This toy got my family through a blizzard and Covid

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Rollplay FLEX Kart XL Pros Folds for storage

Adjustable

Long battery life Cons Loud

Wheels leave scuff marks Buy now at Amazon

$199.99 from Walmart

When those two pink lines appeared on test after test, I knew we were screwed. My husband and I, and most of my four sons under age 7 had finally tested positive for COVID-19.

To further complicate things, the weather forecast was predicting inches of ice and close to a foot of snow. I was seriously dreading the parental guilt that would come with too much screen time, along with hearing them beg to go out and play.

By a stroke of luck, our new kids’ ride-on toy, the Rollplay Flex Kart XL (available at Amazon), arrived the very same day.

What is the Rollplay Flex Kart XL?

A foldable, battery powered 12v ride-on toy, the Flex Kart XL has a metal frame and adjustable foot pedals. It has rubber tires, can go up to five miles per hour, and is designed for kids ages 5 and up.

ADVERTISEMENT

What truly makes the Flex Kart XL unique, however, is that it can be used inside, thereby making it a toy that can be used year round.

What we thought of the Flex Kart XL

Credit: Reviewed / Alexandra Frost The Rollplay Flex Kart XL kept my kids happily occupied for hours on end.

We are a family that loves ride-on cars. A small fleet of well-loved kids' ride-on trucks, motorcycles, and race cars from garage sales and holiday gifts take up a serious part of the garage.

I was hesitant when I heard that the Flex Kart is meant to accommodate inside play. Had they met my wild kids? I was supposed to hand them a 12v kids ride to use … inside?

I cleared a path through my basement and sent the kids down. And then I enjoyed giggling and screaming—completely screen-free—for hours.

What we like about the Flex Kart XL

Credit: Rollplay / Reviewed The Flex Kart XL is foldable — which makes for easy storage.

It’s easy to store

One of the most attractive qualities of the Flex Kart XL is that it folds up for storage and charging, limiting how much space it takes up. The storage function makes it possible to have it in the house, and it frees up valuable garage or basement space.

It does need a bit of indoor space during use since it can go fast, but the kids could easily control the speed and slow down for basement turns where I had too many bins stacked up.

It inspires creative play

I was instantly really pleased with the kids’ ability to make-believe and imagine with the electric car rather than just riding it back and forth. Apparently, to them, it looks just like a Nintendo vehicle, so they were soon dressed like Mario (complete with the hat) and building blockades and obstacles out of basement items.

I, somewhat proudly, checked off my mental box to have them do something active and use imagination for the day—a rarity during a quarantine and blizzard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Long battery life

Ride-on toys usually have a relatively short battery life, meaning the fun ends shortly after it begins. Not so with the Flex Kart XL. The battery lasted all day, and I was even able to get a little remote work done while my kids were playing.

What we don’t like about the Flex Kart XL

Credit: Rollplay / Reviewed The Flex Kart XL's battery can last most of the day.

It leaves marks

This vehicle has a few drawbacks, particularly for inside use. First, it has a rubber strip on the wheels that helps with traction, but it results in some black scuff marks on the floor. This makes me hesitate to use it on really nice floors or in an area of the house you care about.

For us, it’s an “only in the basement or outside” toy. The scuff marks aren’t permanent and wipe off easily, but until you clean them, they're visible.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s loud

Another drawback is that the Flex Kart XL is a bit loud compared to some of our other ride-on vehicles. The kids obviously loved this because it contributed to the real-life MarioKart dream world they’d created, but the rest of us, including the sleeping baby, not so much.

Should you get the Flex Kart XL?

Absolutely. This is a must-have for families stuck at home during long winters who have some room for power vehicles, either in a large playroom or a basement. The kids will love being able to ride around inside when the weather is too terrible to go outside.

Plus, the Flex Kart XL works well for families who have children with a wide range of ages, because it can accommodate a variety of heights and abilities.

Not to mention it will actually save your sanity in a blizzard or quarantine—and who can put a price on that?

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.



Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.