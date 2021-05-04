Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

A solid couch is arguably the most important piece of furniture in any room—it sets the tone from a décor perspective, adds a welcoming vibe, and promotes socializing, relaxing, day-napping, and all that other good stuff.

Because a couch will likely take up the majority or a significant chunk of living space, it might seem like a major investment that you need to think about for days, especially if you’re ordering it online. Fear not: we’ve compiled a list of the 14 best places to buy couches online, from Burrow to Joybird and Anthropologie to Target, and these retailers all feature stunning options at a range of price points, so you can find something that fits your style and budget.

1. The Home Depot

Credit: RST Brands Home Depot couches are the perfect foundation for any home decor scheme.

Our favorite: RST Brands Isobel 72 in. Emerald Green Polyester 3-Seater Camelback Sofa with Wood Legs—$637.89

Prices: 🛋️ 🛋️

Return policy: 90 days

Free shipping: Yes, if you spend at least $45

Price matching: Yes

The Home Depot is known as an authority on all things home improvement, so naturally, its selection of 1,500 stunning couches is bound to improve your home in every way.

Start by choosing your category at the top of the, from microfiber (a material known to repel moisture and stains) to reclining to convertible. You can even select “no assembly required” for a couch that’s ready to go right out of the box. There’s also a “Special Buys” section filled with all the current deals.

You’ll find everything from affordable yet reliable brands like Serta, Costway, and Zinus, to luxurious brands like Acme, Jennifer Taylor, and Coddle. Better yet: with a The Home Depot Consumer card, you can break up larger purchases into suggested installments, which are interest-free if paid in full within six months.

Looking to experiment with a new “risky” hue? You can order 4 inches by 4 inches fabric swatches starting at 10 cents a pop before you commit. These swatches not only give you an IRL glimpse of the color (screens tend to interpret them slightly differently), but they also help you determine if the material feels right to you. Still stuck? Reviewers say customer service is particularly helpful when trying to purchase furniture online.

As our deals writers note, Home Depot is quicker to launch Black Friday deals than most major retailers, which means your quest for a new couch at Home Depot can begin sooner than you think.

Shop for couches at The Home Depot

2. Wayfair

Credit: Gold Flamingo Out of Wayfair's 2,500 couches, you're bound to fall in love with at least one.

Our favorite: Gold Flamingo Avani 95" Rolled Arm Chesterfield Sofa with Reversible Cushions—$949.99

Prices: 🛋️ 🛋️

Return policy: 30 days

Free shipping: Yes, if you spend at least $35

Price matching: No

Wayfair has become synonymous with online furniture shopping due to its incredible selection, responsive and friendly customer support, and ease of navigation.

A helpful tip while perusing the site is to ignore the “Design/Type” search, as the two categories are essentially the same thing. You’ll find everything from loveseats to Chesterfield sofas, sleepers, and more, all with easy to find icons. Product pages themselves also include bullet point descriptions that are essentially a Cliff’s Notes version of your desired product.

If you’re looking to fill a specific space in your room, you can use the left-hand search to type in exact dimensions—that way, you don’t have to manually search through 2,500 couches for your preferred width or depth. The diagram above it featuring a cartoon-ish sofa with dimension labels is helpful if, like me, math and measurements can be somewhat anxiety-inducing.

There are many additional features to choose from to further narrow your search as the initial results can be overwhelming. Notably, you can order free swatches on select items and shop sustainably via several methods like organic or repurposed materials. If you have your eye on a couch that’s out of your budget, you can wait for the annual massive two-day Way Day event to score a major discount that’s said to beat the retailer’s Black Friday deals, and you can add a protection plan right onto your purchase at check out.

While you’re sure to love your Wayfair couch, I have personally had phenomenal experience getting replacement parts or full refunds on furniture items that had even a hint of a defect like a scuff or a scratch.

Shop for couches at Wayfair

3. Ikea

Credit: IKEA IKEA's selection of couches, sectionals and sleepers fits every home and budget.

Our favorite: Harlanda Sectional, 5-seat corner, with chaise—$1,529.99

Prices: 🛋️ 🛋️

Return policy: 365 days if unopened, 180 if opened

Free shipping: No

Price matching: No

Ikea has unfairly gotten a bad rap over the years for its BIY (build-it-yourself) model, but with a little patience, your new Ikea couch could very well end up one of your favorite pieces in your home.

One of the bonuses of shopping for couches at Ikea is that it has product lines with matching furniture, which allows you to build a cohesive look in any room when you buy your couch or over time as your budget grows. And if the term “build” is once again throwing you off, you’ll be delighted to know Ikea recently acquired TaskRabbit to help online and in-store buyers assemble their purchases that you can sign up for right at checkout (fees depend on zip code).

Each product page comes not only with surprisingly stunning lifestyle shots of the sofa but a diagram showcasing the dimensions of every single facet of your couch, down to the decimal of every last cushion depth. It’s a nice detail when exact measurements are key to completing your room.

With select sofa models you can customize your couch even further by adding everything from an extra loveseat and sleeper seating to ottomans with storage. Most slipcovers are washable and interchangeable, allowing you to clean up and switch up your style on a whim. If this is your first time buying from Ikea, rest easy knowing thousands of customers (myself included) own several Ikea items that have lasted upwards of a decade despite daily use.

Shop for couches at Ikea

4. Overstock

Credit: Christopher Knight Overstock carries top designer furniture brands at warehouse prices.

Our favorite: Christopher Knight Bernice Mid-century Modern Petite Fabric Sofa—$413.66

Prices: 🛋️ 🛋️

Return policy: 30 days

Free shipping: No

Price matching: Yes, with loyalty program membership

Overstock is a true treasure trove when it comes to couches, offering nearly 3,000 different models to choose from at warehouse prices.

If you’re a bit of a fashionista when it comes to furniture shopping, you’ll love the attention to style detail in their couch section, offering categories like glam, mid-century modern, and contemporary sofas. You can then narrow down by unique search parameters like arm and back style, pattern, and product features, which offers a sample of terms like “down fill cushions” and “ottoman included” and the option of typing in your own desired feature.

In addition to reviews, Overstock features the number of “likes” in the top right corner of each thumbnail, which both further inflates the number of customers interested in the product as well as orients you towards the most popular products (for example, you might have overlooked this gorgeous Hancock leather Chesterfield for its 66 ratings had you not seen another 1,100 “likes” accompanying it).

At checkout, you can add your warranty preference, as well as your zip code for a shipping estimate to avoid any surprise fees. The Overstock Store credit card offers up to 24 months of financing plus $30 off your first $300 purchase with the card.

Shop for couches at Overstock

5. West Elm

Credit: West Elm West Elm couches turn houses into homes.

Our favorite: Dekalb Leather Sofa—$2,499

Prices: 🛋️ 🛋️ 🛋️

Return policy: 30 days

Free shipping: Yes

Price matching: No

Arguably the gold standard of furniture design, West Elm guides you seamlessly throughout the couch shopping process, which is definitely welcome due to its massive inventory. You can chat instantly with a design specialist for any one-off questions, book a virtual styling session by email, phone, or video chat to help you create a magazine-worthy look, or play around with the Design Crew room planner that allows you to see your West Elm couch in its future natural habitat (your home!). As far as assembly goes, you’re not alone either: West Elm partnered with home services platform Porch to get the job done.

You’re also able to customize your couch to your exact liking. Pick your size of couch and fabric or leather for all models, with certain varieties offering unique customizations like storage armrests, animal-friendly vegan leather, and sofa depth.

Need more proof that West Elm couches are the way to go? A store employee told Reviewed its couches are a highly underrated furniture item due to their ability to resist stains and moisture. To help pay for your purchase, look into the West Elm credit card for special financing on orders over $750, a $50 credit on your first purchase, bonus rewards on your birthday, and more.

Shop for couches at West Elm

6. Walmart

Credit: Mr. Kate Walmart couches are easy on the eyes, back and wallet.

Our favorite: Mr. Kate Tess Sofa with Soft Pocket Coil Cushions—$499.99

Prices: 🛋️ 🛋️

Return policy: 90 days

Free shipping: On select items

Price matching: Yes

For a big box store with pretty cookie-cutter home goods offerings, Walmart has a surprisingly great selection of unique, vintage-inspired sofas, balanced out by a selection of minimalist and modern sofas that keep up with the trends.

While there's value in shopping somewhere you’re familiar with, Walmart does also happen to have a user-friendly interface to help you sort through its massive selection of sofas. You can search by color, width, depth, material, and popular, which showcases a variety of couches other shoppers have been looking at.

Add-on services include three- or four-year protection, $89 flat-rate assembly assistance, and the option of a payment plan through Affirm. For a more streamlined shopping experience, beware of third-party sellers on the site that might have different shipping and return policies. You can sort through them under the “retailers” section on the left-hand side.

Shop for couches at Walmart

7. Elephant in a Box

Credit: Elephant In A Box The elephant in the room is that your room can totally benefit from an Elephant In A Box.

Our favorite: Working Sofa—$1,298

Prices: 🛋️ 🛋️ 🛋️

Return policy: 30 days

Free shipping: Yes

Price matching: No

Here at Reviewed, we love a good mattress in a box for the easy delivery and set up. The sofa market is starting to take note: As a play on the mattress in a box trend, Elephant in a Box couches come predominantly assembled—all you need to do is pull the frame and pillows out of the box.

I personally own the Working Sofa, which includes a pull-out desk from one of the arms, and not a day goes by that I don’t work at it or lounge on it. As a two-in-one sofa and desk, it’s a space-saving solution for my tiny home office. I’m pretty averse to any form of assembly, but its helpful how-to guides and customer service made the experience not much more taxing than, say, folding laundry or putting away groceries.

Second to its straightforward assembly, the customization aspect of Elephant in a Box is what makes it so unique. You can add on everything from vegan leather covers to armrests with USB capabilities. Payment plans include financing over the course of six months with 0% APR when you checkout with PayPal, as well as Klarna and PayTomorrow. You also have 30 days to test out the couch, but if you’re anything like me and work and play in the same room, Elephant in a Box couches make for a genius furniture piece whether you opt for the Working Sofa or L7 Sectional that you won't want to part ways with.

The brand prides itself on its honeycomb structure interior, which is said to support up to 3,000 pounds and is used in race cars and aircraft carriers, as opposed to bars and beams used in typical couches. So yes, the couch did pass the “jumping for joy” test.

Shop for couches at Elephant in a Box

8. Target

Credit: Room & Joy Target hand holds you through the couch shopping process.

Our favorite: Room & Joy Pin Tufted Velvet Transitional Futon—$549.99

Prices: 🛋️ 🛋️ 🛋️

Return policy: 90 days

Free shipping: Yes, if you spend at least $35

Price matching: Yes

Target’s sofa landing page is so thorough, you’d think it was a dedicated furniture store. If you really have no idea what you’re looking for—you just need a couch, and you need it fast—allow Target to orient you. It gives you a helpful breakdown of what exactly each type of couch is used for, from loveseats to sleepers.

What makes shopping online for things like sunglasses or hair dye more enjoyable and risk-free is the virtual try-on feature available at many retailers. Target lets you “try on” your couch with the “see it in your space” feature in the Target app, which lets you virtually place the couch right in your living room.

Modular sofas are all the rage right now, and they often cost several thousand dollars. Target’s take on DYO (design your own) modular sofas are relatively affordable with single seats costing $270. You can also grab one of its pre-designed modular sofas for less work on your end.

While Target is universally celebrated for its more-than-fair prices, you can still benefit from extra savings with their RedCard, which gives you 5% off everything, free shipping, as well as an additional 30 days to return or exchange your item. Before checkout, you can also add $30 for the Allstate two-year furniture protection plan, which includes mechanical defects and wear and tear coverage with no deductible, or pay in installments with Affirm.

Target’s comments section is also worth mentioning, as it tends to generate lots of enthusiastic feedback and criticism about each product more than most retailers. So definitely check out what others are saying before committing to your couch.

Shop for couches at Target

9. Allform

Credit: Allform Allform, the brainchild of mattress brand Helix, offers plush, customizable seating for every household.

Our favorite: Three-Seat Sofa With Chaise—$1,895

Prices: 🛋️ 🛋️ 🛋️

Return policy: 100 days

Free shipping: Yes

Price matching: No

You may have heard of Allform while listening to an ad on a podcast or scrolling through your Instagram feed. Founded by the popular mattress company Helix, these cool, modular sofas speak for themselves. And I couldn’t be happier with mine. Thethree-seat sofa with chaise

in my living room features a built-in footrest I never knew I needed, and is comfortable enough for a full night’s sleep when I have guests over (or need a midday nap). The brand isn’t kidding when it says its materials are stain-proof—I’ve spilled full meals all over the couch and you couldn’t even tell post-cleanup.

To build your perfect Allform couch, decide which type will fit your living space. Then, choose your fabric, from whiskey leather to amber fabric (or order a free book of swatches if you can’t decide), and leg finish, from espresso to walnut. Add your option of square or lumbar pillows, ottomans, or a Helix weighted blanket. Over time, you can add extra seating to your modular couch with spare parts.

There are numerous ways to make paying for your Allform couch a little easier: use the refer-a-friend program for $50 in Amazon credits, pay in installments with Klarna (or Katapult if your credit is low), and take advantage of teacher, student, military, or first responder discounts if you fit the bill.

Shop for couches at Allform

10. Amazon

Credit: Zinus Amazon makes shopping for a couch easy and enjoyable.

Our favorite: Zinus Benton Sofa Couch—$500.93

Prices: 🛋️ 🛋️

Return policy: 30 days

Free shipping: Yes, with Amazon Prime, or if you spend at least $25 on an item

Price matching: No

While certainly convenient, it’s no secret that shopping on Amazon can be a pretty overwhelming experience given its massive inventory. But shopping for a couch on Amazon can be a pretty safe bet if you know what you’re looking for. As writer Camryn Rabideau points out, Amazon doesn’t offer financing plans for their furniture—which shows just how affordable it is.

You can also use the left-hand search bar to narrow down by brand, style, upholstery, back and arm type, frame type, and more. Get the Amazon Shopping app to use its virtual reality-powered “try on” feature and envision how your couch will look in your space.

Amazon carries everything from known brands like Zinus, Serta, and Christopher Knight Home, to its in-house brands that also happen to have tons of reviews and pleased customers. If you haven’t heard of the brand, take a gander at their comments section, where customers are ruthless in a way that helps make your decision that much easier. Plus, it certainly helps that reviewers are able to upload photos of their couches, which helps you see what the piece looks like in a real-world setting—not positioned and retouched by interior designers.

Like Walmart, Amazon houses items from third-party sellers that may have different shipping or return policies. To suss them out, find the “seller” at the bottom of the left- hand search bar and stick to Amazon as the seller when making purchases.

Shop for couches at Amazon

11. Anthropologie

Credit: Anthropologie You'll forget about the sticker shock once you sink into one of Anthropologie's cozy-yet-glam couches.

Our favorite: Asymmetrical Serpentine Sofa—$2,698

Prices: 🛋️ 🛋️ 🛋️ 🛋️

Return policy: 60 days

Free shipping: No

Price matching: No

Like its clothing and home décor offerings, Anthropologie couches offer a touch of old-world charm featuring luxe fabrics and whimsical details. Anthropologie is by no means filled to the brim with thousands of couch options that’ll leave you confused. Rather, its curated selection (of around 100 models at the time of this writing) helps narrow down your choice—like an upscale restaurant boasting only a handful of dishes they’re most proud of on the menu.

Wearing anything—or showing off a furniture piece—from Anthropologie tends to spark admiration and curiosity from onlookers, and its customizable couches will enhance that effect even more. You can also book a free virtual session with a stylist to help you navigate the process.

If you’re unsure about which upholstery is right for your lifestyle and personal style, head to Anthropologie’s upholstery guide featuring written and visual guides on premium fabrics, like performance wool and Belgian Linen. It’s no secret that Anthro products can get quite pricey, so you may want to sign up for AnthroPerks, a free loyalty program that offers free shipping on orders above $50, members-only discounts, first dibs on new arrivals, and a special surprise on your birthday.

Not obsessed with your Anthropologie couch once it arrives? Free return shipping is available.

Shop for couches at Anthropologie

12. Pottery Barn

Credit: Pottery Barn There's no shortage of sleek, minimalist couch designs at Pottery Barn.

Our favorite: Turner Square Arm Leather Sofa—$2,199

Prices: 🛋️ 🛋️ 🛋️ 🛋️

Return policy: 30 days

Free shipping: Yes, if you spend $99

Price matching: No

If you’ve ever set foot in a Pottery Barn, you might be familiar with that feeling of wanting, well, everything. Be warned: that feeling might extend to your couch shopping because you can customize virtually every sofa to your liking, right down to the width, cushion fill, fabric, and color.

This selection renders its left-hand navigation bar nearly obsolete since you can take any model—from the Turner Square Arm Leather Sofa to the Pacifica Square Arm Upholstered Sofa—and make it your own. Of course, you can still indicate must-haves like sleeper or storage, and schedule a free appointment with an interior design specialist to help you pick the perfect piece or pieces (most couches are part of a collection that feature the likes of ottomans and armchairs).

Custom-made furniture tends to ship slowly, so if you need your couch fast, select the “ships in one to three weeks” feature on the navigation bar. On product pages marked “unlimited flat-rate delivery available,” opt for the brand’s white glove delivery service where it will move the couch into any room of your choice, unpack and assemble the couch, and discard and recycle all packaging. As with many high-end furniture stores, Pottery Barn offers payment plans with Affirm at 0% APR.

Shop for couches at Pottery Barn

13. Burrow

Credit: Burrow Burrow's no-nonsense modular designs are ideal for every room in your home.

Our favorite: Range 3-Piece One Arm Sofa with Table—$1,495

Prices: 🛋️ 🛋️ 🛋️

Return policy: 30 days

Free shipping: Yes

Price matching: No

Clean, minimalist furniture is at the foundation of Burrow, so its couches are a fit for most tastes and lifestyles. The brand prides itself on being obsessive about nearly every aspect of the design, from the USB ports available on armrests, as couches tend to block outlets, to the modular, lightweight construction that keeps shipping costs down and delivery boxes on the more manageable side.

The retailer carries several collections that each have a unique twist on the contemporary trend: The Slope Nomad collection features low-ergonomic arms for comfortable lounging, while the Range collection provides a structured look with plush comfort. All collections can be color customized and are also available in sectionals. Limited sleeper options are available and come with a full sleep kit containing a soft memory foam topper, a custom sheet set, a quilted blanket, a pillow, pillowcase, and even an eye mask to really spoil your overnight guests. For extra help, take up Burrow’s offer for a free 30-minute call with a design specialist or checkout its comprehensive cleaning guide so you can ensure your sofa looks brand spankin’ new as the years go on.

There are a couple of ways to make paying for your Burrow couch a little easier: use its refer a friend program to get a $50 Amazon credit, and take a year to pay for your couch with Affirm installments at 0% APR. But keep in mind return fees are 10% of what you paid for the couch.

Shop for couches at Burrow

14. Joybird

Credit: Joybird Joybird puts the joy back into furniture shopping.

Our favorite: Aime Sofa—$2,484

Prices: 🛋️ 🛋️ 🛋️ 🛋️

Return policy: 90 days

Free shipping: No

Price matching: No

Calling all mid-century modern fanatics: Joybird is for you. Channeling the sleek lines and luxurious tufted fabrics from the ‘50s and ‘60s, Joybird provides that nostalgic throwback vibe our living rooms crave. You can choose your material, width, and seating, as well as a customizable sit in either soft, medium, or firm feel.

On each product page, choose not only the color and feel of your fabric but also useful features like pet-friendly or safeguard, which repels dirt and spills. Before committing to one of its several high-performance fabrics, you can also request a free swatch kit. Add on an optional ottoman, a five-year protection plan, or pay in 0% APR installments. One of the most helpful features you’ll find on its site is the free interactive design service, which connects you with a licensed interior designer that will design mockups of your room with respect to your unique budget, taste, and floor plan, with unlimited revisions until they get it right.

What’s interesting about Joybird is that it helps you measure the couch not only into your desired room, but through your doorway, stairwell, elevator, and hallway to streamline the delivery process, or make it possible altogether.

Shop for couches at Joybird

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.