OwlCrate is the perfect gift for the young reader in your life—here's why

Gifting season is here—for me, that means I'm busily rounding up all the books that I want to give to people over the holidays. Books are exceedingly personal, caring gifts, but if you're shopping for people who read a lot, and you're not personally invested in the genres they read, finding the perfect title can be daunting.

Book subscriptions are a great workaround for those that want to encourage reading, but don't want the pressure of choosing books. OwlCrate is pretty easy to run into if you spend any time on #booktok or #bookstagram, so we decided to test out the book-delivery service to see what you get, and if it's worth it for you or the avid reader in your life. Read on to see if OwlCrate should make your shopping list ahead of the holidays.

What is OwlCrate?

Credit: Reviewed We tried out the September edition of OwlCrate and OwlCrate Jr.

OwlCrate is a monthly bookish subscription box that caters to readers 14 and older, providing a young adult book along with book-themed goods each month. We tested the flagship OwlCrate itself, as well as OwlCrate Jr., a box curated for middle grade readers. Each OwlCrate has a theme, so the items you get each month will center on the book you get and the motifs therein—we tested the "Memento Mori" and "Map It Out" boxes.

OwlCrate was created in late 2014 by Canadian founders Korrina Ede and Robert Madden, and started operating in 2015 as a way to connect readers to books. It has easy-to-spot associations with a certain wizards-and-wands book series—OwlCrate previously stocked items inspired by works by J.K. Rowling, but in August 2021 the company announced it no longer provides items that relate to that series.

Each OwlCrate that comes to you will contain a new young adult book with a letter and signed bookplate, a collectible button and monthly pamphlet or magazine, items from the book publisher, and gifts from creators or small businesses that reflect the month's theme. OwlCrate's website also has individual versions of a lot of the unique items that appear in the boxes, from candles to pins and beyond. You can browse their selection if you've missed out on a box theme, or resupply items you loved when you run out.

How does the subscription work?

You'll subscribe to OwlCrate for a month, three months, or six months, with a box delivered to you each month. If you sign up for a multi-month subscription, you'll pay the cost of your monthly box when you sign up, and at the start of the next corresponding month and so on—or you can pay ahead and save a little money.

How much is OwlCrate?

A monthly OwlCrate subscription costs $35.99/month. It might seem a little steep, but considering the cost of the materials and the cost of the book included, along with the extras, it's a solid price for what you get. OwlCrate Jr. goes for $32.99/month. As with many subscription services, you can save if you prepay for several months. The shipping for OwlCrate costs $8.99 per box, so in total you'll end up paying around $44.98, plus tax.

Comparable book subscription services like Authentic Books and Illumicrate charge a little more for monthly deliveries, putting OwlCrate firmly on the cheaper end of the book subscription services. Book of the Month, one of our favorite subscriptions, is only $16.99, but with that you just get the aforementioned book, whereas OwlCrate offers a book along with various accessories and activities.

How did we test OwlCrate and OwlCrate Jr.?

Credit: Reviewed The OwlCrate Jr. came with themed activities to accompany a copy of "MapMaker."

We recieved our monthly subscription boxes from both subscriptions and checked out what was inside. I tested the service out while I was staying at my childhood home, so the boxes really kindled nostalgia for me, since I was hanging out near my old bookshelves. I was an avid consumer of YA and children's books when I was younger; the YA genre, as it stands, really developed when I was a middle schooler, and getting to relive a little bit of that joy as I checked out the OwlCrate was a treat.

What came in each OwlCrate?

Credit: Reviewed The OwlCrate came with a gorgeous copy of "The Depths," as well as themed items inspired by books like "Gideon the Ninth" and "Ember in the Ashes."

The standard September "Memento Mori" OwlCrate came with a signed OwlCrate-exclusive copy of The Depths by Nicole Lesperance, a Cresswell and Wadsworth drawstring bag inspired by Stalking Jack the Ripper, a "One Flesh, One End" candle inspired by Gideon the Ninth, a lantern inspired by "Gallant," a jewelry box, a bag holder, and an enamel pin inspired by Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir. You can find further information about the inspirations for all the items on OwlCrate's website.

The September "Map It Out" OwlCrate Jr. came with a note and signed bookplate for its copy of MapMaker by Lisa Moore Ramée, a sketchbook, a water bottle sleeve, a scratch-off story map, a beautiful Middle Earth compass, a Literary Location Passport, and a paper cut-out craft. As with the OwlCrate, all the bookish inspiration for the items in the OwlCrate Jr. can be found on the website.

You can purchase past OwlCrates in full, so if the products we tested appeal to you, you can get them for yourself outside of the monthly subscription model.

What we liked

The special editions

Both the books that came with the OwlCrate and OwlCrate Jr. were beautiful versions of the books, that each came with author notes. It's a small, meaningful touch that I would have adored as a teen, especially if the book was a new release I'd been eagerly awaiting. The endpapers on the OwlCrate copy of The Depths were gorgeous, and the edition of MapMaker is exactly the kind of book I would have cherished in middle school.

The small details

There's an evident amount of adoration for the act of reading that shines through in each box. Especially in the OwlCrate Jr. box, I noticed a distinct attention to detail and curation that went into each item. From the story map to the journal to the beautiful compass, the cohesiveness of the items really made it something special. The author notes make each delivery seem personal (even though the notes themselves are not individually addressed) and the theme adds a fun element.

What we didn't like

The kids' crate packaging

The kids' crate was stuffed not only with activities and books, but with small shreds of paper. While it's a more sustainable (and fun!) packaging choice than styrofoam, it seemed to fill space rather than provide cushioning, considering the poster was rolled in a cardboard tube.

Some of the items could pile up

While all of the items included in the OwlCrate, and especially the OwlCrate Jr., were definitely in the realm of the genres and themes that each box presented, it's easy to see how some items could end up feeling like clutter. Especially with the OwlCrate itself, which focused less on activities and more on fan-made gear and accessories. I likely wouldn't recommend it for those who are not invested in YA fiction and its surrounding culture, or people that want to keep their space clutter-free.

Would we recommend OwlCrate?

I love book subscriptions, and OwlCrate is a robust offering—with shipping costs, it ends up being on the more expensive end of monthly subscriptions, so it's not something I would personally invest in for myself. However, if you have a teen or reader in your life that is deeply invested in reading and the YA book scene, OwlCrate seems like a good bet for something they'd like, especially if they're busily building their personal library. Since you can pay for three or six months out, it's also highly giftable.

Likewise, if you have middle grade readers, OwlCrate Jr. seems to be a fun, interactive option that will encourage reading and also has activities to keep them busy when they're done with the book.

