I tried Lululemon's new skincare products—and not all of them are worth it

As a yoga teacher, there are two things I never skimp on: the amount of time I spend in Savasana after class (it's like a nap, but better) and the amount of money I spend on my yoga clothes ($90 for leggings? sure thing!). So when I heard that Lululemon was releasing its first line of beauty products, appropriately named Selfcare, I was as excited to try out the new line as my bank account was nervous.

Fast forward to today and I've now been using the four products every single day. While I wish I could say I loved all of them, I didn't. After seven days of moving, sweating, and living my life in Lululemon's new line, here are the three products I absolutely loved—and the one that I'm giving a hard pass.

1. The No-Show Dry Shampoo: Love

Credit: Lululemon No bad hair days.

What I liked:

Some women can pull off the gym-hair-don't-care look. I, however, cannot. That's why dry shampoo is one of the things I never go to yoga class without. Because unless I want to walk around for the rest of the day looking like a literal hot mess (which newsflash: I do not), I need a product that will take my hair from sweaty to at least semi-presentable.

And this dry shampoo from Lululemon definitely exceeded my expectations. Not only does it smell super fresh but the tapioca starch—which is a natural ingredient used to absorb oil—also fluffed up my roots and got rid of the greasy grossness that comes from an hour of sweating in a 105-degree room. Most importantly, it didn't leave any ashy residue, which is the biggest struggle as a dark-haired girl trying to find a no-show shampoo.

What I didn't like:

I truly have nothing to complain about with this product. However, make sure you use it correctly (a.k.a don't just spray and go). For it to work, you'll need to massage it into your roots to soak up the oil. Otherwise, it won't do anything.

Should you buy it?

If you have hair, yes. It's one of the best dry shampoos I've used.

Get the No-Show Dry Shampoo for $34

2. The Sweat Reset Face Moisturizer: Love

Credit: Lululemon Add this to your gym bag stat.

What I liked:

I have a shameful confession. My "skincare routine" consists of one product: moisturizer. (This is not an exaggeration, I even wash my face with just water.) So since it's the only thing I use, I tend to be very particular about which moisturizers I use.

So I was pleasantly surprised that Lululemon's Sweat Reset moisturizer met even my high standards. I used it in the mornings and after yoga class and loved how lightweight and breathable it felt on my skin. Plus, it cooled down my face (one of the ingredients is methyl, which is a counterirritant) and got rid of that not-so-cute red flush from sweating faster than other moisturizers I've tried.

What I didn't like:

This may seem super nitpicky but I wish that the bottle came with a lid (the pump simply twists down into the bottle). I'd be a little nervous that it would pop open in my bag and get all over everything.

Should you buy it?

Yes, if you're looking specifically for a daily facial moisturizer. While I love this one, it definitely isn't thick enough to be used as a night cream but is great for everyday use.

Get the Sweat Reset Face Moisturizer for $48

3. The Basic Balm: Like

Credit: Lululemon So soft, so smooth.

What I liked:

I have to be honest—I was very skeptical of this lip balm as soon as I opened the package and saw that it was a squeeze tube. Because in my experience, most liquid/gel lippies are sticky and basically the opposite of hydrating. However, this one absolutely proved me wrong. It went on so easily and left my lips feeling super silky and smooth.

I also didn't feel the need to reapply it every 30 minutes. With shea butter and jojoba oil for conditioning, it kept my lips moisturized for much longer than the average chapstick that I use.

What I didn't like:

The only problem? Lululemon's balm doesn't have SPF, which I think is a key ingredient to have in any lip product, particularly in the summer.

Should you buy it?

Maybe. While it's a great hydrating lip balm that will restore—and prevent—chapped lips, you'd also have to apply a separate SPF balm for protection (like the Aquaphor Lip Protectant with SPF 30).

Get the Basic Balm for $14

4. The Anti-Stink Deodorant: Pass

Credit: Lululemon If only this spray was as good as it smells...

What I liked:

The sandalwood spray deodorant from Lululemon has an amazing scent... but that's about it.

What I didn't like:

As someone who doesn't sweat very much, even in hot yoga, I'm probably the least picky person when it comes to deodorant. Yet I was still very disappointed in the Anti-Stink Deodorant.

After a mere two hours (of just running errands, not even working out), my underarms already felt damp and, well, not so fresh. I reapplied before hitting the yoga studio but felt self-conscious throughout class because I didn't feel like my pits were well protected. Sure enough, I noticed a slight odor when I was changing in the locker room. Not okay.

Should you buy it?

Probably not. The product got similar reviews on Lululemon's site, which makes me wary of its quality. I wouldn't recommend purchasing this one—unless you're someone who isn't very active or someone who is willing to reapply every couple of hours at minimum.

A good alternative for anyone who wants a deodorant with fewer chemicals, however, would be a natural deodorant like Native. One of our writers swears by it, noting that not only does it smell fresh but it's also better for your body.

Get the Anti-Stink Deodorant from Lululemon for $12