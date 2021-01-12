LG WashTower hits the market, and we have first impressions

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Back in October, LG announced a brand new laundry center, called the LG WashTower, and this month, the home appliances and electronics brand unveils it widely at CES.

In the LG WashTower, the concept of a stacked washer and dryer has been fused into a single, cohesive unit—which in our experience is a market first. Consumers can already purchase the WashTower, which starts at $2,299, in black steel (gas model: WKGX201HBA; electric model: WKEX200HBA for electric) or white (gas model WKGX201HWA; electric model: WKEX200HWA).

The unit's original, stacked design takes up half the space of a traditional washer-dryer configuration. The washer (located at the bottom) has a 4.5-cu.-ft. capacity and features five jets with variable sprays, something else we haven't seen before, while the dryer (on top) has a 7.4-cu.-ft. drum that is more than large enough for most families' use. The central, shared control panel means that the LG WashTower is also about 3.4 inches shorter than traditional stacked laundry centers.

Here at Reviewed, we are just finishing testing the WashTower in our lab. And, while we don't have a full review ready yet, we do have some first impressions. Overall, we really like it. Compared to previous laundry centers we've tested, this one is the sleekest we've seen so far. Its controls are responsive and simple, which makes it very easy and intuitive to use.

A new iteration on LG's Allergiene technology, which has been certified asthma and allergy friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, is also a feature of the WashTower. Additionally, consumers (particularly parents) can enjoy steam features that further sanitize garments. The WashTower is fairly energy efficient, using 25% less energy and 33% less water than traditional models.

The WashTower's smart dry function is the feature our testers like best. It allows the dryer to auto-select the recommended cycle based on what cycle you ran with the paired washer.



Overall, early test results seem positive, but check back shortly for our full review of the LG WashTower.

