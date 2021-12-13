Baked by Melissa has a new line of cupcakes out for the holidays—but are they any good?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The holidays are here, and with them comes an influx of options for tasty treats to give and receive as the season goes on. We're big fans of Baked by Melissa at Reviewed, and when they released their line of holiday cupcakes we were eager to give them a try.

We've tested Baked by Melissa before, but we wanted to see if their holiday flavors lived up to our initial review. I ordered 50 cupcakes (to be thorough, of course) in the Festival of Bites variety and the Holiday Cheer variety, both of the holiday flavor sets on offer. I tested them by eating them, for science. This is what I learned.

What is Baked by Melissa?

Credit: Baked by Melissa I tested the Holiday Cheer and Festival of Bites cupcakes.

Baked by Melissa is a cupcake and macaron vendor that ships sweet treats all over the US. Based in New York, the company will send you or your giftee a colorful box of up to 100 mini cupcakes in various flavors. They stock regular cupcakes as well as vegan, gluten-free and allergen-safe options.

ADVERTISEMENT

What comes in the Baked by Melissa holiday collection?

The Baked by Melissa holiday collection features holiday-themed gift boxes that include the curated selection of holiday cupcakes or the regularly featured Baked by Melissa cupcakes. The holiday gift boxes include festive colors and patterns and support cupcake packs of 25, 50 or 100 cupcakes. You can also get three-packs of mini cupcakes.

How I tested Baked by Melissa holiday cupcakes

The cupcakes arrived on my doorstep in what I can only describe as a very exciting pink box, and after determining that I’d been sent the correct packages I gave the cupcakes a try. In terms of selection, I received:

In the past, we tested out the Holiday Cheer pack as well as the Latest & Greatest Cupcakes, Birthday Cupcakes, and February Fix Cupcakes.

To test them, I ate the cupcakes. Full stop. I spent an entire day haunting boxes of festive cupcakes, which was, in itself, not a bad way to spend a workday—for you, of course, dear reader.

What I liked about Baked by Melissa holiday cupcakes

Credit: Baked by Melissa Don't sleep on the Carmel Hot Cocoa cupcakes.

Apart from the absolute joy of opening the front door to find a box of delicious cupcakes on my front steps, here are the things I enjoyed most about the Baked by Melissa holiday cupcakes:

The holiday flavors tasted like what they claimed. One thing I really loved about the holiday flavors was how evocative they were of the actual things they claimed to be. Really, the brightest star out of the two boxes was the Festival Babka cupcake, which was the favorite not only for me, but for the three other individuals that happened to try the cupcakes over the course of the day, and had the cinnamon-y, buttery elements of a real babka. The Caramel Hot Cocoa flavor was a close second, and with the addition of the sweet little marshmallow tasted very reminiscent of a mug of hot cocoa.

One thing I really loved about the holiday flavors was how evocative they were of the actual things they claimed to be. Really, the brightest star out of the two boxes was the Festival Babka cupcake, which was the favorite not only for me, but for the three other individuals that happened to try the cupcakes over the course of the day, and had the cinnamon-y, buttery elements of a real babka. The Caramel Hot Cocoa flavor was a close second, and with the addition of the sweet little marshmallow tasted very reminiscent of a mug of hot cocoa. The packaging. The presentation of Baked by Melissa’s cupcakes is something we’ve talked about before, but having never ordered them myself I was extremely impressed by the packaging they came in and the quality of the holiday boxes.

The presentation of Baked by Melissa’s cupcakes is something we’ve talked about before, but having never ordered them myself I was extremely impressed by the packaging they came in and the quality of the holiday boxes. The freshness of the cupcakes. Since I live in New York City, I can't vouch for the quality of the cupcakes once they've been shipped cross-country, but our initial reviewer (who is in Nashville, TN) noted that the cupcakes that she received tasted "like they came straight from a nearby bakery."

What I didn't like about Baked by Melissa holiday cupcakes

The range of flavors. The one big thing I noticed while trying out the cupcakes was the prevalence of chocolate, which is not a negative by any means, but I did notice that the chocolate cake flavor seemed to dominate both boxes. If someone in your life loves chocolate cake, they'll be pleased, but otherwise they may be a bit disappointed by the spread.

The one big thing I noticed while trying out the cupcakes was the prevalence of chocolate, which is not a negative by any means, but I did notice that the chocolate cake flavor seemed to dominate both boxes. If someone in your life loves chocolate cake, they'll be pleased, but otherwise they may be a bit disappointed by the spread. The emphasis on packaging * This is a small complaint, but it would have been exciting to see a wider variety of holiday flavors, rather than a wide variety of holiday boxes.

Should you buy Baked by Melissa holiday cupcakes?

If you're looking for a gift for the sweet treat lover in your life, a kind gesture for a friend, or simply a gift for someone for a Secret Santa or holiday exchange, these cupcakes might be the move. The Festival of Bites pack, especially, is a crowd-pleaser that I highly recommend.

Shop the Baked by Melissa holiday collection

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.