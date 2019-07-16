These leather sandals are the only shoes I'm wearing this summer

Unless you’re a lifeguard, big wave surfer, or small child, wearing flip flops all summer long is—unfortunately—frowned upon. I long for the days of my youth on the Jersey Shore, when there was nothing but a $2 piece of Old Navy foam separating my soles from the hot sand and gravel below them. Yet society has told me I still need to wear real shoes in warm weather, and I’ve tried so hard to listen, stuffing my feet into all sorts of strappy sandals and orthopedic nightmares deemed more acceptable than flip-flops.

And to what end? Every pair has inevitably let me down, given me blisters, and failed to replicate the comfort and freedom of those cheap foamy standbys. That is, until I tried The Day Crossover Sandal by Everlane—and my feet found their true summer home.

The everyday sandals I actually want to wear

Credit: Everlane I've worn my Everlane sandals almost every day since May.

When they were first launched this spring, Everlane’s flat leather sandals were advertised as “the ease of your summer flip-flops meets the polish of your favorite flat.” I was immediately intrigued, but skeptical—could a millennial brand known for their basics craft the perfect summer shoe for someone as picky as me?

I hate flats, both because I find them unflattering and because I’m over six feet tall, meaning I have massive, bony feet. But when I saw The Day Sandals were made of Italian leather, cost only $88, and came in my size (well, close enough to it—I’m an 11.5 but can wear open-backed shoes in 11), I knew they were worth giving a shot. I chose a pair in summer white and eagerly awaited their arrival.

That was in May—fast-forward to mid-July, and I find myself wearing these sandals most days of the week. Unlike just about every other pair of sandals I’ve ever owned, these beauties have never given me blisters, thanks to the double-folding of their wide, super-soft leather straps. The footbed is also thin but flexible, which adds some give to each step.

Credit: Everlane The sandals are available in White, Black, Rose, Mocha, and Camel.

Unlike most comfort-first sandals, however, these don’t compromise on style. Let’s be real—the reason flip-flops aren’t socially acceptable outside the beach is because they’re ugly. And although Tevas, Chacos, and other hiking sandals have entered the mainstream, they’re still a little too funky for most offices. The Day Sandals avoid this conflict entirely—they’re sleek and minimalist without showing off too much foot, and I can confidently wear them to the office or the grocery store without worrying I’ll shock someone.

Available in five flattering colors, White, Black, Rose, Mocha, and Camel, The Day Sandals are also easy to pair with just about everything. I’m honestly mad I didn’t scoop them up in other colors before they sold out in my size for the summer.

They can go the distance—mostly

Credit: Everlane Their soft leather straps prevent blisters, but their soles aren't particularly supportive.

After weeks of regular wear, I put my new sandals through their first real test in one of the most stressful places imaginable—New York City. I slid into my pair and set out for a fun-filled Pride weekend of walking, lounging, eating, partying, and walking some more, only changing into heeled boots for one evening out and sneakers for the parade (I’m confident in these sandals, but I’m not crazy.)

This stress test revealed both the strengths and weaknesses of my favorite new shoes. After miles on my feet, I was pleased to see I was still blister-free, even with toes as bony as mine. The white leather straps also took a beating and acquired some scuffs and stains, but I was quickly able to get them out with a magic eraser and dish soap.

Unfortunately, however, the sandals weren’t as kind on the soles of my feet as they were on my toes. After walking miles from brunch to the park and back on Saturday, my heels were screaming and begging for rest. My feet were in so much pain (and were so dirty from briefly going barefoot in the park) that my friend and I made an ice bath for our feet in his tub, soaking our tired soles in preparation for another night out.

After miles on my feet, I was pleased to see I was still blister-free. However, the sandals weren’t as kind on the soles of my feet as they were on my toes.

The Day Sandals are comfortable, to be sure, but they aren’t orthopedic, something that’s important to remember before you try to walk a marathon in them. I have bad feet in general, an unfortunate reality for a 23-year-old, but that means that I sometimes need more support than I care to admit. In preparation for my outdoors-y trip to Vermont next week, I went ahead and bought a pair of Grateful Dead-themed Chacos, which look as comfortable as they do absurd.

My weekend in NYC might have done some damage to my feet, but I’m still wearing my Everlane sandals most days—and they’re as soft, springy, and comfortable as the day I bought them. If you’re a reformed flip-flop addict seeking your next summer staple, grab a pair before they sell out—you won’t be disappointed.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.