Fishburne, director of trend and design at The Home Depot, says, “Consumers are looking for ways to fuse joy into their homes at every turn. Colorful appliances add instant liveliness to any room, completely transforming the energy without the need for elaborate renovation projects.”

Such laundry rooms are lightyears away from the dark, musty, basement corners of laundry’s yesteryear. Fishburne says that red, blue, and other brightly colored appliances can make doing a task like laundry fun.

Jay Ponte, store manager at Doyon’s Modern Home in Bedford, Massachusetts, feels the same way.

“Adding color to a laundry room gives you an area you can feel proud of. We’re seeing laundry areas full of light, bright colors, fine cabinetry and storage solutions,” he says.

Interior designer Kristina Crestin, who recently collaborated with HGTV, shares that today, “people are treating laundry rooms like little jewel boxes.” It is a space—often an adjunct to a home’s mudroom—that guests will likely see so, says Crestin, “embrace it. For short money, you can have some fun.”

Comforting colors can be high-end

Credit: Samsung Samsung's champagne finish blends perfectly with natural woods and tile patterns that complement today’s trends.

When it comes to laundry room makeovers, red and blue washers and dryers may still be a stretch for the taste and style of some homeowners.

But, if you’re curious about appliances that aren’t white, there are some great alternatives worth considering.

Samsung’s laundry expert says, “Our champagne finish blends perfectly with a variety of color palettes and textures like natural woods, thick-grained marble and tile patterns that complement today’s trends.”

Caroline Harmon, Lowe’s strategy manager, agrees that Samsung’s laundry pairs in champagne—a sleek, satin tone—are great for “customers looking to personalize their spaces and introduce color through appliances.”

Electrolux’s titanium finish offers a similar look.

Colors that comfort embrace current lifestyle trends, especially when it comes to millennials. And, from a design professional’s point of view, there are valid reasons to consider one of these new, deep-toned finishes.

Crestin says, “For example, if you paint all the trim in the laundry room blue, you don’t want a white washer and dryer jumping out. So that’s where a dark, stainless magnesium, charcoal, or black is awesome because it doesn’t stand out like a sore thumb.”

Harmon adds, “These tones are likely to match existing cabinets and flooring, while providing a more high-end and polished look.”

The LG WashTower, where all the laundry controls are located in the center between a beautiful stacked washer and dryer in black stainless, demonstrates this look.

