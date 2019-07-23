7 great places to buy men’s swimsuits

Finding good-quality, well-fitting swimwear can be a nuisance at best, and infuriating at worst. The prospect of searching the racks—or through a million online listings—not knowing if you’ll find a style you like or whether what you buy is worth your money and trouble might just keep you in your old tattered trunks or board shorts way past their point of expiration.

But that doesn’t have to be the case—if you know where to look. These are the best places to find swimsuits for men, according to Reviewed's staff, who know a thing or two about smart shopping.

1. Patagonia for sporty trunks that look great out of water, too

Credit: Patagonia Want trunks you can wear to the pool, on a hike, and to a restaurant? Try a pair from Patagonia.

You might only think of Patagonia for your cold weather gear needs. But the brand makes excellent men’s swimwear, too, following the same sustainability and quality standards it employs for everything else it manufactures. According to VP of product development Sunil Doshi, the swim trunks feel great and look so good they can double as regular shorts.

“I have drunk the (tasty) Patagonia Kool-Aid for years, so I only really get swimwear from them,” he says. “Their board shorts are cut well and I can wear them to lunch if we can't make it back home from the beach.”

Patagonia swim trunks come in men’s sizes S to XXL.

Get Patagonia 5-inch Swim Trunks from Nordstrom for $55

Get Patagonia 7-inch Swim Trunks from Nordstrom for $55

2. Chubbies for bold, colorful shorts in a range of lengths

Credit: Chubbies Chubbies makes zany, colorful suits for kids and grownups alike.

Shorts brand Chubbies may be best known for its ultra-cropped shorts for guys, omnipresence on preppy college campuses, and memes on its 460,000 follower-strong Instagram account. But its colorful swim shorts also come in inseam lengths up to seven inches, for those who don’t want to show quite as much thigh. Reviewed’s general manager, Chris Lloyd, recommends them for any “bro” on a search for a bathing suit.

The brand makes suits for non-bro-identifying individuals, too, including kid’s suits and women’s one-pieces. This way, “the whole fam can match,” says smart home writer Rachel Murphy, who also likes Chubbies for their high quality suits and multitude of fun mix-and-match designs.

Chubbies swim trunks come in men’s sizes S to XXL and boy’s sizes 12M-18M to 5T.

Shop men’s Chubbies swim shorts at Nordstrom for $64.50

Shop boy’s swimsuits at Chubbies starting at $31.50

3. J. Crew for men’s and boy’s classic styles that last

Credit: J. Crew Fun, vintage-esque styles are prevalent at J. Crew.

J. Crew is well known for quality clothing for the whole family, which is why Los Angeles-based parenting editor Anna Lane says it’s her go-to swimsuit stop when she’s shopping for her husband and son. She likes that J.Crew’s trunks have a slim cut and come in a wide range of retro-inspired patterns, like tropical floral, nautical stripes, and polka dots. They’re also remarkably durable, even for her family’s swim-heavy summers.

“They last for at least two seasons, which is incredible considering we're at the beach or pool every day in the summer,” she says.

J. Crew’s swim trunks come in men’s sizes XS to XXXL and in boy’s sizes 1 to 16.

Shop men’s swimsuits at J. Crew for $28.50-$69.50

Shope boy’s swimsuits at J. Crew for $28.99-$56

4. Volcom and O’Neill for paddle boarder-approved shorts

Credit: Volcom / O'Neill Volcom and O'Neill have stretchy, durable board shorts that hold up against any variety of water sports.

Not everyone goes to the beach or pool just to cool off and relax. For functional, durable trunks to wear during water sports, check out surfer brands Volcom and O’Neill. “I have a friend who lives in the Virgin Islands and is an avid kite and stand-up paddle boarder and he swears by them,” says Reviewed’s lifestyle managing editor Amy Roberts. “He says they have superior comfort and functional design, as well as well thought-out pockets and flexible four-way stretch fabric.”

Volcom and O’Neill suits come in men’s sizes 28 to 40.

Get Volcom Men’s Hybrid Shorts on Amazon for $55

Get O’Neill Hyperfreak Heist Board Shorts from Nordstrom for $49.50

5. Vilebrequin suits for elevated style and comfort

Credit: Vilebrequin Vilebrequin's unique designs and impeccable craftsmanship can't be beat.

For unparalleled quality in your swimwear, look to Vilebrequin. This French brand, which Reviewed’s director of business development Jason Blanck recommends, has intricate and unique designs (often featuring turtles), which are made with seamless, quick-drying mesh to ensure comfort in and out of the water.

The suits are on the pricier side, but they’ve got enough details—like eyelets on the back of the suit that prevent the fabric from puffing up in the water—that make their trunks worth the money if you’re willing to spring for them.

Vilebrequin swimsuits come in men’s sizes XS to XXXL.

Shop men’s swimsuits at Vilebrequin starting at $190

6. Paragon for a wide variety of brands and styles at great prices

Credit: Hurley / Paragon Sports Paragon Sports carries a bunch of brands you may already love, like these Hurley board shorts.

If you prefer to be not so brand-loyal, check out the selection at Paragon Sports, the retailer that Scott Stein, USA Today’s vice president of product, likes for his swimwear needs. “The folks who buy [for the store] have good eyes for fit and style and variety, and the sale that starts [in mid-summer] makes for good bargains,” he says.

Paragon carries brands like Patagonia, Speedo, Vans, Hurley, O’Neill, and more, and you can also get more athletically designed swim gear there, such as wetsuits.

Shop men’s swimwear at Paragon starting at $36.99

7. SwimOutlet.com for competitive suits that are easy to shop for

Credit: Speedo / Dolfin Swim Outlet carries intense sports gear as well as casual trunks.

Shopping online for swimwear isn’t only challenging because you can’t tell if something will fit from a photo. It’s also a pain to sift through all the “unrelated clutter on Amazon” while trying to find a swim style that suits your needs. At least, that’s according to Amy’s triathlon training pal, who says he buys all his swimming goods, from trunks to goggles, at SwimOutlet.com. He especially recommends the retailer’s grab bags if you don’t care much about color or style and just want a good deal on good quality aquatic gear.

Shop men’s swimwear at Swim Outlet starting at $15.99

