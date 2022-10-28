The Best Stroller Wagons of 2022

Over the past couple of years, stroller wagons have become more popular. It’s unclear why: Maybe it was the pandemic? Maybe parents want a better way to tote kids and groceries? Whatever the reasons, wagon strollers have arrived to change how parents move their kids from place to place.

With so many new stroller wagons to chose from, it can be hard for the average person to know what really works. That’s why I scrutinized every available stroller wagon on the market before testing eight of the most popular options out there.

While everyone’s personal preferences are different—i.e. Whether you like to push or pull your stroller wagon, whether your kids prefer raised seats or a flat bottom, whether your kids sit quietly or, like mine, want to get in and out of the wagon every 20 feet—I did come away from all my testing with a clear favorite that I felt exceeded my expectations at almost every turn. The Gladly Family Anthem4 (available at Amazon) is big enough to hold four toddlers, but it’s also remarkably sleek and lightweight.

If you’re looking for something smaller and more affordable, I’d recommend the Gladly Family Anthem2 (available at Amazon), which is basically identical to the Anthem4, but about two-thirds the size. It has all the style and maneuverability of the larger model, but a more compact footprint—and a lower price point.

If you’re looking for something just a little more luxe, we recommend the Joey Wagon (available on Joey) which is a two-seater, but costs just a hair more than the Anthem4. It’s got a turning radius that can’t be beat, and its sleek style and durability make it stand out from the crowd.

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence The Gladly Anthem4 has plenty of space and ample canopy coverage.

Buy now at Amazon

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence The Gladly Anthem2 has all the features of the Anthem4, but a smaller footprint.

Buy now at Amazon

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence For a more luxurious ride, you can't go wrong with the Joey Wagon.

Other Stroller Wagons We Tested

$399.99 from Amazon

Adjustable leatherette handles

Lots of storage Cons No cup holders for kids

Kids can't easily climb in and out Buy now at Keenz

Built-in cup holders

$343.49 from Amazon

$343.49 from Target

$343.49 from Walmart

Zippered door for kids to climb in Cons Top heavy enough to tip

Buy now at Amazon

Multiple brake options

Zippered bottom for easy cleaning Cons Canopies and wagon are too tall

Buy now at Amazon

$479.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

How We Tested Stroller Wagons

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence We tested lots of stroller wagons to find the best one for toting kids and gear.

I used each wagon exclusively for a few days, toting my 4-year-old twins wherever we needed to go, from the beach to the farmer’s market. We’d go on daily walks around the block, making sure to try and run into potential hazards (curbs without cutouts, loose gravel, etc.). My husband also tested each wagon, and built each one, offering feedback on what worked and what didn’t.

The Tester

My name is Marah Eakin, and I’m a longtime freelancer writer now living in Southern California with my husband and two kids. I’ve written up a number of other products for Reviewed, including the Toniebox and the Sago Mini box. When I’m not writing about boxes or wagons, I like watching The Great British Bake-Off and all the various RuPaul’s Drag Race franchises.

The Tests

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence We put each stroller wagon to the test on outings with busy toddlers.

Stroller wagons are a big ticket item, so I wanted to be sure we put a ton of due diligence into helping parents make the right purchase. I looked into every stroller wagon on the market, comparing and contrasting what might be good to check out. What had the best user reviews? What seemed new or interesting? What models seemed thoughtfully made?

Once I had that pared down to about eight potential candidates, I ordered samples, which promptly took over my whole garage. I then assessed each stroller wagon based on 24 categories, weighing durability, style, ease of use, maneuverability, and comfort.

To make sure each stroller wagon was tested fairly, I put them through roughly the same tests, taking them around the block and through the beats of our everyday lives. We used them mostly outdoors, but a few did go inside when I felt like there would be enough space to move around, like at the L.A. Convention Center. All in all, testing took me about three months of hard pushing and pulling, all in service of trying to figure out the best stroller wagon on the market today.

What to Consider When Choosing a Stroller Wagon

If It Has a Car Seat Adaptor

If you have a growing family or are looking to tote kids of two different ages, make sure the wagon you’re picking has a car seat adaptor. Most have to be purchased separately, so make sure the wagon you’re interested in works with whatever car seat you have or plan to get.

How Much It Weighs

It’s important to consider how much your desired wagon weighs, because 40 pounds never seems like much until you’re lifting it repeatedly—or feeling what it’s like dispersed over a shape that’s hard to lift.

When possible, it’s nice to check out the wagon you like in person just to see how it handles and what it’s like to collapse and load it into a car. Some wagons just seem bigger and heavier, while others might technically weigh more but because of how they’re laid out actually lift much easier.

The Size of the Canopy

If you plan on using your wagon outdoors a lot, consider the size of your desired wagon’s canopy. Does it have one canopy or two? Does the canopy cover the whole wagon basket, or just the top? While it’s always good practice to put sunscreen on your kids before going outside, many wagons also offer UPF protective canopies as well, which is a nice addition.

How Big It Is

If you travel often and plan to take your stroller wagon with you, you’ll need to choose one that can be gate checked. Each airline has different rules for what they will handle, and you’ll have to check your wagon as a piece of luggage on most if not all airlines, so consider picking up a travel bag for your wagon as well.

It's also worth noting that Disneyland and Disney World do not allow stroller wagons, so if your primary destination is a Disney park, you'll need a backup stroller.

The Weight Limit

Each wagon has a stated weight limit, and they can vary depending on the materials used in each wagon’s construction. Make sure to check the listed limit for the wagon you’re interested in and think about how much wiggle room it gives you as your kids get bigger.

How Many Children You Have

There are wagons that hold two kids and wagons that hold four. All wagons will hold one kid comfortably, but if you’re looking to hold two older kids—say two 4-year-olds—you might want to consider getting a wagon that could hold more kids, just so there’s less arguing over who’s touching who, who’s kicking, and so on. Also, it’s always nice to have a little room just in case a friend wants to come along to the zoo.

