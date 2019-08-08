How to wash and maintain waterproof shoes and clothing

While waterproof boots, shoes, and apparel can often be seen as tougher and more durable than other articles of clothing, they need special care to maintain their rugged, outdoorsy quality. This is partially due to their dependence on durable water repellant, or DWR. This technology helps give fabric a rough surface at the molecular level, making it hydrophobic: instead of soaking through, water beads up and runs off. Basically, it makes fabrics too spiky for water to seep in, due to water’s high surface tension.

Credit: Getty Images / bogdanhoria You can tell your DWR fabric is working when water beads up and rolls off. If you’re noticing wet trails soaked into the fabric, it’s probably time to refresh the DWR coating.

DWR has become popular in recent years because more traditional waterproofing methods don’t allow a fabric to maintain its breathability. If your goal is to stay dry, you want your sweat to be able to evaporate, or else you’ll still end up soaked.

While modern formulations for DWR are less toxic, they’re also less resilient and break down with normal wear and use. So, in order to maintain your apparel’s hydrophobic properties, you need to treat them with special care and routinely refresh their coat of DWR.

To keep your waterproof gear from taking on water, follow these easy rules.

Brush off your gear after each use—without soap or detergent

Credit: Getty Images / Drimafilm Even though they’re just going to get dirty again, it’s important to clean your waterproof gear: the dirtier they are, the less waterproof they’ll be.

Since DWR technology depends on the surface of the fabric maintaining a certain shape to repel water, its effectiveness can be reduced by any dirt, grime, or grease on your apparel. Furthermore, any time the fabric moves, stretches, or rubs against itself, any grit on the surface of the fabric will slowly abrade the coat of DWR.

After you come in from the rain, it’s best to give your garments a once-over wipe-down. Just a cloth or soft brush and water will do the trick. It’s very important to never use soaps or detergents when cleaning your waterproof gear, as those will pretty much obliterate your garment’s DWR coating. While it might seem counter-intuitive to use water to clean your waterproof gear, it’s still good at breaking down any caked-on soils and the surface tension can help pull away grit.

Use specialized cleaners

Credit: Nikwax & Granger Since DWR coating can get completely erased by normal detergents, it’s important to clean your waterproof gear with a specialized cleaner, like Nikwax or Granger.

If your gear needs a really thorough clean, it’s going to require special care. If you’re washing apparel but not boots, you can use your washing machine—just run a rinse cycle before you begin to ensure there’s no lingering detergent in the tub.

From there, just follow the directions on your specialized cleaner. When choosing a cleaner, keep in mind that DWR-friendly cleaners are different from products labeled as DWR “wash-in.” The former is a soap that’s safe for washing waterproof gear, but the latter is how you re-apply a coat of DWR to your worn-out apparel. The problem with wash-in is that it’s not very effective on garments with multiple layers and is outright harmful for jackets with a layer of down or faux feathers. We’d recommend sticking to just the cleaner without wash-in for now.

For garments

Two of the more popular cleaners for waterproof clothing are Nikwax Tech Wash and Granger's Performance Wash. Typically these cleaners direct you use a cold water wash cycle and a low-speed spin-dry, to help prevent damage to the existing DWR coat.

For shoes and boots

Waterproof shoes and boots require similar treatment, but many cleaners dissuade you from using your washing machine. Before you get started, remove the laces and insoles and get yourself a boot brush to help reach into thin folds and crevices. For the initial clean, you could either use a specialized cleaner like Nikwax Footwear Cleaning Gel or a solution that’s half vinegar and half water. Scrub the entire surface of the boot and you’re ready to move on.

Re-apply DWR coats when necessary

Credit: Getty Images / Ultramarinfoto If you start seeing wet spots or water isn’t beading up like it should, it’s time to refresh your DWR coating.

Due to the nature of the technology, your DWR coating will need to be refreshed every so often to keep that water beading up instead of soaking through your boots and apparel.

For garments

In most cases, we’d recommend spray-on DWR waterproofing, like the popular 303 Fabric Guard or Star Brite Waterproofing Spray, both of which have ratings above 4 out of 5 stars and about 1,000 user reviews on Amazon. Not only will spray-on solutions be appropriate for the vast majority of apparel, you can also spot-treat any areas that wear out faster than others. If you opt for this route, we’d recommend spraying your garments outside, or on a tarp in a well-ventilated room.

If you’re trying to refresh a thin, single-layer garment, it might make sense to try a wash-in solution or a combination detergent and DWR wash-in.

For shoes and boots

Credit: Getty Images / Yarygin If your waterproof boots incorporate leather, it’s important your cleaning regimen maintains those surfaces as well.

You can use the spray-on solutions for the fabrics on your shoes and boots too, though you’ll want to apply the waterproofing while they’re still wet. You’ll want to consider a separate treatment for the leather, to help prevent it from drying out and cracking prematurely. While oils can help soften leather, it also reduces its breathability and too much softening can inhibit their ability to maintain their shape. We’d recommend trying a wax-based conditioner, like Nikwax Waterproofing Wax or the Atsko Sno-Seal Original Beeswax Waterproofing Leather Protector, which has an impressive 4.7 out of 5 rating and over 1,500 user reviews on Amazon.

When in doubt, air dry

It’s important to follow the cleaning instructions listed on your waterproof gear as well as those on the cleaners and DWR-refreshers you’re using. In our research we found vastly different sets of instructions. For the vast majority of products we researched, you’ll need to air dry your garments and shoes after they’re washed and DWR-refreshed. However, a few products do require heat to activate, and request a low-heat tumble dry.

For shoes and boots, stuff the toe area with moving paper or newsprint to help them retain their shape and accelerate the drying process. Just make sure to change the paper daily to avoid mildew.

Keep your gear clean, keep yourself dry

Credit: Getty Images / Geber86 Follow these tips and keep your gear maintained—the worst time to realize your waterproof gear is worn out is when you’re already caught in the rain.

If you’ve shopped for waterproof boots or clothing, you know how challenging it can be to find items that meet your specific needs and comfort requirements. That’s why, once you’ve found the gear that works for you, it’s important to maintain it to dramatically increase its overall lifespan. By following these simple steps for DWR maintenance and care, you’ll be able to stay comfortable, active and drier for longer.