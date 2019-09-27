Butt masks are the latest skincare trend—but do they actually work?

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

Fat bottomed girls. Baby got back. Ms. New Booty. Let’s face it, society likes butts and we cannot lie. However, just because they’re renegaded to be hidden under pants and leggings half the time doesn’t mean they don’t deserve the royal treatment that the rest of our skin gets. There is a cream or a gel for pretty much every other part of our skin—but what about a little TLC for our behinds?

Enter, the butt mask. Yes, you’ve probably heard of face masks, or even foot masks, but it’s 2019 and that means one thing—it’s time to start taking care of your bottom. Here’s what happened when I tried a butt mask.

What is a butt mask?

Much like a sheet mask for your face, a butt mask is similarly built. Instead of cut outs for your eyes, nose and mouth, the mask that I tried comes with not one, but two sheets. One for each cheek, of course. Each sheet is approximately 9 inches long by 9 inches wide and curved to perfectly contour your booty.

Made by Bawdy Beauty, these butt masks are taking skin care to an entirely new level. The company, whose tagline is “Butt is the new face”, specializes in making these sheet masks specifically designed for your behind. The four original options to buy consist of fun phrases printed on each mask (I went with ‘Slap It’) and are each meant to perform different duties on your skin, from moisturizing to detoxifying to helping reduce the appearance of fine lines.

The main claim of the mask I tried was that it was going to retexturize and detoxify my skin. Since Bawdy is a clean beauty company, their products are free from ingredients that usually irritate sensitive skin—like alcohol, chemicals, and fragrances. Instead, my mask contained just four ingredients: caffeine, aloe leaf juice, orange peel and goji berry.

How does a butt mask work?

Unlike a sheet mask, where you can pamper yourself while you also vacuum your entire house, butt masks are much less mobile. When testing, I simply laid on my bed for 15 minutes while pondering if my butt did in fact really need to be “detoxified”. The ‘Slap It’ mask specifically claims it is perfect for leaving your butt plump, hydrated and smooth. Honestly, I wasn’t too happy about the plump part—I do enough squats at the gym as it is, so my behind does not need any more plumping. Hydrated? Sure why not. Smooth? Considering my butt hardly ever sees the light of day, even in the summer, I was skeptical that this mask could make it even smoother. Picture the color of milk—now imagine someone bleached it to get it extra white. That is the color of the skin on my butt, which is crazy smooth because it literally does not know that the sun exists.

Opening it up: Like a sheet mask, the two sheets of the butt mask were tightly folded (in a package that looked like a little booty) and soaked in a liquid that was apparently ready to make my behind look like J. Lo’s. All you had to do was rip open the packaging and unfold each sheet, easy enough.

Putting it on: This was a tad more complicated than a facial sheet mask because, duh, your butt is behind you and it’s pretty hard to see it. Although I was in the comfort of my own home with literally not a soul around, I still wanted to have the ‘Slap It’ printed on the masks properly displayed on each of my cheeks, in the right order. Life is too short to not have your butt mask properly displaying phrases. Did that really matter? No. Did I still strut around in my bathroom for a minute pretending I was getting ready for the Grammys? Possibly.

Regardless, it took a little bit of finagling, assistance from the mirror, and some firm patting down on my skin before my mask was ready to go. I found the sheets weren’t as soaked in liquid as previous face masks I’ve used, which was nice, as I didn’t want to be lying on my bed with butt mask liquid seeping down my legs and onto my comforter. The size of the sheets perfectly fit my two cheeks, as they fully covered my butt and went to the side of my thigh. Looking at my behind in the mirror it just looked like I had crazy green underwear on that said ‘Slap It’.

Enjoying the mask: As stated before, I put on my mask, set a timer for 15 minutes and laid down on my bed. The mask didn’t have too much liquid and wasn’t running off, which is what I was nervous about. Also, it had a cooling, calming feeling—like having a dozen slices of cucumber on your butt. To get the full (moon) effect of what these masks look like, Bawdy does a great job on their Instagram. I would really love to share a #buttfie (as the company so calls a selfie with your butt) but I don’t think the Internet, nor my family who reads all of my stories, is ready for that.

Taking it off: After the 15 minutes was up, the refreshing, cooling sensation still lingered. As I stood up, one of the sheets actually fell off, noting for the future that yes, this is most definitely a mask meant for laying down in. At the removal of both sheets, I happily noted that my cheeks didn’t feel too greasy or wet, like my face sometimes does after a sheet mask. Instead, my skin felt slightly tacky at first, but after five minutes my butt felt smooth and literally cooler than the rest of my skin.

Do butt masks actually work?

For me, this butt mask worked much like a facial sheet mask does. You take it off, have slightly glowier or smoother skin, but after a few hours, you’re back to normal. Looking in the mirror, I truly could not tell the difference. Did I have fine lines or marks that I was hoping to get rid of in the first place? No. But if I had, I doubt I would have been able to see an immediate difference. Like a sheet mask or foot mask, this product can’t solve all of your skin woes instantaneously. It’s better used when you're feeling you deserve to #treatyoself and isn’t made to make miraculous, significant changes in one use. Was it a fun way to pamper myself? Absolutely. But if I had asked someone if they had noticed a difference in my skin afterwards, they probably would not have been able to tell the difference.

