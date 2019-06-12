26 of the coolest things you can wear this 4th of July

Whether your Fourth of July plans include attending a friend’s barbecue or heading into town for the big fireworks display, dressing the part is a great way to get yourself in the spirit of celebration—ideally in the best red, white, and blue gear you can find.

We’ve selected some perfectly patriotic Independence Day-appropriate clothes for the whole family, including pets. Best of all? Everything featured costs less than $50—and nothing is so holiday-specific that it can’t be worn on other occasions that don’t involve celebrating America’s birthday.

For grown-ups

Red, white, and blue sneakers that aren’t too loud

Credit: Vans

We love any excuse to get some new kicks, and these Vans make for a perfect way to do just that. With a blue canvas upper, white sole, and characteristic red Vans stamp on the heel, they’re the perfect way to fit a Fourth of July theme in shoes you can wear the rest of the year, too. They’re available in size 3.5-16 in men’s sizes and in women’s sizes 5-14.5.

Get the Vans Authentic Core Classic In Blue from Zappos for $49.95

Patriotic statement socks that are as comfy as can be

Credit: Stance

Pay homage to America’s favorite superhero with these cushy Captain America-themed socks. Or, if you’d prefer not to rep the Marvel Cinematic Universe, go for a more straightforward no-show red, white, and blue pair that give off an ice-cold Firecracker Popsicle vibe. The Captain America socks come in men’s sizes 9-12 and the no-show socks come in women’s sizes 5-10.5.

Get the Stance Captain America Socks from Nordstrom for $20

Get the Stance Patriotism No-Show Socks from Nordstrom for $12

A durable and travel-ready tote

Credit: L. L. Bean

If you’re heading elsewhere for the holiday—whether that means a trip to the beach, a picnic, or the neighborhood pool—you’ll want a roomy, sturdy bag to store your gear. This one from L.L. Bean is beloved by customers for its tough fabric, strong straps, and ability to fold down into a small square for easy packing. If you’re shopping with Independence Day in mind, the red, white, and blue option is perfect, but it also comes in a few different colors like gray and blue.

Get the Everyday Lightweight Tote from L.L. Bean for $24.95

An effortlessly classic Americana tee

Credit: Old Navy

This Old Navy t-shirt is a perennial favorite. There’s a good reason for that—it’s cool (both temperature and style-wise), comes in a wide range of colors, and is easy to pair with other items in your closet. Perhaps best of all, it’s priced at $5, which makes it a really, really good deal. It’s available in women’s sizes XS-XL and men’s sizes XS to XXXL.

Get the 2019 Flag Graphic Tee for Women from Old Navy for $5

Get the 2019 Flag Graphic Tee for Men from Old Navy for $5

A bold-yet-subtle tee to match the fireworks

Credit: Tommy Hilfiger

Few brands are more iconically American than Tommy Hilfiger. This is especially true with this t-shirt, which comes in red, white, and blue (and black and gray), giving you many seasonally-appropriate options for whatever you decide to do on the Fourth. And since the flag decal is so small, you can easily repurpose this shirt for your everyday life without seeming overly nationalistic. It comes in sizes S-XL.

Get the Tommy Hilfiger Core Flag Tee from Urban Outfitters for $35

Swim trunks that look cool on and off the beach

Credit: Anqier

These quick-drying colorblock shorts can used be for swimming, jogging, or simply hanging out. Amazon reviewers love their easily-cinchable waistband and that they come with a plastic pouch to pack them away separately from other clothes after a swim. They’re also available in a wide range of other colors and patterns, in the event you decide red, white, and blue isn’t for you. They come in sizes XS-XL.

Get the Anqier Men’s Swim Trunks for $17.99 from Amazon

A perfectly retro swimsuit

Credit: Modcloth

Channel Bettie Page (or Betty Draper) with this vintage-style one piece from one of our favorite swimwear brands, Modcloth. With its halter top and adjustable ruffled surplice neckline, it’ll look just as at home at the beach or pool as it will when paired with a pair of denim shorts or skirt during a Fourth of July party. It’s available in sizes XS-3X.

Get the Reese One Piece Swimsuit from Modcloth for $31.97(marked down from $79)

An all-American crop top

Credit: J. Crew

This breezy cropped cotton tee bears all the colors of the American flag, but doesn’t smack you in the face with them. These qualities make it the perfect top for a Fourth of July party, a beach shirt for the rest of the summer, and possibly even a transitional piece for warmer fall days. There’s also a similar “oversized” version of the top if you’d prefer to expose less skin. The crop comes in women’s sizes XXS to 3X and the oversized tee comes in women’s sizes small to XL.

Get the J. Crew Multi Stripe Crop Tee from Amazon for $19.75

Get J. Crew Oversize Top from Nordstrom for $27.49

A romper with tons of outfit possibilities

Credit: Target

This paisley romper is lightweight enough to wear on the hottest of summer days, but also pairs easily with layers. So, whether you throw it on over a bathing suit or pair it with some strappy sandals for a night out, chances are good you’ll be wearing it all summer long.

Get the Scoop Neck Strappy Romper from Target for $20

Scrunchies to complete your look

Credit: Old Navy

Put the finishing touch on all your summer outfits with this adorable set of scrunchies. It comes with a navy, white, and light blue chambray hair tie, so you can pair with anything in your wardrobe—whether you choose to do so by tying it in your hair or putting it around your wrist.

Get the from Scrunchie 3-Pack from Old Navy for $8

A star-spangled headband

Credit: Tasha

This bandana-style headband keeps your hair pulled back away from your face without tugging it, which makes it perfect for keeping your hair off your face, whether you’re manning the grill or just smoldering in the midday sun.

Get the Americana Head Wrap from Nordstrom for $24

Cheeky flag-adjacent sunglasses

Credit: Goodr

These starred-and-striped sunglasses were designed for running, which means they’re less inclined to slip if (or, rather, when) your face gets slick with sweat. This makes them the ideal pair to wear on the Fourth, whether your perspiration that day comes from going for a run or standing by the grill.

Get the Red, White, and Booze sunglasses from Goodr for $25

A cap that does all your color-coordinating for you

Credit: Champion

Block the midsummer sun’s rays with this classic Champion cap—and a good coating of sunscreen, of course. It’s a trucker hat, so it has mesh paneling on the back to create airflow. Plus, the cap checks every red, white, and blue box, so, if you wear it, you can pair it with a simple t-shirt and shorts and still be on the Fourth of July theme. It’s adjustable to fit most adult-sized heads (and possibly some kids).

Get the Champion Mesh Back Dad Cap from Nordstrom for $11.98

Kids

A super-soft baby romper

Credit: Burt's Bees

Babies can get decked out for the Fourth, too. And, even though they might not remember one of their first times celebrating the holiday, they’ll be happy to be a part of the festivities in this adorable bubble romper made from organic cotton.

Get the Burt’s Bees Camping Stripe Romper from Nordstrom for $12.99

Comfortable, flag-themed flip flops

Credit: Havaianas

Any kid will love flipping and flopping around this summer in these American flag-emblazoned Havaianas. They’re perfect to throw on before heading to the pool, beach, and will also go over well at a Fourth of July picnic. They’re available in kids’ sizes 10-2.

Get the Havaianas American Flag Flip Flops from Nordstrom for $26

Bright, waterproof beach shoes

Credit: Joules

These shoes, with their neoprene upper and rubber soles, make for a protective—but still quick-drying—beach shoe. Paired with some shorts and a tee (or any of the clothing items on this list) they’ll make for a great Fourth of July outfit, too.

Get the Ocean Flipadrille Flat from Nordstrom for $29.97

Red, white, and blue sunglasses

Credit: Target

Any kid will love these vintage-style sunglasses, whether they go for a mod polka dot frame or 80s-esque Wayfarer frames. They're colorful, have lots of personality, and protect the eyes—but also aren't too fussy or expensive, so losing them (as is wont to happen with kids and sunglasses) won't be the end of the world.

Get the American Flag Wayfarer Sunglasses from Target for $5.99

Get the Cat & Jack Polka Dot Sunglasses from Target for $4.99

American flag swim trunks

Credit: Target

These trunks have everything a kid could want in a swimming outfit—a mesh liner, flexible drawstring, and UPF 50+—plus a cool red, white, and blue ombre fade pattern. They’re available in sizes XS to XL Husky.

Get the Flag On The Horizon Swim Trunks from Target for $12.99

A flag-festooned collared shirt

Credit: Crew Cuts

Help your kid achieve some dapper, patriotic flair with this collared Crew Cuts shirt. It’s structured enough to work on formal occasions, but it’s also made of cotton, so it’ll breathe on even the hottest of summer days. It’s available in size 2T-14.

Get the Flag Print Poplin from Nordstrom for $31.50

A firecracker-inspired suit

Credit: Target

No time like the Fourth of July to spring for glitter, right? This one-piece suit, with its navy base, strappy back, and firework decals, will be sure to satisfy any sparkle-loving kid, on the Fourth and beyond. They’re available in size XS to XL Plus.

Get the Firecracker One-Piece Swimsuit from Target for $16.99

A ruffled tank you’ll want to salute

Credit: Good Luck Girl

This tank, with its faded red, white, and blue stripes, will give any outfit a subtle (but not too subtle) patriotic flair. In fact, it’s so cute, you might end up wanting it for yourself. It’s available in sizes S-XL.

Get the Americana Ruffle Tank from Nordstrom for $28

Pets

A comfortable, breezy polo

Credit: Vineyard Vines / Target

Target’s collab with Vineyard Vines is pretty much sold out on the human side. But, luckily for your dog, this perfectly preppy pet-friendly polo is still available. With its soft cotton material and open panels on the tummy, it’s sure to be a big hit with your dog, as well as any humans that encounter them. It’s available in sizes XS-L.

Get the Flag Whale Pet Polo from Target for $9

An American flag-emblazoned bandana

Credit: Costume Adventure

This pre-folded, star-spangled bandana makes it easy to dress up your dog (and possibly your cat, depending on how docile it is). Reviewers say it’s soft, simple to use, and comfortable for dogs to wear.

Get the American Flag Bandana from Amazon for $9.99

A hardy American flag collar

Credit: Buckle Down

We love this faded American flag collar made with a seatbelt-esque buckle for easily accessible (but still secure) attachment and removal. It’s especially perfect for Independence Day, but is understated to be worn all year round, too. It’s available in sizes S-L.

Get the Buckle Down Seatbelt Dog Collar from Amazon for $19.99

A classy collar corsage

Credit: Vineyard Vines / Target

Indulge your dog’s dandy side with this rosette collar clip-on. With its subtle Americana intonations and easy-to-slide-on loop, it won’t impede your dog’s movement, but will still provide ample photo-taking opportunities for you.

Get the Vineyard Vines for Target Collar Slide Rosette from Target for $5

All-out Uncle Sam drag

Credit: Midlee

Granted, this look is not an understated one. But, if you really want to go all-out this Fourth of July, dressing up your dog in an Uncle Sam costume—complete with a perky top hat—just might be the way to do it. Available in sizes S-XXXL.

Get the Uncle July Costume from Amazon for $24.99

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest, deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.