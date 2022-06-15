Finally a kids' clothing subscription that's a total game changer

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

No matter how much I try to plan ahead, my kids never seem to have clothes that fit when a new season arrives. Whether it’s shorts that are too short when summer rolls around, or sweaters that have turned into midriff tops come winter, stocking their closets with well-fitting, appropriate seasonal attire has eluded me—until I found Dopple.

What is Dopple?

A clothing subscription service just for boys and girls, Dopple sends your child a box—called a “Drop”—full of new, seasonally-appropriate clothes every three months. That means that before the next totally-different-weather season arrives, your child will have a selection of clothes that fit and that work for the (literal) forecast ahead.

How does Dopple work?

When you first sign up for Dopple, you’re prompted to take a style quiz, where you answer questions about sizes, brand preferences, budget, and how many pieces you want to receive in each Drop.

Part of the style quiz includes rating a selection of “looks” so that the site can get an idea of your child’s fashion sense and what types of clothing they prefer. There’s also a section where you can give more information about your child’s taste—I specified that my son will only wear soft clothing for instance—which may help Dopple curate a better box.

Each drop contains anywhere from four to 15 different items of clothing. Your child has a week to try everything on and decide what they want to keep, and whatever doesn’t work can be easily returned to Dopple with the prepaid return shipping label.

How much does Dopple cost?

Dopple charges a $10 non-refundable service fee per child, which gets credited towards any items that you decide to keep. The total cost of each drop varies depending on the budget you enter when filling out the style quiz, but Dopple offers high quality pieces at lower prices than most department stores or clothing boutiques.

If you keep everything in a drop, you save an additional 25% off of Dopple’s already reduced prices.

Since Dopple is a subscription service, your credit card will be automatically charged before each Drop ships. However, you can postpone a Drop at any time. Canceling your subscription requires sending an email, but Dopple’s Customer Service is prompt and responsive, in my experience.

How is Dopple different than Stitch Fix?

The business model is very similar—you subscribe, pay a styling fee, and get a box of clothes sent to your child on a regular basis—but whereas Dopple charges a $10 styling fee, Stitch Fix charges $20. I also found that the clothing brands that Dopple carries are more unique than those of Stitch Fix.

What we like about Dopple

It carries unique brands

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence Dopple sends unique items from independent brands.

I love Target’s Cat & Jack line as much as the next mom, but if you’re looking to add some variety to your child’s wardrobe—or you need some nice quality pieces for dinners out or special occasions—Dopple has you covered.

I discovered several new kids’ clothing brands thanks to our initial Dopple Drop, including some that are eco-friendly or crafted from organic cotton. Being introduced to new brands that I know my children like and that fit them well makes it easier for me when I have to shop on my own.

The clothes are affordable

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence Dopple sends high fashion pieces at an affordable price.

Wanting to dress your child in high fashion clothes when you have a not-high-fashion budget can be difficult. I don’t know how Dopple does it—and it won’t reveal its secrets—but the subscription boxes for kids somehow include designer clothes without charging exorbitant prices. In fact, Dopple’s pricing is comparable to that of Gap or J.Crew (sometimes less!) but the pieces are far more unique and not something you’ll see every other kid wearing.

The clothes are high quality

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence The clothes have been worn over and over—and have held up without issue.

It feels like so often, kids’ clothes disintegrate after just a few wears, which is really frustrating. Every piece of clothing that we’ve received in our Dopple Drops are well made, and really good quality. This means that they’ll not only stand up to repeated wear, but that I’ll be able to send them off to my favorite online clothing swap once my kids have outgrown them.

It strives to fulfill your specific needs

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence Dopple only sent clothes that were soft and comfortable, exactly as we requested.

One of my biggest issues with other kids’ clothing subscription boxes we’ve tried is that they often ignored specific guidelines that I included in my kids’ style quizzes. From sending stiff jeans when I specifically stated that my kids will only wear soft pants, to including T-shirts with characters or weird sayings—another thing my kids don’t like—there were times when we ended up with boxes full of clothes that didn’t fit the bill.

Not so with Dopple. We have yet to receive a Drop that didn’t carefully hew to the guidelines, which resulted in lots more clothing choices that my kids liked. Dopple even managed to find dress up clothes for my son that are soft enough to avoid complaint, and that is not an easy feat (as I well know).

What we didn’t like about Dopple

Honestly, I have zero complaints about Dopple. The experience has been a total win from the beginning, and my kids have loved all of the pieces that they’ve kept from their Drops.

Should you sign up for Dopple?

Abso-freaking-lutely

Dopple has made my life so much easier, and it’s introduced my kids and I to unique clothing brands that we all love.

Thanks to my Dopple subscription I finally look like the kind of mom who plans ahead—and my kids are no longer forced to wear wool pants in summer or shorts during winter.

