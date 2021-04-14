Is this zero-waste retailer worth it?

You may have heard of Lauren Singer, also known as the woman who fit all of her trash over eight years (!) in a 16-ounce mason jar. She’s a driving force in the zero-waste movement and one of my personal inspirations. In 2017, she founded Package Free Shop, a marketplace for items that help reduce waste and help people live a more sustainable life. The shop has two physical locations in New York City, as well as an extensive selection of sustainable products on its website.

Package Free Shop makes a less wasteful lifestyle more attainable with sustainable swaps for everything from toothpaste to laundry detergent to cat toys. Changing your shopping routine to be more Earth-friendly may be overwhelming, but there is solace in knowing that every small change you make adds up to a cleaner planet. Plus, there’s a good chance you’ll fall in love with a greener lifestyle—less waste for you to get rid of, incredible natural products, and one-time purchases are just a few of the perks.

To see if the Package Free Shop is worth it, I ordered a few household staples from the retailer and evaluated its offerings based on how easy they were to use and if they were as effective as they claimed to be. Here’s what I found.

How to shop at Package Free Shop

The inventory at Package Free Shop spans pretty much every category. There are swaps for your kitchen, bathroom, laundry, baby, pets, and on-the-go essentials. You can also find beauty and self care products, as well as items that are made for travel and grocery shopping. There’s a lot to sift through.

Before you get overwhelmed, think about what essentials you’re close to finishing that could be replaced with a compostable or zero-waste alternative—i.e. check your shampoo and toothpaste. On each product page, there are tabs like “Replacement for” and “Alternative to” that detail what common plastic items can be replaced by the zero-waste alternative. For example, this Swedish Dishcloth can replace both sponges and paper towels.

Once you identify the areas and products you want to shop for, you can search by category, by collection, by product, or by ingredient. If you’re not sure where to start on your zero-waste journey, you can shop pre-made kits that combine products that can be used in tandem, like the Zero-Waste Shave Kit or the Zero-Waste Dish Cleaning Kit. The kits also make great gifts and are a less intimidating way to dip your toes into a plastic-free lifestyle.

What I tried from Package Free Shop

To see if Package Free Shop is worth shopping, I ordered a few items to put to the test. Some items from Package Free Shop worked exactly as I expected them to, while others weren't perfect.

Stainless steel straw

The stainless steel straw was easy to carry in my purse and rinse out by running it through the dishwasher. Like other metal straws, it was easy to sip from, though you still get a slight metal taste from it. This one is particularly fun as it comes in colors like gold, rose gold, and bronze for an Instagrammable aesthetic.

Get the Onyx 9.45" Stainless Steel Straw for $2.48

Wool cat toys

These adorable 100% wool and cotton pet toys are shaped like various sport balls and are ideal for cats or small dogs. They were a hit with Rayla, my boyfriend’s cat, who loves to chase things as they bounce down the stairs. If you don't have a pet, they can also be used as eco fabric fresheners by adding a few drops of essential oils and adding them to a bag of clothes.

Get the Friendsheep Plastic Free Pet Toy Sporty Set for

Dish soap bar

The dish soap was a solid soap and was shaped like a small hockey puck. It was incredibly sudsy once it was wet, and it was effective. I like cleaning my dishes with the soap over a liquid one because it’s not harsh or fragrant, and there wasn’t any residue or spots once the dishes dried. The only obstacle I had with the solid soap was figuring out a way to store it. After doing the dishes the soap was wet, but it needed to be able to dry and drip. To solve the problem, I ended up moving my slatted wooden soap dish from the shower to the sink.

Get the Brooklyn Made Natrual Round Dish Soap for $15

Powdered laundry detergent

The laundry detergent worked wonders for me. Lauren Singer created the formula herself, and as someone who is very picky with fragrance and ingredients, I’m a big fan. The soap is concentrated, so I only needed a tablespoon for each load—though I’d add in a bit more on heavier loads, like my sheets or kitchen towels. The detergent has a comforting lavender scent that lingers but doesn’t smell strong enough to make you wrinkle your nose. It also lasts a while—I’ve done at least a dozen loads and still have over two-thirds of the jar left.

Get the The Simply Co. 32oz Laundry Detergent for $18

Stasher bag

The half-gallon Stasher bag held all my frozen fruit for smoothies and flavoring homemade kombucha. I have other Stasher bags, but I love how large this one is. It also makes a nice freezer bag because I can see through the silicone, so I know just how much fruit I have, and I haven’t had any trouble with freezer burn.

Get the Stasher Reusable Silicone Half Gallon Bag for $20

Biodegradable bandages

After testing the biodegradable bandages, I found that they’re comparable to other brands. The adhesive is secure, the color is standard, and the size matches others I had on hand. I wish there were additional sizes available for smaller cuts and larger wounds, but otherwise, I can see myself buying these again. But I do think the adhesive wore off faster than other bandages, especially after coming into contact with water. However, bandages often need to be replaced often, so this wasn’t too much of an issue for me.

Get the Patch Biodegradable Natural Adhesive Bandage Strips, 25 Count for $6.99

Pela biodegradable phone case

The last item I tried was a Pela phone case: a colorful, biodegradable case that protects phones from water and falls. I love my Pela case. It’s smooth and comfortable in my hand but has enough texture to not slip around in my purse or pocket. Plastic phone cases are wasteful and don’t provide much protection anyway, so I’m glad I finally have a case that will break down when I no longer need it.

Get the Pela Case Biodegradable iPhone Case for $20

Is the Package Free Shop worth it?

Absolutely! There are plastic-free products for everyone at Package Free Shop. I loved everything I tried from the online marketplace, and it carries some of my other favorites: bamboo toothbrushes, Swedish dishcloths, and a reusable q-tip from Last Object. I’ve also found items that I will never have to buy again (like my Leaf Shave Razor), and the shop makes purchasing blade refills easy.

If you’re worried about carbon emissions, it’s best to buy your items in a single place, and all orders from Package Free Shop ship “100% plastic-free in upcycled or 100% post-consumer boxes, with paper wrapping and paper tape.” All shipping materials that you receive can be composted or recycled, and the shop even works with its vendors to “ensure that inbound shipments are also 100% plastic-free.”

Creating a more sustainable lifestyle doesn’t have to be difficult and, with the range of trustworthy products Package Free Shop offers, it’s actually pretty accessible. You’ll have to wait a few business days for your order, but everything inside will be made consciously and with materials that don’t compromise our environment.

