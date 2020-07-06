12 brilliant things to help you stay hydrated this summer

Staying hydrated is always important for your health—especially in the summer when temperatures rise and you're likely sweating (read: losing water) more. After all, when you're spending hours in the hot sun ridinig your bike, playing cornhole on the beach, or social distancing at the park, upping your fluid intake is probably a smart idea.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that recommended daily water requirements vary based on your age, gender, health, and activity level, there are some easy ways to make sure you don't skimp out on hydration. Below are 12 of the most popular thirst-quenching products to keep on hand at all times this summer so you can thrive like a well-watered houseplant.

1. A near-perfect water bottle

Credit: Reviewed/Betsey Goldwasser You know and love their filter, so give their water bottle a shot (or swig).

Save the planet and your energy levels. After putting dozens of water bottles to the test, this reusable stainless steel iteration of a Brita classic came out on top for its superior insulation properties (like keeping water cold for 24 hours even on hot days). Its non-bulky silhouette fits into any coffee cup holder and its wide mouth makes it easy to add ice cubes and comfortable to drink. Plus, it has a single-push opening mechanism that makes drinking water a breeze along with a built-in Brita filter that keeps all nasty tastes and odors out of your water.

Get the Brita 20oz Premium Double-Wall Stainless Steel Insulated Filtered Water Bottle at Amazon for $29.99

ADVERTISEMENT

2. This refreshing lemon water

Credit: Lemon Perfect When life hands you lemons, ask for lemon water instead.

We love lemon water for its delicious, refreshing taste. Unfortunately, DIY-ing your own lemon water can have its pitfalls. Bottled lemon juice tastes artificial added to your water, and fresh lemons are one of those things I never seem have on hand when I actually need them. Enter the solution to all my lemon water needs, and hopefully yours too: Lemon Perfect. Each bottle is made with half an organic squeezed lemon and, if you’re not much of a citrus fanatic, their Blueberry Açaí, Dragon Fruit Mango and Peach Raspberry flavors are also a total treat on a hot day.

Get Lemon Perfect Just Lemon Organic Cold-Pressed Lemon Water on Amazon for $23.99 (12 pack)

3. This powerful pitcher

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar You'll never have an excuse to leave that cup empty.

Whether you’re entertaining a gang or need a keg’s worth of water by your side so you don’t have to get up for refills, a pitcher is a fantastic call when you’re trying to stay hydrated. Our senior scientist Julia McDougall found the Brita 10-cup pitcher ranked highest out of eight top models for its intuitive design and the way it maintains water's neutral taste. She says you don’t need to do any heavy lifting other than filling the top reservoir with water, and the pitcher takes care of the rest (like filtering out chlorine and some total dissolved solids).

Get the Brita Everyday 10-Cup Pitcher at Amazon for $27.99

4. This smart water bottle with over 1,300 reviews

Credit: Reviewed/Camryn Rabideau Soon enough, drinking water will become second nature.

If you need that extra reminder to stay hydrated, you’ll love having this Bluetooth-connected water bottle that emits a soft glow from a sensor stick when it’s time to drink (i.e.: you need to stay on track to meet the daily goal you’ve input under your profile in their app). Throughout the three years I’ve owned it, I’ve become conditioned to crave the act of drinking water in a way I never have before (like, hello, my blood type used to be Diet Coke). Like Reviewed writer Camryn Rabideau, I’ve found its iPhone and Apple Watch notifications super helpful since they eliminate the need to watch the actual bottle like a hawk.

Get the Hidrate Spark 2.0 on Amazon for $54.95

5. This great grape drink

Credit: Gatorade Electrolytes: it's what plants (and our bodies) crave.

I’m a bit of an artificial sweetener fanatic, so please take this with a grain of Splenda: there is nothing more refreshing than Gatorade G2 specifically in grape flavor. I don’t know if it’s the liquid itself restoring my parched body, its electrolytes replenishing what’s been lost in my sweat, or both. All I know is that it’s the only thing I crave during and after a spin class or marathon, and feel instant relief once I get my hands on a bottle. Bonus: Reviewers swear by this drink to help them survive the nausea associated with a hangover.

Get Gatorade G2 Thirst Quencher, Grape, 20 Ounce Bottles (Pack of 12) on Amazon for $14.94

6. Our favorite travel-friendly mug

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar Stay hydrated on the fly while looking and feeling fly.

If you’re also the type to rely on piping hot coffee in the morning, you’ll benefit from a travel mug that also keeps liquids cool for a limited amount of time. Our experts put eight mugs to the test and found the lightweight Zojirushi stainless steel travel mug to be the best at retaining cold (and hot) temperatures. It’s spill-proof, easy to hand wash, and according to our experts, “an absolute beast.”

Get the Zojirushi SM-KHE48 on Amazon for $25.99

7. A small yet mighty water purifier

Credit: Gopure Get clean water at the drop of a filter.

Finally: an excuse to do away with harmful plastic bottles forever. This thumb-sized purifier makes every questionable drinking source safer and more enjoyable, from gas station bathrooms to water fountains at the park. When I submerged it for the first time in a S’Well bottle of tap water, there was a discernible freshness to the water quality. What I couldn’t detect—but what my immune system is likely thankful for—is the filter’s “advanced ceramic core” that operates as a magnet to attract, bind and adsorb heavy metals, bacteria, harmful chemicals, and more. One GOpure pod is said to purify over 264 gallons of tap water over the span of approximately six months, and allows you to save over 2,000 water bottles over the course of the filter’s lifetime.

Get the GOpure Personal Water Purifier on Amazon for $24.95

ADVERTISEMENT

8. These classy reusable straws

Credit: Hiware Everything tastes better with a fancy straw.

It’s far easier to sip your water from a straw than to finagle with some sort of spout contraption and risk spilling your drink all over your shirt. No need to wait for Moscow Mule night to whip out the fancy copper-esque barware, since these top-rated rose gold reusable stainless steel straws from Amazon fit all sized tumblers, come with handy nylon cleaning brushes, and are dishwasher-safe. With over 6,000 reviews, customers love that these straws come in four different shapes and sizes to accommodate any type of cup, glass or mug. The brand claims the purchase of one of their straws eliminates 6,000 disposable straws from infiltrating the environment. Easy on the planet, your wallet, and your taste buds? I’ll cheers to that.

Get Hiware 12-Pack Rose Gold Metal Straws Reusable with Case on Amazon $8.99

9. This motivational water bottle

Credit: Venture Pal Who needs friends when your water bottle is this kind?

What do you get when you merge the art of motivational speaking with the science of hydration? This incredibly useful and uplifting water bottle. It features a timestamped schedule of your day beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 9 p.m. at night, with each hour on the hour featuring an inspiring quote like “Keep chugging” and “Don’t give up” to hold you accountable in reaching your hydration goals. It’s a perfect analog alternative to smart water bottles for those who need a gentle boost. Of its 4,200 Amazon ratings, reviewers mostly note that its built-in straw makes it super easy to take frequent sips throughout the day, its lid is completely leak-proof, and its playful design boosts morale.

Get the Venture Pal Motivational BPA-Free 1 Gallon Water Bottle on Amazon for $20.99

10. This fruit-infuser

Credit: Live Infinitely A trip to the spa is one sip away.

If you get bored of the taste of plain water easily, don’t let that derail your hydration goals. This reasonably priced water bottle features a steeper so you can flavor your water to your heart's content (almost like a tea infuser). It's equipped with an e-book full of refreshing recipes to help you get creative with your water intake (hello, cucumber and strawberry-infused spa water!), a neoprene insulation sleeve to keep your flavored water ice cold, dual hand grips for easy handling, and time markers to keep you on track. One of its 1,500 reviewers says “This bottle is wonderful!! So easy to fill with any fruit or veggie. The recipes that come with it are delicious. I look forward to creating a new flavor every night! I have never been a water drinker and my physician told me I really needed to find a way to drink at least 64 oz a day due to some health issues. I looked at over 50 different bottles and kept coming back to this one.” Coming in 12 vibrant colors, you’ll never get bored of water again—and the bottle from which you drink it.

Get Live Infinitely 32 oz. Fruit Infuser Water Bottles With Time Marker on Amazon for $16.90

ADVERTISEMENT

11. This water bottle attachment

Credit: Ulla Spoil your water bottle with high-tech jewelry.

Turn any drinking device—be it a water bottle, mug, or tumbler—into something you’ll want to gravitate towards no matter the time of day. Designed by doctors and engineers, its detachable daylight sensor blinks twice an hour reminding you to drink. Its battery life lasts six months and can be replaced with a coin cell battery. One reviewer who struggles to drink enough water says “I have had this for one week and it absolutely helps! Even though it's tiny, the light will grab your attention in an instant. My water intake has tripled, my skin is improving, and I feel better than normal. Definitely worth trying!”

Ulla Hydration Reminder Bottle Attachment for $24.89 at Walmart

12. A foldable water bottle

Credit: Vapur Never break your back to stay hydrated again.

A major deterrent when it comes to drinking enough water is the weight and size of a typical plastic bottle. This 16-ounce “anti-bottle” made of BPA-free polyethylene and nylon lies flat when filled with water, and you can easily fold, roll or flatten it away once it’s empty. Dishwasher safe and freezable, it’s no surprise customers rely on it for daily use: “I have a rigid reusable bottle which is great but this is even better. My husband does a lot of walking and he has found this to be invaluable already.”

Get the Vapur 0.5 Litres Anti-Bottle on Amazon for $5

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.