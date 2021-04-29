The Best Kids' Face Masks of 2021

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence Disney Cloth Face Masks let kids sport their favorite characters.

Best Overall Disney Cloth Face Masks Adjustable nose wire: No

Ear loops or ties: Ear loops

Filter: No

Different sizes: Yes

How to wash: Machine wash and dry Don't underestimate the power of a beloved Disney character to motivate your child to do something they don't want to do. All of our kid testers were excited to try out the Disney Cloth Face Masks they received, and my 8- and 6-year-olds actually argued over which one of them got to wear the Baby Yoda mask. Made with two layers of soft cotton fabric, the Disney masks aren't as breathable as some of the other masks that we tested, but they fit snugly, and were easy for our kid testers to put on and take off. The straps are not adjustable, which meant some of our testers ended up having to futz with their masks to get them positioned correctly, but overall the Disney masks were a winner for both appearance and comfort. One of our testers said that the straps started to hurt his ears after a few hours of wear, but it didn't dissuade him from wanting to wear them again thanks to the Star Wars-themed prints. They also wash well—simply toss them in the washing machine and dry on low—and they didn't lose their shape or fade a lot after repeated washings (though they did shrink slightly). No mask is perfect, however and we did find one major drawback to the Disney masks: They run incredibly small. The princess-themed "youth small" size masks that I ordered for my 6-year-old were so tiny that we ended up giving them to our toddler neighbor, and our oldest tween tester found the mask to be slightly too snug. It would be wise to order one size up to ensure that your child doesn't end up with a set of four adorable masks that they can't wear. Pros Disney designs & characters

Snug fit

Washes well Cons Straps aren't adjustable

Sizing runs small Buy now at Disney

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence Vistaprint masks are the most comfortable for a long day of wear.

Best Fit Vistaprint Kids Masks Adjustable nose wire: Yes

Ear loops or ties: Ear loops

Filter: Yes—filter pocket; filters sold separately

Different sizes: No



How to wash: Machine wash and dry Lots of businesses had to pivot when COVID-19 hit, and Vistaprint is no exception. The company that made a name for itself printing business cards now makes masks for kids (and adults). Available in a huge selection of colors and prints, Vistaprint's masks are made from two layers of light, breathable fabric, between which a disposable filter is inserted. Vistaprint's masks have adjustable straps as well as a wired nose clip which is sewn inside the fabric. Both of these features are fantastic for getting the right fit, but we did find that our younger testers were more apt to fiddle with the straps. While none of the masks we tested completely prevented kids' glasses from fogging up, the Vistaprint masks were somewhat effective at keeping the fog at bay for at least a short amount of time. Our kid testers didn't love the way these masks looked—one of our tweens even called it "ugly"—but a solid-colored mask is a hard sell after R2-D2 and Baby Yoda. They did rate the Vistaprint masks high for comfort, however, and my kids actually prefer these masks for longer periods of wear—like during full school days—thanks to the breathability. Visaprint's masks are not the most durable—the thin fabric doesn't hold up as well to repeated washings—and you have to purchase the filters separately. Our younger kid testers also needed help putting the filter into the mask, which can definitely be a drawback if you're running late and trying to do it in a rush (not that I would know, wink wink). Pros Comfortable

Lightweight

Adjustable straps Cons Filter sold separately

Not super durable

Fewer kid-friendly prints Buy now at Vistaprint

How We Tested

The Tester

Hi, I'm Anna Lane. I was a comedian and freelance comedy writer for many years before joining the staff at Reviewed as the Parenting editor. I live in Los Angeles with my husband and our two children: a son who is 8 and a daughter who is 6 1/2. Yes, they are 18 months apart, and no, it was not planned that way. My reviews are informed by my life as a working mom who wishes she had the ability to be in two places at once. I enjoy helping other overwhelmed, exhausted parents find the answers to such burning parenting questions as: What nerf gun should I buy? Which matching family pajamas are softest? Why does my child always tell me about the class bake sale the night before? I fear that I will never find the answer to that last query, but I do suggest that you stock up on my favorite organic cake mix.

The Tests

As with most things related to children and parenting, what works for one kid is likely to not work for another, and face masks are no exception. We wanted to have kids of all different ages, face shapes, and sizes test out masks so that we could truly get a sense of which one is the best for most kids. Thankfully, we have plenty of parents on staff here who were willing to cajole their children into testing masks all in the name of scientific research. Our testers ranged in age from 2 1/2 to 13, and they put each of the masks through the same set of testing. Parents got involved to see how the masks washed and dried, but our (very opinionated) kids took the lead on everything else.

What You Should Know About Buying a Kids' Face Mask

It needs to fit

If the mask doesn't fit well, your kid is going to spend all day fussing with it, and that means they're not likely to want to wear it again in the future. Not to mention the fact that an ill-fitting mask that doesn't cover the nose and the mouth is one that won't do much to protect anyone from a virus. The key is to look for a mask that's specifically sized for kids and that features adjustable ear straps.

Your kid should like it

It's a lot harder to convince a kid to wear something that they don't like, and that's especially true with face masks. Find a brand that offers plenty of appealing kid-friendly prints, and let them select the ones they're most excited to wear every day. Never underestimate the power of a child's buy-in.

Comfort

School days are long, and school days with a mask can feel even longer. Your child is going to be way more enthusiastic about going to school in a mask if they have one that doesn't hurt their ears or make them feel like they're gasping for breath. Plus, as the weather warms up and kids head to camp (where they'll likely still need a face mask) they'll want one that doesn't feel thick and make them sweat too much.

It needs to be easy to clean

Did you know that you're supposed to wash your reusable face masks after every wear? Yes, it's true, and if you think about how dirty and germy kids tend to be, it makes a lot of sense. Pick a mask that can be thrown in the washer so that you're not spending your precious Netflix time standing over the bathroom sink washing face masks.

Other Face Masks for Kids We Tested

Gap Kids' Full-Coverage Accordion Mask Adjustable nose wire: No

Ear loops or ties: Ear loops

Filter: No

Different sizes: No

How to wash: Machine wash and dry One of the strangest things about the Gap masks is that, despite ordering the exact same product in two different prints, one set of our masks had adjustable straps and the other did not. It's worth noting that the masks pictured on the Gap site also don't have adjustable straps—and none of the other Reviewed kids received masks with adjustable straps—so it may have just been a manufacturing mistake. Our kid testers were evenly split with regards to the Gap masks: Half really liked them, and the other half really did not. The masks fit our tween and teen testers well, but were way too big for our younger kids with smaller faces. In fact, the mask was so big on my 6-year-old daughter's face that it covered not only her mouth and nose, but also most of her eyes! Even when she tried the adjustable strap version, the mask was just way too big and not wearable. Our testers liked the selection of prints and patterns, as well as the breathability of these masks. On our younger testers the masks tended to gape open on the sides, which meant that they weren't providing as much protection as a well-fitting mask should. As far as washing and drying, the Gap masks performed well and didn't lose their shape (other than getting somewhat wrinkled), but the fabric was thin and didn't seem as though it would hold up to the hard use—and repeated washings—that a kid's daily mask requires. Pros Selection of patterns

Lightweight Cons Not adjustable

Too big for small faces Buy now at Gap

Shein Kids Fask Mask Adjustable nose wire: No

Ear loops or ties: Ear loops

Filter: No

Different sizes: Yes

How to wash: Machine wash and dry You know that age-old saying "you get what you pay for?" Well, that's definitely true when it comes to the kids masks from Shein. To be fair, these were not the worst masks that we tested, but they were the ones that felt the cheapest. Made from just one thin piece of polyester, these masks are not adjustable and don't provide an extra layer of protection. Some of our testers really liked these masks, however. One of our pickiest testers actually rated this one very highly, and said that it was the most comfortable of the bunch, and one of our 8-year-old testers gave it a rave review, saying, "It’s very good. Other kids should try it out. It’s very comfortable, and it looks very cute." Whereas the Shein masks fit a number of our kid testers very well, my kids kept having to adjust theirs in order to get them to stay in place, which did get annoying after a while. Where the Shein masks lost points is for the fabric quality. Yes, the patterns are cute, but after just one to two washes the ear holes started to fray, leading us to wonder how many washes these could withstand before they unraveled all together. Pros Lightweight

Comfortable

Cute patterns Cons Cheap fabric

Not adjustable

Didn't hold up to washing Buy now at Shein

Meakeize Kids Neck Gaiter Adjustable nose wire: No

Ear loops or ties: None

Filter: No

Different sizes: No

How to wash: Machine wash, dry flat While gaiters can be controversial—and aren't allowed in some school districts or on airplanes—the no-ear-loops design is definitely appealing. My kids were especially excited to test out the Meakeize gaiter-style masks, as it's the kind their dad wears. Made from lightweight microfiber polyester, these were the most breathable masks that we tested, but it did leave us parents wondering just how effective these would be when it comes to keeping everyone safe from germs. These were definitely one of the easiest masks to put on, since kids simply have to pull it over their head. However, one of our kid testers pointed out that this style wouldn't work for her cousin with cochlear implants, as they would be knocked off when putting on or removing the mask. Our kids, in general, really liked the look of these masks, and some of our younger testers even turned theirs into headbands when they weren't wearing them over their face. Perhaps not the most hygienic way to carry a mask, but creative (and fashionable) nonetheless. Overall though, the Meakeize masks didn't stay on very well. My kids found them fine for the initial wearing, but after they got stretched out they wouldn't stay up at all. While I found this style of mask to work best for keeping my son's glasses from getting fogged up, one of our other testers said that he didn't like that when he breathed in through the Meakeize that the fabric was also drawn into his mouth. Our tween testers reported that the gaiter style of the Meakeize was great for use with a bike helmet, though they also had problems getting the masks to stay on their faces. The Meakeize masks wash well and dry quickly thanks to the thin material, but they do get stretched out after just one wash, which made them pretty much unusable for most of our younger testers. Pros Lightweight

Dries easily Cons Doesn't stay up

Not allowed in some school districts Buy now at Amazon

The Odells Kids Face Coverings Adjustable nose wire: No

Ear loops or ties: Loops

Filter: Filter pocket

Different sizes: Yes



How to wash: Machine wash and dry In normal times The Odells design and manufacture designer clothes that are absolutely gorgeous. With everyone at home and in sweatpants, the company pivoted to face mask production using leftover fabric from their clothing pieces. I was excited for our kids to try their face masks because I'd seen other kids wearing them, and they looked soft, comfortable, and easy to adjust. Unfortunately, they sent everyone adult-sized masks, which were way too big for our younger tester's faces. The kids who were able to test these masks liked how adjustable the straps were and reported that they stayed in place without having to be adjusted very much. The fabric pattern wasn't especially kid-friendly, but it was neutral enough that our tween testers weren't embarrassed about having to wear it. Still, some of our kids did find the dangling adjustable straps to be annoying. The masks are lined with super soft jersey cotton, and can be used with a filter than can be tucked between the two layers. One thing worth noting about the Odells masks is that they are pretty thick, and get really hot on warm days, making them a less-than-ideal choice during the summer, or for kids who live in hotter climates. Pros Soft

Very adjustable Cons Thick

Dangling straps Buy now at The ODells

GIR Kids Reusable Face Mask 2.0 Adjustable nose wire: No

Ear loops or ties: Loops

Filter: Yes; five filters included

Different sizes: No

How to wash: Dishwasher Quite a few of our kid testers were excited to try the GIR face masks thanks to the selection of bright, florescent colors. Unfortunately, the GIR masks did not live up to the hype. While they fit our youngest testers well, our kids who were over the age of 5 found that the straps were slightly too tight over their ears. The GIR masks are made from stretchy silicone, but it doesn't provide quite enough give for older kids and tweens with larger faces. Aside from the fit, however, the biggest issue with the GIR masks was that they require the use of a disposable filter. That in and of itself is not an issue—our Best Fit winner from Vistaprint does as well—but the disposable filters that come with the GIR masks don't stay in place inside the mask. In fact, the disposable filters that were in the package do not bear any resemblance to the filters on GIR’s website. Those filters look like they’re designed to fit perfectly into the mask, whereas the filters that we received look like they’re for an entirely different product. The instructions ask you to cut the filter in half and then, presumably, use the single remaining sticky patch to adhere it to the silicone mask. But because the sticky patch is in the center, it has to stick to the perforated part of the silicone, and it simply did not adhere. In addition, because the filters weren't sized to fit the mask, they got all wrinkled up inside the mask, making it incredibly uncomfortable against a child's face. My kids found it to be so uncomfortable that they couldn't stand wearing them for more than 10 to 15 minutes at a time. The most disappointing thing about the GIR masks is that they were actually pretty great when used without the filter (which, of course, makes them totally pointless, since they have holes in them). They stayed in place without having to be adjusted, most of our kid testers found the bright colors and stretchy silicone appealing, and they were super easy to wash—just toss it in your dishwasher and be on your way. Plus, these glow in the dark, a feature that I really liked considering how often we're out walking or scootering after dark. Pros Colorful

Easy to wash

Glow in the dark Cons Not adjustable

Filters don't fit well Buy now at GIR

Avocado Organic Cotton Face Masks - Child, Tie Straps Adjustable nose wire: No

Ear loops or ties: Ties

Filter: No

Different sizes: No

How to wash: Machine wash and dry Without exception, every single one of our kids hated this mask. Honestly, I get it: The cloth is stiff canvas, the ties are hard to do oneself, and it looks like you have a giant cloth diaper tied to your face. Since we tested these masks, Avocado has introduced a version with elastic loops and in different patterns and colors, but the basic organic cotton face mask was not a favorite for our kids. While all of the parents liked that these were made from organic cotton, the biggest issue with these masks is that most kids are totally incapable of tying them on themselves. Even if your kid is old enough to be adept at tying their shoes, it's a whole other skill to be able to tie two straps around the back of one's head. Plus, the thick cotton fabric made the straps really difficult to work with, and they didn't stay tied well. As one of my colleagues said, "The ties make it adjustable, but because the material has no elasticity, we were basically strapping it down to his head. Canvas is just a terrible material for this purpose. It gave him no control over the fit and he immediately refused to wear it." These masks may claim to be a kids' size, but the actual mask itself is huge, like so big that it covered my 6-year-old's entire face. It did shrink significantly in the wash, but it came out so wrinkly that it looked awful, and no overworked parent has the time or inclination to iron a face mask. I think the parent of one of our testers put it best when she said, "As a mother, I absolutely hated this mask because it is so difficult for the kids to put on and off, and the material is so thick and unmalleable that it’s difficult for them to breathe through." I don't disagree, and I admit that I tossed these masks into the textile recycling bin with epic glee. Pros Organic cotton Cons Tie straps

Stiff material

Unattractive Buy now at Avocado Mattress

