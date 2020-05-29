15 comfortable and stylish pajamas people love under $100

As the line between real clothes and pajamas begins to blur, there’s never been a better time to invest in pieces that’ll make you feel incredibly cozy any hour of the day. From classic flannel to more structured pieces you can—gasp!—wear outside, you deserve to finally do away with 20-year-old hand-me-downs you’ve worn to shreds. Here, the top-rated pajamas of your dreams.

1. The wildly popular Nordstrom Moonlight Pajamas

At the end of a long day, you don’t want to have to make yet another decision, and that’s why a PJ set like this one—made of modal and Spandex—is a great bet. Featuring a thin notch collar that won’t poke you while you sleep, a front button closure, and piping along the hem for that classic, old school look, you’ll feel surprisingly put together while lounging around on the couch. What’s more is that its soft fabric will make you feel at home right away. According to one of the 1,000+ reviewers who give these PJs five stars: “It’s like wearing a t-shirt you’ve worn over and over without the break in process.”

2. This Madewell x Parachute pajama short set

You know a pair of pajamas is going to be ridiculously comfortable when it’s born out of a collab with bedding company Parachute. Reviewed's trending editor Amanda Tarlton loves the breezy, lightweight set of shorts and button-down T-shirt, saying, “the pajamas are perfect for summer months, especially if you're a hot sleeper like me. I'm someone who often wakes up soaked in sweat if I sleep in anything too heavy, which definitely was not an issue with this set—I felt comfortably cool all night.”

3. This Brooklinen pajama dress

It’s been well-established that when PJ’s and linen come together, beautiful, comfortable things happen. Made from ultra-soft jersey material and available in four wardrobe staple-worthy colors (hello, Blush and Sage for spring), beloved bedding brand Brooklinen creates the perfect way to avoid wearing pants while still experiencing enough coverage. One of our editors tried out this nightgown and found it versatile enough to wear outside of the house and, thanks to its wide scoop neck, longer boxy sleeve and shirttail shaped hem, it pairs perfectly with your favorite sneakers and jean jacket, too.

Get the Morningside Dress from Brooklinen for $50

4. This flowy Free People tee

For a no-B.S. nightgown to throw on after a long day, consider an oversized borrowed-from-the-boys tee featuring dropped shoulders and raw hemlines. Made by "it" brand Free People, the tee has a 4.9-star rating for being soft and cozy. Plus, its color palette offerings—including Flamingo Flamenco and Buttercup—are muted and washed out enough to make you feel sleepy just by looking at them (in a good way!).

Get the Cozy Cool Girl Sleep Tee on Free People for $60

5. This silky Eberjey camisole

Even though we’re all living in pajamas, it’s important to take time to make yourself feel good, or dare I say it, sexy. And if silky-smooth nylon and lace against your skin fits that criteria, this is the breathable camisole you’re looking for, from the brand that bloggers like Cup of Jo founder Joanna Goddard are obsessed with. It’ll be a hot minute before you can hire a handyman to fix your air conditioner, so it’s up to you to keep cool with this little number. Adjustable straps guarantee a perfect fit, while an empire waist and wire-free chest provide a welcome breeze. Bonus: Once we can all leave our homes again, it’s the perfect addition to your favorite going-out outfit. “I think I actually sleep better since I got this,” says one five-star reviewer.

Get the Eberjey India Lace Camisole on Shopbop for $65

6. These wide-legged Victoria's Secret pants

Wearing pants to bed seems counterintuitive, but you can still get that easy-breezy commando feeling when they’re as flowy as these ones from Victoria's Secret, which have over 200 rave reviews and a 4.6-star rating. The mid-rise version complete with a drawstring comes in five colors (vintage rose is as calming to look at as it is to wear) while the high-rise version comes in three colors (nude leopard will be a wardrobe staple far beyond lockdown). Buy one and get the second for $5, and use your savings to pair it with the Heavenly by Victoria Supersoft Modal V-Neck Tee.

Get Heavenly by Victoria Supersoft Modal Easy Pant at Victoria’s Secret for $44.50 or any two for $49.50

7. This Aerie 'Real Soft' sleep shirt

Breezy T-shirts might be your new warm-weather go-to, but the fun (and comfort) doesn’t need to stop come bedtime. This sleep tee uses Aerie's proprietary Real Soft material which, according to the brand, is their “softest, comfiest, most awesome feeling fabric” yet. Numerous buyers can confirm—the overall consensus is that the shirt is perfectly oversized and relaxed, and that the material itself is the softest of anything they own.

Get the Aerie Real Soft Ribbed Sleep T-Shirt at American Eagle for $17.46

8. This cozy Thermajane long johns set

For a matching set that’s free of any bells and whistles that might compromise your slumber (looking at you, unnecessary buttons and zippers), these number one best-selling fleece-lined thermal PJ’s are a great bet in both price and quality. Of their 6,300 Amazon reviews, common praise includes how warm they feel on their own or as a base layer under thicker clothing during the winter. Coming in 13 different colors, you’re bound to find a set that speaks to you.

Get the Thermajane Women’s Ultra Soft Thermal Underwear Long Johns Set at Walmart for $19.99

9. This classic Calvin Klein sweatsuit

Drawstrings aren’t just for pants anymore. They're also for adjusting how cropped you want to wear this sweatshirt for those overheated nights. Pair it with these minimalist pocketed sweatpants which have a 4.8-star rating and which feature the iconic Calvin Klein branded elastic, because you deserve to feel like a star of a #MyCalvins ad.

10. These Nest Bedding bamboo pajamas

The first time I slept on a pair of bamboo sheets, I had a religious experience. It’s thus no surprise that Nest Bedding’s sleepwear—which has a near-perfect 4.9-star rating—accomplishes that same feeling. They feel like you’re being draped in the softest linens known to man, and multiple reviewers agree with comments like “I can't say I have ever had a more comfortable pair of PJ's” and “Picked mine up a few days ago and my wife already stole it from me. Going to need another.” Side pockets and pearly agoya shell buttons make this set a dream come true.

Get Unisex Bamboo Pyjamas on Nest Bedding for $99

For men

11. This Champion onesie for adults

Look, not every onesie has to be a silly cross between a unicorn costume. Some things are just better left simple—and that’s why 1,300 reviewers have chimed in in favor of this thermal onesie made of merino wool and cotton: “I am impressed with how comfortable this union suit is,” and “I get eczema but this material and the flat seam stitching doesn't irritate my skin one bit. This is now my 'go to' lounging around item. Love it!” If you’re the type to not have to go to the bathroom several times in the middle of the night, you don’t know what you’re missing until you’ve snuggled up in a onesie. A study I just made up shows it works better than melatonin!

Get the Champion Duofold Men's Double-Layer Thermal Union Suit at Walmart starting at $31.16

12. This playful pajama set from Old Navy

Even if travel plans are temporarily on pause, you can still bring the tropical beach vibes to bed every night with these pineapple-spotted PJ’s featuring a notched lapel and contrast piping (in case they, you know, inspire any pleasant dreams). Of the top-selling PJ set with a 4.8-star rating, one reviewer said they look even better in person: “photo shows white background w/pineapple print, but is actually a light blue chambray color....even better! Looks richer.” Faith in online shopping: restored.

Get the Poplin Pajama Set for Men at Old Navy for $44.99

13. These warm L.L. Bean flannel pajamas

You’ll love this all-season plaid getup that retains its vibrant, deep hues after many washes. While there’s no doubt its pure Portuguese flannel cotton will feel warm and cozy on your skin (the brand claims a master weaver performs a “touch test” to ensure ultimate softness before distribution), its functional zipper and deep pockets make the set useful for all-day lounging, too. Topped off with a flannel button-down classy enough for Zoom calls, you—and its nearly 500 happy reviewers—will have trouble changing out of it every morning (and there is zero shame in that).

Get the Men’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Pajamas on L.L.Bean for $69.95

14. These crazy soft Mott and Bow sweatpants

Let’s face it: sometimes we only need a super comfy pair of pants to sleep, and that’s it. Leave it to Mott and Bow, the comfy direct-to-consumer brand you’ve been seeing all over your Instagram feed, to serve a pair of durable sweats you can wear to bed. They’re made of 100 percent Peruvian cotton terry that look elevated thanks to a tapered leg.

Get the French Terry Sweatpant at Mott and Bow for $89

15. These Fruit of the Loom sleep pants with over 5,800 reviews

These simple drawstring pajama pants with a single-button closure prove sleepwear doesn’t need to be complicated. With over 5,800 reviews on Amazon, these pants have created a cult-like following. One reviewer says “After wearing them for a week, I have to say that they are the best lounging/sleeping pants I own now. I just ordered two more,” noting that the black color makes them look like standard pants if you need to run out for a quick errand and feel too comfy to change.

Get the Fruit of the Loom Jersey Knit Sleep Pant at Walmart starting at $10

