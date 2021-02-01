14 Valentine's Day date night ideas you can do at home

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Chances are you won’t be able to go out to a romantic dinner or eat overpriced treats at the movie theater this Valentine’s day, but that doesn’t mean you should write off the holiday all together. There are plenty of ways to recreate your favorite Love Day traditions at home—or come up with fun new ones!

Whether you and your beau are hoping for a super sexy holiday or a laid-back evening full of laughs, here are 14 of our favorite date night ideas for February 14, all of which you can do at home. There are even a few activities that will get your kids involved or that you can do on your own.

1. Stage an at-home paint night with a romantic theme

Credit: Muse Paintbar This kit has everything you need to stage a paint night at home.

What’s more romantic than creating beautiful art with your beau? Just grab a bottle of your favorite wine and the Paint at Home Kit from Must Paintbar, and you’ll have everything you need for a fun night in on Valentine’s Day. The kit comes with canvases, paint, and brushes, as well as supplies for two smaller crafts, and there are three love-themed images to choose from, each of which comes with a step-by-step video tutorial.

Get the Valentine’s Day Paint at Home Kit from Muse Paintbar for $75

2. Do a fun baking project with your family

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau This baking kit comes with a cute apron and hat!

If you're looking for a hands-on project to tackle with your kids on Valentine's Day, Baketivity offers family-friendly baking kits that will help you whip up a delicious dessert in no time. We tried the Valentine’s Blondies Kit and loved how quick and easy it was to bake using the pre-measured ingredients. (You do have to supply perishable ingredients such as butter and eggs, though.)

The dessert came together in around 15 minutes, and the final results were delicious! Plus, the box even includes a cute chef's hat, apron, and supplies to make a Valentine's Day card—just in case they want to gift their treats to someone special.

Get the Baketivity Valentine’s Blondies Deluxe Edition for $39.95

3. Play detective with a murder mystery box

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau What's more sexy than solving a crime together?

Looking for an outside-the-box activity for Love Day? You and your date will have a blast unraveling a murder mystery with Hunt A Killer. This interactive subscription box lets you play detective, unraveling complex clues about a (fictional) cold case and hunting down the perpetrator. The mystery plays out over the course of six boxes, and each one provides around 90 minutes of activity—perfect for an unconventional date night!

Get 6 episodes of Hunt A Killer for $165

4. Whip up a delicious dinner with our favorite meal kit

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser Chef it up with your bae using one of Home Chef's meal kits.

Sometimes all you need to have a memorable night with your significant other is good food and great conversation, and Home Chef will provide everything you need for a delicious homemade meal. Home Chef is our favorite meal kit delivery service thanks to its high-quality ingredients, fantastic flavors, and easy-to-follow recipes, and they offer vegetarian options, as well as 15-minute meals for those times you don’t feel like spending too much time cooking.

Try Home Chef, starting at $6.99 per serving

Credit: Bronx Zoo FaceTiming with a cheetah? Where do we sign up?!

This Valentine’s Day, you can get up close and personal with an adorable wild animal—all from the comfort of your home. The Bronx Zoo is offering “Virtual Wild Encounters” starting at $80, and you get to enjoy a 15-minute video call with one of the zoo’s most popular animals and its keepers. Some of the creatures you can meet include a cheetah, alpaca, sloth, warthog, and anteater, but be sure to book your appointment soon, as time slots are limited!

Sign up for a Bronx Zoo Virtual Wild Encounter

6. Indulge in a three-course meal, delivered to your door

Credit: The Food Crate Get a three-course dinner delivered right to your door.

If you often go to a high-end restaurant on Valentine’s Day, you can recreate that same luxe experience at home with the Valentine’s By Land Crate, which contains a delicious three-course meal. The best part? Most of the food comes pre-cooked, so you just have to heat it up and serve—no cooking necessary!

What’s in the box? For your appetizer, you’ll enjoy a chef-selected charcuterie plate for two, featuring imported salumi, cheeses, cornichons, mixed olives, and crackers. For the main entree, you’ll chow down on black angus filet mignon with citrus-herb chimichurri and pomegranate Brussels sprouts, and for a romantic finish to your dinner, you’ll get to indulge in raspberry swirl cheesecake and chocolate-dipped strawberries. Plus, the crate even includes a romantic candle to help set the mood.

Get the Valentine’s By Land Crate from The Food Crate for $189

7. Chow down on everyone’s favorite Insta-worthy cake

Credit: Milk Bar Chocolate is a must-have on Valentine's Day, and this dessert duo is definitely the way to go.

I’m willing to bet that anyone who has an Instagram account has probably come across the iconic Milk Bar Birthday Cake, which has a rainbow funfetti appearance that’s showcased by naked sides. Well, this gourmet food service also offers a duo of red velvet treats that would be the perfect dessert for your at-home Valentine’s Day celebration.

You'll get a stunning 6-inch Red Velvet Cake and matching Cake Truffles, both of which are creamy, chocolatey, and decadent—basically, everything that Valentine’s Day should be!

Get the The Red Velvet Duo from Milk Bar for $75

8. Make sweet holiday cards with your children

Credit: KiwiCo Your family can make up to 27 pop-up cards using this cute kit.

Celebrating V-Day with your whole family? Kids will love being able to create festive cards with the help of the KiwiCo Valentine’s Day Card Kit, which includes supplies to make up to 27 cards (perfect if they want to mail some to friends and family) and is recommended for kids 6 and up. All they have to do is add one of the adorable pop-up shapes to a blank card, and then they can go to town decorating it with markers, stick-on jewels, and even wiggle eyes.

Get the Valentine’s Day Cards Kit from KiwiCo for $14.95

9. Model some super-sexy lingerie from this subscription box

Credit: Adore Me Things will surely get steamy if you show up in a lingerie set from Adore Me.

Turn up the heat on Valentine’s Day with an Elite Box from Adore Me. This lingerie subscription box includes three looks specially curated based on your style preferences, and the brand offers sizes XS to 4X, as well as cup sizes A to G. There’s a $20 styling fee for each box, and you have seven days to decide which of the looks you want to keep (if any). Plus, if you do decide to purchase the intimates, the $20 fee is applied toward the purchase price.

Get the Adore Me Elite Box for $20

10. Try your hand at cake decorating with a kit from Duff Goldman

Credit: Goldbelly Decorate a delicious Love Day cake using this kit from Duff Goldman.

You and your beau can make a stunning Love Day dessert with the help of the Duff Goldman Valentine DIY Cake Kit. Curated by the Food Network star, the kit includes a pre-made three-layer confetti cake, as well as all sorts of decorating supplies. You can dress up your cake in different colors of fondant and icing, as well as candy accents, and you can add on different tools like a fondant cutter or rolling pin, if needed.

Get the Duff Goldman Valentine DIY Cake Kit from Goldbelly for $69

11. Relax with this gift set of self-care essentials

Credit: Knack This self-care package is perfect if you're celebrating Valentine's Day solo.

Whether you’re spending Valentine’s Day solo or with your partner, the Stop & Smell the Roses Gift Set includes everything you need for a calm and relaxing evening. The box contains a soothing candle, bar of specialty chocolate, as well as a rose sea soak—it’s basically begging you to draw a bath and soak away your worries with a glass of wine. Plus, you can easily add on additional items such as rosé gummies or body lotion for a little added fun.

Get the Stop & Smell the Roses Gift Set from Knack for $70

12. Get intimate with a super-sexy bundle of sex toys

Credit: LELO This sex toy bundles includes a variety of products you keep you busy all night.

The Couple Play Bundle from LELO is sure to keep you busy on Valentine’s Day. This sexy package of LELO sex toys includes the brand’s Tiani 3, a flexible massager with a wireless controller; the Tor 2, a vibrating couple’s ring; a 36 pack of HEX condoms; and a bottle of personal moisturizer. The toys are all made from soft silicone and have a waterproof design, and they’re fun to use alone or with your partner.

Get the Couple Play Bundle from LELO for $229

13. Munch on delicious snacks during a movie marathon

Credit: Harry & David Chow down on these Moose Munch snacks as you binge-watch Netflix.

Sometimes curling up on the couch and watching a movie is the perfect low-key date night, and you can make it that much better with the Moose Munch Premium Popcorn Valentine's Day Bucket. The scrumptious gift box includes both caramel and dark chocolate Moose Munch Popcorn, as well as milk and dark chocolate Moose Munch Bars and a heart-shaped Krispy pop. You and your boo can chow down on these delicious treats all night as you stream content from one of our favorite streaming services.

Get the Moose Munch Premium Popcorn Valentine's Day Bucket from Harry & David for $39.99

14. Enjoy deep conversation thanks to these unique prompts

Credit: Uncommon Goods Get to know your partner on a deeper level with these cute conversation starters.

Who is the most interesting person you’ve ever met? If you could only have one app on your phone, what would it be? These are just a few of the interesting conversation prompts included the the Hygge Conversation Game, which offers 330 thought-provoking questions to get you and your partner talking. It’s a great way to keep things fresh and share memorable moments on Valentine’s Day, and you’ll be able to pull the game out on future date nights, too.

Get The Hygge Conversation Game from Uncommon Goods for $20

