The 10 most popular sneaker trends of 2020

Unlike some things in our closets (looking at you, skinny jeans), sneakers are one of the rare things that feel as good as they look. And that's why we're so thankful that they're once again in style this year. But with so many to choose from (all the colors! all the heights! all the textures!), which ones are actually #trending?

To help you put your best foot forward (pun intended), we've rounded up 10 of the top sneaker trends for both men and women below. Spoiler alert: Yes, dad shoes and the ever-popular New Balance sneakers are included.

For women

Step up your shoe game with these top sneaker trends for women, from the cult-favorite Veja sneakers to the minimalist all-white kicks that everyone seems to be wearing.

1. Veja sneakers

Credit: Veja We'd recognize that V anywhere...

Few sneakers have quite the cult following as Veja sneakers right now—not only do fans rave that they're incredibly comfortable but, with their simple white design and recognizable logo, the shoes are part of the sleek all-white trend that everyone's obsessed with lately (more on that below).

Get the Veja V-10 Sneaker from Nordstrom for $150

2. All-white sneakers

Credit: Cariuma/Superga No color, no problem.

Minimalists rejoice—plain white sneakers are all the rage right now. Whether it's Kate Middleton's favorite pair of Superga sneakers or these wildly popular and sustainable Cariuma kicks (which happen to be the most comfortable sneakers I've ever worn), all-white shoes are super chic and, more importantly, super versatile. They'll go with everything from sundresses to athletic wear.

3. Throwback skate sneakers

Credit: Converse/Vans Old-school sneaks are on the up and up.

Time to dig out those skate shoes you thought were so cool back in high school—because apparently, younger you was onto something. Whether it's high-top Converse or those iconic black Vans, classic skate sneakers are making a serious comeback this year. Even celebs like Julia Roberts and Kendall Jenner have been spotted wearing them!

4. New Balance '90s sneakers

Credit: New Balance/Adidas Bigger is better.

If you miss the '90s, you're in luck—because the chunky sneakers we all used to wear back then are once again in style. While New Balance was the OG trailblazer for the retro shoes, other brands have followed suit, releasing reissues of sneakers with thick soles, a bulky design, and plenty of bright colors. They're beloved by Instagram influencers and celebrities including Emma Roberts, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kaia Gerber.

5. Crazy colorful sneakers

Credit: Puma/Nike Wear the rainbow.

On the far opposite end of the spectrum from all-white shoes is the multi-color sneaker trend. Brands have been hopping on the "more color the better" bandwagon with shoes in every color of the rainbow from muted pastels to eye-popping neons. Both the Nike Air Max sneakers and these statement-making Pumas have hundreds of rave reviews online and high marks for being comfortable and well-made.

6. Golden Goose sneakers

Credit: Golden Goose Every pair is unique.

Golden Goose is like the Canada Goose of the sneaker world (is it just a coincidence they have such similar names?!). The splurge-worthy sneakers are on the feet of all the "it" girls on Instagram—along with celebs like Reese Witherspoon and Selena Gomez—who rave that the shoes are as comfortable as they are stylish. What makes them so special? Each grunge-chic Golden Goose shoe is hand-distressed so no two shoes are exactly alike.

Get the Golden Goose Super Star Sneaker from Nordstrom for $530

7. Tie-dye sneakers

Credit: Madewell/Keds Pick the most playful pair.

The tie-dye trend has taken over our loungewear and now it's taking over our footwear, too. Whether it's a monochromatic black splatter or a neon rainbow print, tie-dye sneakers are a hot commodity this season and you can find them from almost any shoe retailer, including Tretorn and Keds. Tip: People especially love Tretorn sneakers for their super stretchy fit (ideal for anyone with wide feet!).

For men

Men's sneaker styles aren't that different from women's in 2020 (think: chunky soles and retro silhouettes for starters). Here are some of the top trends of the year for guys.

8. New Balance 'dad' shoes

Credit: New Balance/Nike Comfort is key.

First it was dad jokes, then it was dad bods—now it's dad shoes. Thanks to New Balance, the "ugly" sneakers are now the cool thing to wear. Whether you opt for classic neutrals (like black, white, and navy) or more modern colors (even neon!), the chunkier and bulkier, the better.

9. Retro running sneakers

Credit: New Balance/Adidas These are so '70s—and we're here for it.

What goes around comes back around, at least in the world of sneakers. Retro runners are very "in" right now from the iconic Adidas shoes with the three stripes to the '70s-style New Balance trainers. Along with vintage hues like olive green and mustard yellow, the throwback kicks also feature a mix of textures like suede and leather.

10. Gore-Tex sneakers

Credit: Adidas/Nike Wear these in any weather.

For shoes that are equal parts fashionable and functional, opt for trendy Gore-Tex sneakers. The sleek material not only looks cool but it's also water-proof, making these sneakers ideal for trekking around the city no matter what the forecast is. Bonus style points if you snag a pair with a thick platform sole, like the Adidas Stan Smith sneakers or these clunky Nike ones.

