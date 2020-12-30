17 things under $25 with thousands of rave reviews

Online shopping can get really expensive really fast. But you don't have to spend a lot of money to get a lot of great things. Our Reviewed experts have scoured the internet to find some of the most popular items that have thousands of glowing reviews—and that you can get for less than $25 (some for as little as $10!). Below are our favorites, from the cult-favorite Yeti Rambler to a highly-rated electric wine opener to the resistance bands everyone swears by for home workouts.

1. This Yeti coffee mug with over 34,000 reviews

Credit: Yeti You'll never go back to that flimsy coffee container.

This isn’t your everyday coffee tumbler that’ll spill in your bag. Invest in the top-rated Yeti rambler that’ll keep your drinks piping hot or iced cold thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation and puncture- and rust-proof stainless steel. Reviewers say it’s also a perfect size for storing (and maintaining the temperature of) foods like oatmeal and soup. It comes in 18 stunning hues like Ice Pink and Reef Blue, so you’re bound to find the perfect Yeti for you.

Get the Yeti Rambler 14-oz. Mug from Yeti for $24.99

2. This space-saving popcorn maker

Credit: Salbree Enjoy an easy, healthy snack any time of day.

Movie night should be every night. With over 17,000 reviews and coming in 22 colors, this popcorn maker at the price of a mug is perfect for small spaces due to its collapsible design. It’s a sustainable alternative to bagged popcorn, giving you a fresh and healthy snack in a matter of minutes. One five-star reviewer was pleased to find out this popcorn maker pops every last kernel: “This is a wonderful product. Follow the directions and you should be happily munching away on popcorn any time you wish. It folds up nicely for storage and fits in the smallest microwaves.”

Get the Original Salbree Microwave Popcorn Popper from Amazon for $15.90

3. This comprehensive beard kit for all skin and hair types

Credit: Fulllight Tech Put your best face forward.

It’s not often that you find a salon’s worth of grooming products for the price of a few lattes. Complete with a boar bristle brush, Argan oil-infused beard shampoo, essential oil beard oil, sheers, a comb and more, it’s a set all the beard owners in your life will use on the daily for years to come. With over 12,000 reviews, customers say it’s one of the best-valued gifts they’ve gotten for a loved one or themselves: “I'm incredibly pleased with my decision to purchase this kit because this amount of hair-care product for the price is absurdly good.”

Get the Fulllight Tech Beard Kit for Men from Amazon for $24.91

4. This best-selling makeup organizer

Credit: Masirs Proudly display—and organize—your favorite products.

We can all use a little extra help in the organization department. If your beauty product collection is starting to get a little out of hand, add some order to your life with this number-one best-selling acrylic organizer with plenty of storage space for larger items like perfume and brushes, and tiers for smaller accessories like lip gloss, nail polish, and even jewelry. With over 19,000 reviews, one fan says, “This set can hold a lot! It holds the majority of everything I use on a regular basis and looks great. The organizer is sturdy and thick and the drawers slide like they should.”

Get the Ikee Clear Cosmetic Storage Organizer on Amazon for $15.49

5. This milk frother for a barista-worthy drink

Credit: Powerlix You'll be foaming at the mouth—in the best way possible.

Something as minute as the texture of your milk in your coffee can make a world of difference. Use this portable handheld frother with over 33,000 reviews to turn your standard morning cup of coffee into an Instagrammable drink. Reviewers rave over how simple it is to use and clean: “I love this frother! I use it every morning to mix my bulletproof coffee. It's super handy and convenient, especially since I don't want to have to deal with a big mixer in the mornings. I just rinse the end of it off with some soap and water, and then place it back in the holder/stand that comes in the package.” For an added pop of color in your kitchen, have fun choosing between their 12 color offerings.

Get the PowerLix Milk Frother from Amazon for $19.95

6. This handy electric wine opener with 4,000 reviews

Credit: Secura 'Tis the season to cosplay as a sommelier.

Stumbling with a wine cork isn’t only a bad look, it can also compromise the quality of your wine if any of it falls into the bottle, and strain your wrists if you’re opening multiple bottles. Make the ritual of wine drinking great again with this best-selling electric wine opener that unravels aluminum and pops open the cork in a matter of seconds. It opens up to 30 bottles on a single charge, and stores easily into the most crowded of kitchen cabinets. If it’s solid enough for folks in the restaurant industry, it’s certainly durable for your nightly glass of wine. Of its 15,000+ fans, one raves, “I've opened thousands of bottles of wine with ease with it and haven't had a cork break off or any cork in the bottles since I purchased it.”

Get the Secura Electric Wine Opener from Amazon for $21.99

7. The ultimate avocado toast helper

Credit: Oxo Treat your avocados like the gems of the Earth they are.

If you’ve been meaning to step up your avo toast game (or at least save time in the kitchen making it), you’ll love this tool with 14,000 reviews. A stainless steel pitter allows you to pit in a single twist, and a steel slicer allows you to slice the avocado into seven perfect slices. One five-star reviewer shares why it’s fun (and safe) for the whole family. “Pitting the avocado couldn't be easier or safer. It has three slightly rounded, blunted, recessed blades that are sharp enough to grab the pit but again not sharp enough to cut skin. The finger hole allows you to push the pit out easily.”

Get the OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer from Amazon for $9.99

8. These best-selling resistance bands

Credit: Fitfort Take your gym with you wherever you go.

Given the restrictions around the country on gym openings, we need to get a little creative in preventing muscle atrophy. An incredible space-saving and budget-friendly option is a set of these FitFort resistance bands with over 5,000 reviews. They’re available in three levels of resistance, making them perfect for both experts and beginners. An inner rubber layer ensures they stay in place throughout your workout, ensuring customer (and athlete) satisfaction: “I love these! Best purchase. The colors are gorgeous and the product is high quality. Even my fiancé wants to use them! Thanks for keeping my pandemic workout great.”

Get the FitFort Resistance Bands from Amazon for $15.59

9. These basically-perfect bike shorts with 36,000 reviews

Credit: Baleaf High-waisted bike shorts are the new black.

It’s a good thing bike shorts recently became the garment of the moment, because they’ll hold up well during your at-home workout. Amazon’s number one best-selling bike shorts from Baleaf come in three inseam lengths, 42 styles (in dozens of stunning Lululemon-esque colors), and include side pockets to store your belongings. Most importantly, reviewers say they pass the “squat test,” wherein the material says opaque during all kinds of activity, and that they provide a compression-like feel.

Get the BALEAF Women's High Waist Workout Biker Shorts from Amazon staring at $16.99

10. This winter skincare emergency kit

Credit: Burt's Bees The Burt's Bees buzz is totally worth it.

If your skin is feeling a little left out, this six-piece set from Burt’s Bees will make you feel silky smooth from your head quite literally to your toes. It includes lemon butter cuticle cream, hand salve, vitamin E-infused beeswax lip balm, soothing ointment, shea butter hand repair cream, and coconut foot cream, making it an ideal self-care gift. Take it from its 23,000 reviewers: “I love everything in the set. The lip balm was a favorite of mine before receiving this, and I’d highly recommend it to anyone. The salve is a blessing. The honey hand cream is great to keep in my purse and use whenever. The almond & milk hand creme smells incredible. The cuticle butter is a nice addition.”

Get the Burt's Bees Classics Gift Set from Amazon for $25

11. This memory foam bath mat

Credit: Genteele Genteele mats feel gentle on your feet.

The last thing you want when you get out of a hot shower is to shock your entire body with the sensation of the cold tile floor beneath your feet. This polyurethane memory foam bath mat made of a velvety microfiber feels incredibly plush while absorbing water. It features a non-slip rubber back, comes in 20 lovely hues, and is suitable for the washing machine. Of its 23,000 reviewers, many say it dries quickly and makes their bathing experience that much better.

Get the Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat from Amazon for $21.99

12. This small-yet-mighty diffuser

Credit: VicTsing Enjoy spa vibes with the click of a button.

Relaxing in a dimly lit room with essential oils wafting through the air is one of the most fancy things you could do, and as such, it’s unusual to find a good-quality oil diffuser at this price point (our favorite one we've tested is just above the $25 mark!). Enjoy eight different colors, giving the room a swanky vibe, or put it on sleep mode for a light-free breathing experience. It has over 15,000 reviews with customers claiming it’s very impressive. “I have been looking for one for a while. I like that there are so many light options and that it has a timer. It is small enough that you can hide it well if you want to but even if it’s not hidden it doesn’t stand out.”

Get the VicTsing 150ml Essential Oil Diffuser from Amazon for $9.34

13. This 2-in-1 spiralizer and chopper

Credit: Fullstar Fullstar makes some stellar kitchen gadgets—full stop.

Cutting onions—or virtually any form of produce—can be a time-consuming drag. This gadget with nearly 17,000 reviews features four interchangeable blades that chop, slice, julienne and spiralize. A large 1.2-liter bowl keeps your chopped produce from dispersing all over your counter as it would on a cutting board. One reviewer shares why he uses it every day: “I love my slicer. I bought it three months ago and I've used it almost every day for dicing, chopping, and making veggie noodles. First, the blades are extremely sharp. They cut through everything I put on them.”

Get the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper-Spiralizer from Amazon for $22.97

14. This yoga mat with 50,000 reviews

Credit: BalanceFrom Because your back deserves better than the bare floor.

Whether you’re looking to advance your yoga practice or simply get down on the ground and stretch out tight limbs (hello, sitting in front of the computer all day), this best-selling yoga mat will come in handy daily. It’s 71 inches long and with a non-slip half-inch thick foam material that can perfectly support any body type and activity level. One reviewer says it’s so comfortable she would happily sleep on it in the event of an emergency.

Get the BalanceFrom GoYoga Yoga Mat from Amazon for $23.05

15. This rotating coffee pod holder

Credit: Nifty Clean up your coffee routine.

Instead of tossing your coffee pods in a drawer—only to have to rummage through it to find your favorite flavor on busy mornings!—grab this carousel that gives your counter a true coffee shop vibe. It holds 35 cups, stands at 13 inches tall and seven inches wide, and is made of durable black powder-coated steel. With a 4.9-star rating and 30,000 reviews, morning java lovers say the carousel is the perfect way to style your coffee corner: “It's definitely a space saver! It holds the perfect amount of K-cups. It's very sturdy and it came assembled. The carousel turns beautifully. We've had it about 6 months and haven't had any issues. I highly recommend this product.”

Get the Nifty K-Cup Carousel from Amazon for $19.99

16. These top-rated flameless candles

Credit: Antizer Flame-free candles get the party started without the risk.

It’s officially candle season. If you want candles without the fear of pets or kids knocking over the flame, light up your life with these flameless candles featuring realistic LED flames that you can disperse all throughout your home while you relax or entertain. A remote control allows you to turn them on or schedule their light from a distance. They come in ivory or burgundy and with over 6,300 ratings, reviewers say they are far more convenient and safe than standard candles.

Get the Antizer Flameless Candles, Set of 3 from Amazon for $16.99

17. These trendy velvet scrunchies with 40,000 reviews

Credit: Seven Style Never feel tied down with your hair tied up.

Do you need 60 scrunchies in every color of the rainbow? Probably not. But do you want them? Likely! This incredibly comprehensive set of scrunchies effortlessly elevates any look or hairstyle, and will stay in place thanks to a thick rubber interior band. Five-star reviewers even say they’re incredibly durable, making them a great value: “They all were in perfect condition, I tugged and pulled each and every single one of them and none of them broke or snapped. Very happy with this purchase and recommend it! I’m also obsessed with all the shades of colors.”

Get the Seven Style Premium Velvet Hair Scrunchies from Amazon for $9.99

