Your shower curtain is more disgusting than you think—here's how to wash it

News flash: Showering does not clean your shower curtain
Have you washed your plastic shower curtain this month? Merry Maids says that if it has been more than one to three months since you washed it, your shower curtain is due for a cleaning.
Since you hop into the shower daily to get yourself clean, you might not have realized that the shower curtain was dirty. But it’s probably coated with disgusting soap scum and possibly mold and mildew, none of which you want to come in contact with every day. No worries: You don’t need a scary scrub brush or a bottle of bleach to get a shower curtain clean. All you need to do is run it in your washer.
Here's what you need to do to make sure your plastic shower curtain is clean:
If you need a ladder to reach it, get a friend to spot you.
The towels scrub your shower curtain clean.
Your usual brand is fine.
You don't want your shower curtain to be handled roughly.
Do not put your shower curtain in the dryer!
Yes, your shower curtain will get dirty again. It’s inevitable. It won’t last forever and you will eventually need to get a new shower curtain—we’ve designated a shower curtain as one of 15 bathroom products that will change your life.
There are, however, a few things that can help it stay cleaner for longer.
Doing this will help it air dry. Leaving the curtain open encourages mold growth in the curtain’s folds.
Soap scum forms when bar soap mixes with minerals in tap water. Body washes are usually made from detergents, not soap. This body wash is one of Allure’s favorites. Using it in the shower will prevent soap scum from building up on your shower curtain.
Airing out the bathroom will help the shower curtain to dry more quickly, discouraging mold growth.
Either raise the shower rod or cut a small amount off the curtain so it doesn’t touch the floor. This will help it to avoid bacteria and mold.
The trouble is that many new plastic and vinyl shower curtains off-gas, so they can smell terrible for weeks after you unwrap them. You can take care of that, though—now that you know how, just wash the curtain before you hang it up.