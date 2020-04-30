The 15 best places to buy matching loungewear sets

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Loungewear has become the daily uniform for most of us, now that we're quarantined at home during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. And while there's nothing wrong with those ratty old sweatpants and faded college T-shirt, sometimes you want to wear something that's as fashionable as it is functional—which is why so many people are obsessed with matching loungewear sets right now.

As a result, a lot of those sets have been selling out, making it harder and harder to find comfy-cute pieces that look as good as they feel. To help you take your #stayhome style to the next level, we've rounded up 10 of the best places where you can still buy the trendy matching loungewear sets online right now.

1. Lou & Grey

Credit: Lou & Grey People are obsessed with Lou & Grey sets.

No list of the best loungewear would be complete without Lou & Grey. The wildly popular sets are loved for being incredibly soft, stylish, and high-quality. Because of their cult-favorite status, Lou & Grey sets tend to sell out quickly—but fortunately, you can find them at numerous retailers besides the brand's site, including Loft and Nordstrom.

2. Nordstrom

Credit: Nordstrom Browse top loungewear brands at Nordstrom.

Whether you're looking for a casual short set or a splurge-worthy designer set, you'll likely be able to find it at Nordstrom. While there are plenty of cozy options to choose from, some of the most popular picks include sets from PJ Salvage (with playful prints like camo and tie-dye) and Project Social T (they partner with charities to give back with every purchase).

3. Summersalt

Credit: Summersalt The French terry set (left) vs. the cashmere set (right).

Yes, Summersalt sells loungewear—and yes, it's on the same level as the brand's viral swimsuit. I.e. it's worth spending a little extra money on. Currently, Summersalt has three sets (which you can mix and match): the super soft cashmere set, the colorful French terry set, and the "everywhere" set (made of vegan silk).

4. Madewell

Credit: Madewell So comfy, so chic.

When you think of Madewell, you likely think of denim (or Meghan Markle's favorite tote!) but the brand also has a collection of cozy loungewear set you'll want to live in. You can snag the classic joggers-and-pullover set or opt for the tie-dye set that everyone is obsessed with right now.

5. Anthropologie

Credit: Anthropologie Anthropologie has sets you can wear all year-round.

Who knew that the store we love for boho-chic dresses and trendy home decor also has loungewear?! Well, now you know—and now you can upgrade your own at-home attire thanks to Anthropologie. There are plenty of options, with sets that include tanks, hoodies, crewnecks, joggers, leggings, wide-leg pants, and more.

6. Free People

Credit: Free People Your sweats are about to get a lot more stylish.

Tie-dye, neon, velour, oh my! Free People is an absolute haven of on-trend, uber cozy loungewear sets. There's everything from fitted crop tops to slouchy crewnecks, joggers to harem pants, and bright colors to soft neutrals. And if you're not so motivated to pick out matching pieces, Free People also has a plethora of lounge jumpsuits and one-pieces that look like a set but are even easier to slip on.

7. Aerie

Credit: Aerie We'll take one in every color, please.

Home to some of the best leggings I've ever owned, Aerie is well-known for its super soft loungewear basics. Not only do they have pieces that fit and flatter every body shape and size, but they also have a variety of prints and colors from muted neutrals to bold leopard print.

8. Entireworld

Credit: Instagram/Entireworld Sweatsuits are back in style.

Meet the sweatsuit that's all over the Internet these days. Made of organic cotton and recycled polyester, the Loop Back set has that worn-in feel you covet along with an oversized, boxy fit that's comfortable for all-day (and all-night) lounging. According to the product description (and plenty of Instagram influencers!), it's "the sweatshirt to end all sweatshirts."

9. Richer Poorer

Credit: Richer Poorer Even Jen Gotch (left) is a fan of Richer Poorer.

There's a reason Richer Poorer has such a cult following—the brand's loungewear basics are the perfect balance of minimalist and trendy. (Plus, as someone who owns a few myself, I can attest to the fact that they're ridiculously comfy!) Available in neutrals and earth tones, their tees, sweatshirts, and joggers can be mixed and matched for when you want to change up your WFH look.

10. Brooklinen

Credit: Brooklinen Mix and match your favorite Brooklinen pieces.

Imagine the coziest sheets. Then imagine if you could wear them all day. Thanks to Brooklinen's new line of loungewear, you (kind of) can. I personally own a few of the pieces and love that they're roomy and relaxed-fitting yet still structured and stylish enough that you actually feel like you got dressed for the day.

11. ASOS

Credit: ASOS ASOS has all the loungewear you could want.

People love ASOS for a lot of things—including their vast selection of loungewear. They have super stylish sets available in sizes ranging from petite to maternity and in almost every style, material, and color imaginable. Opt for something bold, like one of the graphic logo sets or an animal print combo, or go more understated with a soft neutral-toned set.

Get the ASOS Design Super Soft Brushed Long Sleeve Sweat & Jogger Set for $67

12. Bandier

Credit: Bandier Comfy and cute? Yes, please.

Bandier is famous among style bloggers and influencers for their amazing activewear. And the brand's matching loungewear sets are equally coveted. One of the best-selling sets—this playful leopard one—is praised for its oversized, relaxed fit and its ultra-soft cotton fabric. Psst: You can also buy pieces separately so you can pick and choose your favorites.

Get the Next Episode Kit for $270

13. Shopbop

Credit: Shopbop Loungewear for days.

Make all of your cozy sweatsuit dreams come true with a quick scroll through Shopbop's line-up. Sure, the sets are a little pricier than most but according to happy shoppers, they're more than worth it. You'll find plenty of brands (like Reformation, Aviator Nation, and Adidas) and styles—including this colorful ombre tie-dye set that's bound to make staying home feel a lot more fun.

14. Bloomingdale's

Credit: Bloomingdales Obsessed is an understatement.

Want high-quality loungewear that will last for more than just a few washes? Look no further than the selection at Bloomingdale's. The department store has plenty of high-end sets for those of us who are willing to invest a little extra money for a sweatsuit that's well-made and luxurious to the touch. Some favorites? This splurge-worthy set from beloved brand Aviator Nation or this adorable floral set from Sundry.

15. Urban Outfitters

Credit: Urban Outfitters Tie-dye is all the rage right now.

For the trendiest of sweatsuits, Urban Outfitters is a must-shop. There's fleecy faded joggers, vintage-hued tie-dye, graphic crewnecks—if you've seen it on your favorite Instagram influencer, you'll probably find it at Urban. Psst: Be aware that all of the pieces are sold separately, so make sure you scoop up the matching bottom with the top of your choice.

