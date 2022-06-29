We tested this new electric, luxury stroller to see if it's worth the price tag

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Cybex e-Priam Pros Luxurious fabrics and finishes

Electric motor

Great app Cons Heavy

Low battery affects functionality $825.99 from Amazon

One of the more luxurious stroller brands on the market, Cybex offers a range of higher-end strollers with attractive designs and features. It’s even known for collaborating on fashion collections with celebrities like DJ Khaled.

With its new e-Priam battery powered and app controlled stroller, Cybex has stepped it up even more.

What could be more intriguing than an electric stroller that’s not only chic, but also promises loads of storage space? We tested the Cybex e-Priam out with a 1-year-old and a brand spanking new baby to see if the stroller is worth its high price tag.

What is the Cybex e-Priam stroller?

Credit: Reviewed / Cybex This stroller offers impressive features like a compatible mobile app and a luxury design.

The e-Priam is similar to the Cybex Priam, but the difference is the electric motor, as well as the app. The app controls pushing assistance, and it also has a rocking function.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like the traditional Priam, the e-Priam comes with a seat, and it can be fitted for the lux carry-cot bassinet, or the brand’s infant car seat, which can be front or rear-facing. It has a one-hand fold function, an extra large canopy, and all-wheel suspension.

Sign up for our newsletter. Get twice-weekly reviews, advice, deals, and how-to guides from the experts.

How much does the Cybex e-Priam stroller cost?

The frame plus the standard seat, which can be used as soon as your baby can sit upright, ring up at a cost of $1,399.

If you want to make it a 3-in-1 travel system, the additional items you’ll need are sold separately and range from about $260 for the carry cot to $400 for the Cloud Q infant car seat.

The Cybex e-Priam comes with a two year limited warranty, which covers defects in the manufacturing or material, and is based on normal use. In order to take advantage of the warranty offer, parents must retain the original proof of purchase.

What we liked about the Cybex e-Priam stroller

Credit: Reviewed / Tonya Russell The e-Priam experience is nothing short of extravagant with all-terrain wheels, a chrome and black detailed frame, and padded straps for your baby's comfort.

The motor offers assistance when pushing extra weight

This particular Cybex stroller has a motor feature that gives you assistance on a steep hill. It worked well during our testing, but it was more like a nudge, so don’t expect the stroller to take off up a hill while you follow behind it. However, I can see this feature coming in handy if you walk everywhere and tend to load your stroller up with a lot of gear, or in cities with lots of steep hills.

This motor is also great for parents who want to use the toddler board, or who use the oversized storage basket for heavy groceries. I pushed a 1-year-old, plus I put my 20 pound dog underneath, and the motor was definitely a welcome assist.

It features luxurious fabrics and flourishes

Credit: Reviewed / Tonya Russell The e-Priam has high-quality fabric and trim.

There are no cheap fabrics or materials on the e-Priam, and it’s obvious that a lot of thought went into the stroller’s features. The design is sleek, so this is a stroller that any parent would feel good about pushing around. Plus, the sturdy e-Priam frame and thick wheels mean your baby will enjoy a smooth ride.

ADVERTISEMENT

When purchased through the company, the stroller is completely customizable by color and design.

Special features are unique yet helpful

The Cybex e-Priam stroller has all-terrain tires, so it can work in a desert landscape or on gravel. It also has a feature called “uneven surface support” wherein the stroller detects when a parent is having to push harder over uneven terrain, and the battery automatically kicks in to make the ride smoother (and easier). I did try it on gravel, and it did make pushing a little easier, even with a low battery.

Considering how pretty the stroller is, I can't imagine someone taking it through the woods, but the tires can be swapped out for skis in case you’re trying to survive a Minnesota winter.

The comprehensive app makes using the stroller easier

Credit: Cybex The companion app has loads of helpful features, and is where parents can control the rocking motion.

In addition to controlling the battery operation of the stroller, the app is where you can also find user manuals, shop for products, and adjust the intensity of the rocking and how much power you need for tackling a tougher terrain.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the battery isn’t charged, you won’t see the features appear as available, which serves as an easy reminder for you to charge the batteries before you leave home.



While the app is a nice feature, it’s still possible to use the stroller without it.

The stroller is easy to use and intuitive

Once you’ve assembled it, the stroller is intuitive—probably designed with parents who juggle in mind. While I wouldn’t necessarily recommend it, you could easily handle all of the features with a latte in-hand.

The stroller has the quickest fold-down, and it does so completely without having to remove the seat. You can sit the baby into a high chair position or full recline with one hand, and the battery is controlled with your foot.

ADVERTISEMENT

What we didn’t like about the Cybex e-Priam stroller

Credit: Reviewed / Tonya Russell This stroller is a bit on the heavier side and weighs in at almost 30 pounds, making it a bit more difficult for transport during outings.

It’s heavy

The weight of this stroller is likely to be the first thing you notice when the boxes arrive.

Even without the seat attached, the base is heavy, weighing in at 28.1 pounds, which is a little heavier than the UppaBaby Vista.

With the weight in mind, it may not be the ideal stroller for parents who live in walk-up apartment buildings, for flying, or for sending along with the grandparents.

It’s difficult to set up

I found it really challenging to put together the stroller and to connect it to the companion app.

In fact, I ended up on Youtube trying to figure out why I had extra parts, and on Google trying to figure out why the app wasn’t syncing with the stroller.

The Cybex website does say to make sure there aren't any other Cybex e-Priams in the vicinity, which can throw off the signal. My first thought was: Where must one live to run into such a problem? Trust me, New Jersey isn’t the place.

ADVERTISEMENT

You have to keep the battery charged

All of my app issues ended up being related to the fact that I hadn’t charged the battery long enough, though it took some internet sleuthing to figure this out.

Once the battery was fully charged—which takes about 3.5 hours—I didn’t encounter any further issues. If you’re a parent who often fails to remember to charge device batteries, you’ll likely encounter similar problems. Just make sure to charge fully before any all-day outings.

Should you get an Cybex e-Priam?

Yes—if you can afford it

If price isn’t a problem, the Cybex e-Priam is a fantastic stroller. While the addition of the battery sets the e-Priam apart, the stroller itself is a high-quality piece of baby gear that's durable, well-designed, and spacious enough to hold all of the necessities—plus whatever else you can pack into it. As a matter of fact, it may be one of the best strollers that you’ll use, and it's definitely the prettiest.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.