20 thoughtful Valentine’s Day gifts from Etsy everyone will love

Every year as Valentine’s Day approaches, I’m reminded of the same Michael Scott quote from The Office: “Presents are the best way to show someone how much you care. It's like this tangible thing that you can point to and say, "Hey, man, I love you this many dollars worth." Let’s face it, he’s speaking the truth! In fact, his logic touches on what so many people find stressful about this particular loved-up holiday. The pressure to find the perfect present is substantial, especially when it’s tied to showing your affection.

When red roses and chocolates just won’t cut it anymore, you may want to consider switching it up this year. Enter, Etsy, everyone’s favorite online retailer for handmade trinkets and artisan wares. If you know your giftee will appreciate something a little more unique come February 14th, Etsy is the site to visit. You can find all sorts of custom goods for every type of person and budget, whether you’re looking to treat your significant other or want to spread the love amongst your family members and close friends. From custom-made candles to colorful jigsaw puzzles, we’ve rounded up a collection of thoughtful gift ideas from popular Etsy sellers that are sure to please—keep scrolling to check ‘em out.

1. For the home cook: A personalized cutting board

Credit: Etsy / EngraveMyMemories Chop chop.

There’s something about seeing your name emblazoned onto an item that makes it far more exciting than receiving a run-of-the-mill gift. For the amateur chef in your life, this wooden cutting board will make a super thoughtful present that they’ll be proud to show off their cutting skills on. You can choose between bamboo, maple, or walnut woods, and select from countless engraving designs—or submit a custom sketch of your own. Thousands of five-star reviews attest to its high-quality craftsmanship and fast shipping as well.



Get the EngraveMyMemories Personalized Cutting Board from $24.46

2. For the green thumb: An adorable plant pot

Credit: Etsy / MyUrbanCrafts Pot it like it's hot.

Plant parents always seem to be in need of new homes for their leafy friends. Give their seedlings the gift of a long, happy life—and reveal your true feelings in the process—with these charming planters, which are adorned with cute, witty puns such as "aloe you vera much" and "I’m a succ-er for you." You can choose between a 4.75-inch or 6-inch diameter for each pot—the perfect size for a cactus or succulent. Out of nearly 5,000 positive reviews, one shopper writes, “Upon opening, I realized the pot was even prettier in person and made with quality materials. I love it so much!”



* Get the MyUrbanCrafts Aloe You Vera Much Planter from $20.70

3. For the one craving a little ambiance: A customized candle

Credit: Etsy / KindredFires Truly scent-sational.

Nothing says romance like lighting up your love life with a burning candle. This highly-rated option features a matchstick pattern with the phrase, “We’re the perfect match” scrolled across it, and has a spot just below that for a personalized message. Reviewers swear by its lovely packaging and delightful scents—we're talking pink grapefruit, tobacco, and floral blossom—just to name a few.

Get the KindredFires Valentine's Day Gift Perfect Match Candle from $24.36

4. For the one with a sweet tooth: These decadent cake bites

Credit: Etsy / Sweet Life Bakery The perfect bite!

Skip the box of chocolates this year in lieu of something a bit more satisfying: the cake bite! These sweets by the Sweet Life Bakery cover all the chewy, chocolatey bases, and capture the V-day spirit with red, pink, and white and sprinkles and icing stripes. According to numerous reviews, they deliver not only on appearance, but flavor too. The pack of a dozen can come in either assorted flavors or solely red velvet, chocolate, or vanilla.

Get the Sweet Life Bakery Chocolate Covered Valentines Cake Bites from $16

5. For the one who follows astrology: A dainty zodiac bracelet

Credit: Etsy / TomDesign Hey baby, what's your sign?

You can never go wrong with a celestial-inspired trinket for those truly in tune with the heavens. Take this Constellation bracelet, for instance, available in silver, gold, and rose gold. Each star sign is rendered by tiny cubic zirconia gemstones so your gift recipient can wear their zodiac right on their sleeve. Various shoppers comment that it’s simple, sophisticated, and ideal for everyday wear.

Get the TomDesign Zodiac Bracelet for $18

6. For the jet setter: A scratch-off destination list

Credit: Etsy / EngraveMyMemories Record your travels and adventures.

If you always catch your other half daydreaming about their future travel plans, why not give ‘em a little inspiration with this world bucket list? They’ll be able to use it not only to keep track of past adventures, but also plan which country to scratch off next. Bonus: it’s also a cute piece of decor for your wall—a win-win in anyone’s book.

Get the KristinDouglasART World Bucket List for $31.95

7. For the one who prefers to soak in the tub: This heart-shaped bath bomb set

Credit: Etsy / NMJHandmadeCreations Settle in for a good soak.

Conversation hearts are a Valentine’s Day staple, and while the iconic candy may not be very gift-worthy, this handmade heart bath bomb set is a different story. With energizing scents of cherry, lime, and orange and a colorful, fizzy experience, this set is bound to leave your Valentine feeling clean and invigorated—and maybe you too if they decide to share!



Get the NMJHandmadeCreations Conversation Heart Bath Bomb Set for $29.95

8. For the coffee addict: This diverse sampler box

Credit: Etsy / iSayItWithCafe The perfect cup of coffee starts with the perfect beans.

While a coffee lover might argue that waking up next to their partner is the perfect way to start the day, we all know what they’re really looking forward to: that very first cup of java. By gifting this sampler box, however, you won’t be able to blame ‘em. With a variety of medium roasts from all over Central and South America (think Puerto Rico, Guatemala, Brazil, and Colombia), one of these is sure to become their new go-to morning brew. “All three coffees have a fabulous unique flavor!” writes one reviewer, while another adds, “the coffee smells INCREDIBLE.”



Get the iSayItWithCafe Mini Coffee Sampler for $23

9. For the one always sending you memes: A Bernie Sanders-themed card

Credit: Etsy / untamedegoshop Feel the bern.

No one could have predicted that a single photo of Bernie Sanders wearing woolen mittens at Joe Biden's Inauguration would have captured the internet’s heart like it did. The Vermont U.S. senator's viral meme has made the rounds everywhere by now—even adorning several of Etsy's Valentine's Day cards. One in particular that caught my eye reads, "My Heart Berns For You" on the front, right next to an illustration of the iconic photo: Bernie, cross-legged, in his signature puffy winter coat. It's basically guaranteed to get a few laughs.



Get the untamedegoshop Bernie Sanders My Heart Berns For You Valentine's Day Card for $6.50

10. For the bookworm: This neat tracker bookmark

Credit: Etsy / britishbookart Booked and busy.

Every avid reader needs a trusty bookmark to hold their place—and no, an old scrap of paper doesn't count. Instead, this tracker bookmark is as cute (and helpful!) as they come. Akin to a mini bookshelf, it allows one to fill in the book’s titles and color in the spines as they breeze through their TBR list. It's a simple, affordable, and downright adorable gift. At under $5, why not buy a few to give away to your fellow book lovers?



Get the britishbookart Bookshelf Tracker Bookmark for $3.58

11. For the puzzle fanatic: A 500-piece jigsaw

Credit: Etsy / PuzzledlyUSA Always start with the corners.

Is there any truer form of love than sitting down and working on a puzzle together? I think not. Aptly titled "Main Squeeze," this 500-piece puzzle will be an excellent diversion if you're looking for an at-home activity this Valentine's Day. Reviewers mention that the colors and shapes are quite similar, meaning you'll need to be up for a challenge! Hint hint: A puzzle roller could be a great side gift if you're short on space and don't plan on finishing it in one session.



Get the PuzzledlyUSA Main Squeeze 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle for $17.10

12. For the one with a playlist for everything: A snazzy USB mixtape

Credit: Etsy / TheBlankRecordStore The '80s called, they want their tapes back.

Can we all make a collective effort to bring back mixtapes? They were peak romance if you ask me. Although we now live in the Spotify-era digital age, why not throw it back to simpler times with a USB mixtape? Shaped like a regular cassette, this flash drive is perfect to download your Valentine's Day playlist onto and present to your crush, spouse, galentine, or anyone in-between. It's made from a real cassette tape and comes with a free giftbox, plus, you can personalize the cassette sticker to read whatever you want. Cue the nostalgia!



Get TheBlankRecordStore USB Mixtape for $22.91

13. For fans of The Office: This special edition of Guess Who?

Credit: Etsy / TheOfficeFans Which one of Scranton's finest is it?

Think you and your Valentine have what it takes to identify your favorite characters from The Office based solely off description? Well, this pop culture-inspired take on the classic Guess Who? board game will put your knowledge of each and every Dunder Mifflin employee to the test. This handmade, customized version features everything you need to play, but encourages a slight twist during gameplay. Instead of asking, “Does your character wear glasses?” you can say, “Did your character go to school at Cornell?” to make your questioning tactic a bit more challenging. Hopefully you've watched more episodes than Steve Carrell has...



Get TheOfficeFans Guess Who? "The Office" Edition for $49.99

14. For the pet owner: A 3D-printed cookie cutter of your fur baby

Credit: Etsy / BakersStreetCutters Looks just like Fido!

It's safe to say we all know and love a co-dependent, overbearing pet parent who is just a tad too obsessed with their furry friend. As luck would have it, I discovered the perfect gift for them this Valentine's Day, and it's just the right amount of weird. Etsy shop owner BakersStreetCutters creates one-of-a-kind 3D cookie cutters based on photographs of pets, so that their owners can bake (and eat) cookies that look just like their furry children. Cute? Yes. Psycho? Only a little.



Get the BakersStreetCutters Custom Pet Portrait Cookie Cutter for $30

15. For the one who enjoys sewing: An embroidery kit for beginners

Credit: Etsy / TheCherryBlossomUS Get thready.

As someone who took up embroidery late last year, it's a hobby that I'd recommend to anyone who's a) bored, b) stressed or c) all of the above. Gifting the supplies to that crafty someone in your life can also be a super sweet gesture to help them try something new! Kits like this Valentine-themed one from seller TheCherryBlossomUS come with everything you need to start your project, plus instructions and a stitch guide to help you along the way. Multiple reviews mention how great this kit in particular is for first-timers—plus, you'll get a cute piece of wall decor out of your finished product.



Get TheCherryBlossomUS Valentine Embroidery Kit for $17.99

16. For the one who’s always cold: This darling love letter blanket

Credit: Etsy / FirAndNeedle Showcase your love.

If you're looking to truly impress your Valentine this year, I'd venture to say this creative blanket is just the ticket. Rather than writing a love note on a standard card, you can literally print your letter on this 50-x-60-inch fleece blanket, which resembles a page right out of a notebook. There's space for their name at the top, a 10-line message, and a two-line closing statement. Can you imagine watching The Notebook while cuddled up in this thing? It doesn't get much more romantic than that!



Get the FirAndNeedle Love Letter Blanket for $60

17. For the one who loves to journal: This heartfelt notebook

Credit: Etsy / TheGoldenType Hang onto your memories with this beautiful hardcover notebook.

Whether you want to memorialize your favorite pastimes in its pages or use it as a scrapbook, this lovely little notebook can serve as a sentimental gift that your partner can hold onto forever. Fill it with cute notes, musings, special moments, and memories, and know they will be cherished for years to come.



Get TheGoldenType Reasons I Love You Book Notebook for $10

18. For the beer drinker: A set of personalized labels

Credit: Etsy / PaprikaPaperie Get craft(y).

A pack of your partner's craft beers are a no-brainer Valentine's Day gift, but you can easily kick things up a notch by throwing some custom labels on them. Instantly, you've made something a lot more memorable—all you need is this set of peel-and-stick labels, with punny Valentine’s Day messages like "I Love You Beery Much" and "Hoppy Valentines Day." You can even spring for the carrier if you'd like to go all out for your beer lover.



Get the PaprikaPaperie Valentines Beer Labels from $12

19. For the one who practices self-care: These daily affirmation cards

Credit: Etsy / CandlesbyTiffany You gotta nourish to flourish.

Sometimes we all need a friendly reminder of how worthy we are, and there's nothing wrong with admitting that. Self-love is key, people! Those that could use a little boost of motivation here and there can treat themselves (or others!) to a deck of daily affirmation cards, which feature inspiration sayings, such as, "I will not stress over things I cannot control." Plenty of Etsy shoppers praise their beautiful designs and cheerful packaging. Who do you know that could use their spirits lifted?



Get the CandlesbyTiffany Daily Affirmation Cards for $15

20. For the crafty one: These Scratch-A-Sketch valentines

Credit: Etsy / InklingsPaperie Got a penny?

DIY-ers can conceal a short, sweet message using these Scratch-A-Sketch valentine cards, which are modeled after everyone's favorite '90s toy, the classic Etch-A-Sketch. Since these cards are on the smaller side, don't worry about having to write a novel. In fact, you could just doodle a picture or funny anecdote that you know will make your recipient smile.



Get the InklingsPaperie Scratch-A-Sketch Valentines from $4

