The 8 biggest back-to-school trends, according to Pinterest

The two things I trust most in this world are my mom and Pinterest. And while my mom is great at telling me who I shouldn't be dating and what I shouldn't be eating, she isn't so great at telling me what's trendy right now—which is where Pinterest comes in.

Recently, Pinterest revealed the top 8 trends for back-to-school, based on search results. Below is the full list, from the best backpack to the must-have hair accessory, and how to get each for yourself.

1. This season's "it" backpack

Credit: Doughnut The Macaroon backpack comes in a variety of gorgeous color combinations.

I never thought I'd want to be in high school again (homework! braces! bad prom dates!), but this backpack almost changes my mind. It's so popular right now that it's even sold out at Nordstrom—so if you want one, you may want to act fast. Available in both gorgeous solid colors and edgy colorblock prints, fans of the backpack say it's very good quality and spacious enough to hold all your things.

Get the Doughnut Macaroon Backpack from Amazon for $85

2. A backpack/tote bag combo

Credit: Notabag Wear the Notabag any way you'd like.

Is it a backpack or is it a tote? Correct answer: It's both. These double-duty bags have been blowing up on Pinterest—and for good reason. You can use it to carry around your books during the school week, then transform it into a roomy purse for the weekends. The Notabag has received rave reviews for being durable, attractive, and convenient (it can fold up into a tiny zippered pouch!).

Get the Notabag Convertible Tote Backpack from Nordstrom for $28

3. A chic pencil pouch

Credit: Anthropologie Stow your pencils in style.

Gone are the days of those cheap plastic pencil cases. Kids these days (I can't believe I'm old enough to use that phrase) are more into stylish pencil bags like this one from Anthropologie. It zips shut to keep all your supplies securely in place and even has an elastic band that can be used to attach the pouch directly to your binder.

Get the Signature Pencil Pouch from Anthropologie from $22

4. A pair of super comfy leggings

Credit: Hue So comfy, so cute.

I'm team "leggings are pants" so this trend makes total sense to me. After all, why wouldn't you want to roll up to your 8 a.m. class in pants that feel like pajamas but look way cuter? The Hue brand has glowing reviews—and an even better reputation—for leggings that are ridiculously comfortable and don't fall down when you're wearing them.

Get the Hue Body Gloss Leggings from Amazon for $58

5. A cool leather moto jacket

Credit: BLANKNYC Leather, but make it faux.

Being too cool for school is apparently impossible, according to Pinterest's data—searches for "edgy school outfits" are up over 300 percent. And one easy way to pull off that grungy-chic vibe is with a leather jacket like this one from Nordstrom. Customers love that it has ribbing on the sleeves so it's lightweight and comfy to toss on over jeans or a dress.

Get the BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket from Nordstrom for $98

6. A pair of square sunglasses

Credit: Quay Being square isn't always a bad thing.

Summer may be over but that doesn't mean sunglass season is. For fall, students are loving square frames like these by Chrissy Teigen. You can snag them in black or tortoiseshell and fans of the sunnies say they're super flattering on almost every face shape and comfortable to wear.

Get the Quay x Chrissy Teigen Sweet Dreams Square Sunglasses from Nordstrom for $55

7. A pair of Crocs

Credit: Crocs Yes, the hashtag #CrocsAndSocks exists.

I'll be the first to admit that I still don't understand the Crocs trend (sorry but that will never be the look I'm going for). However, they're very popular among back-to-school shoppers who have been browsing Pinterest for outfit inspo featuring the unique footwear. A lot of fashion bloggers have paired them with distressed jeans and—it pains me to say it—socks.

Get the Crocs Classic Clog from Amazon for $38.45

8. A claw clip for your hair

Credit: Anthropologie Bedhead begone.

When it comes to back-to-school hairstyles, the quicker and easier, the better. That's why people are loving claw-clip hairstyles: All you have to do is gather up your hair, twist it into a topknot, and clip!

Get the Arianna Hair Clip from Anthropologie for $10

