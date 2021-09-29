Can these online courses solve toddler behavioral issues?

With almost 2 million followers on Instagram, Big Little Feelings is a genuine phenomenon. The account’s creators, therapist Deena Margolin and parenting coach Kristin Gallant, are self-proclaimed toddler experts and use their platform to produce Insta-friendly parenting tips, tricks, and affirmations that, no, you’re not the only parent who’s had it up to here with your little one’s insistence on slowly, tediously putting on their own shoes.

Of course, Margolin and Gallant aren’t just giving away all their knowledge for free. The pair are also pushing their own online parenting course, "Winning The Toddler Stage" which is advertised on their site as “a practical online course for parents of toddlers aged 1-6.”

At $99, the course can seem like a big swing, though—especially for parents who might be struggling with daycare costs, diaper purchases, and the high price of juice boxes. Is it worth it? We took the class in an attempt to find out.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is "Winning The Toddler Stage"?

"Winning The Toddler Stage" is composed of seven different video “modules,” each of which is broken down into 10 or so different bite-sized video lessons. There are four core modules: “Five Founding Principles To Happy Homes,” “Managing Tantrums Like A Boss,” “The Preventing Tantrums Gameplans,” and “The Discipline Gameplans.” The other three are helpful additional material breaking down big topics like sleep and food, and more granular subjects like screen time, potty accidents, and how to prep your toddler for a new brother or sister.

As mentioned, each module is broken into a number of different lessons. “Five Founding Principles,” for instance, is actually composed of eight different lessons, including “Bumpers,” “Neuroscience For Toddlers,” and “Be Consistent… Be, Be Consistent.” Each lesson runs between three and eight or so minutes, which is great for exhausted parents who just want to watch a few a night after the kids go to bed.

What does the course cover?

Credit: Getty Images / dragana991 Keep your cool and minimize your toddler's tantrums.

Despite its name, "Winning The Toddler Stage" doesn’t actually cover every single aspect of raising a toddler. Instead, it’s more focused on decoding and dealing with toddler behavior, from stressing that toddlers don’t actually have the capacity for logical thought to teaching parents how to discipline their kids without spanking, screaming, or just saying “no” all the time. While there are helpful tips about getting picky eaters to expand their palates in the food module, parents won’t find tips about teaching the ABCs or advice on how much screen time is appropriate.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Winning The Toddler Stage" is more about creating a safe, nurturing space for your child—and a safe, confident space for you as a parent. It’s about relieving your guilt that you’re not a good parent, and teaching you how to set your child up for emotional stability, compassionate relationships, and a pretty generous sense of self. In other words: "Winning The Toddler Stage" is perfect for parents who want to teach their kids—and maybe themselves—how to be better human beings.

How does the course work?

"Winning The Toddler Stage" is, essentially, just a long, online TED talk—or a parenting book with personality. Margolin and Gallant sit on a comfy-looking couch, occasionally clad in matching pajamas, and talk to you, the viewer, as if you were their struggling pal. They impart their tips and tricks using tons of real life examples, occasionally punctuated by PowerPoint style slides or silent videos of Gallant interacting with her own two children.

Without giving away the actual contents of the course (Margolin and Gallant specifically ask subscribers not to share their logins during the first module), we can say that the course focuses on minimizing toddler meltdowns, keeping your cool when your kid loses theirs, and helping parents feel like, as Gallant frequently says, “the calm confident leader” of their own families.

ADVERTISEMENT

Margolin and Gallant do that through a series of acronyms (B.R.E.A.T.H.E. and P.R.E.P.) that aim to guide struggling parents through difficult situations a step at a time. The acronyms can be a little clunky and hard to remember—the “R” in B.R.E.A.T.H.E. stands for “Release Your Own Reactions,” for instance—but anyone who watches the course all the way through at least once should be able to roughly remember the process. Once you pay for the course, you have access to it forever, meaning you can always dip back once your kid hits a new stage or exhibits a new behavior, reminding yourself of what you learned and what actionable items you can take away from the lesson.

What we liked about Big Little Feelings

The lessons work

There’s a lot to like about "Winning The Toddler Stage", particularly if you don’t have a ton of other toddler parent pals. Margolin and Gallant are charming hosts, and clearly know their stuff. Their examples and complaints can produce real “YES, THAT” feelings from viewing parents, and the lessons they’re teaching do really work. (They’re based in science, research, and studies, which is great.) Some of the tips they give—including one called “the 10 minute miracle”—are, indeed, miraculous, and can really change the tenor of a tense, toddler-run home.

It’s a parenting win

Credit: Getty Images / Halfpoint Become the confident leader of your family.

Purchasing "Winning The Toddler Stage" is also a sort of moral victory. If you’re a parent who’s been struggling, tearing your hair out over tantrums and hitting and feeling less than at night, then even admitting you don’t know everything can be a big step. Actually laying down the $99 for the course is sort of like saying “I know this can change, and I want to take the steps to actually make my life and my family’s life better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You’ll have to actually watch the course to actually get real change, of course, but the fact that this course even exists could help a lot of parents become immeasurably better—and immeasurably saner.

What we didn’t like about Big Little Feelings

It’s not a quick fix

"Winning The Toddler Stage" really does make you, the viewer, feel like you can walk away from the course with some skills. That being said, if you’re not the quiet, measured, emotional type, some of the skills—using a lot of “feeling” words and “I see you’re upset” type language with your kids, for instance—can feel a little performative. It’s something you could make your own over time, but it is something that can be more of a marathon than a sprint.

In fact, that’s somewhat true for the whole course: It can produce immediate results in some respects, but other toddler behaviors can take arduous weeks, months, or even years to really shape and change. Margolin and Gallant admit as much in the course, noting that Gallant’s daughter is exceptionally kind and polite only because she’s been exposed to the behavior consistently for more than three years. In other words, you can’t teach your kid to say “please” and stop barking commands at you overnight, no matter how hard you try.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you go into the course with measured expectations, you’ll be fine, but don’t expect a one-pill miracle cure here. "Winning The Toddler Stage" is more about process than solutions.

It lacks personalization

Credit: Getty Images / fizkes How can you "Manage Tantrums Like a Boss?"

If there are failings in "Winning The Toddler Stage", it’s in lack of personalization. The course is specifically designed with single kids in mind—one toddler, perhaps with a younger sibling—so if you have twins, let’s say, you may struggle with how to apply some of the advice. Because there is no subsequent interaction once you purchase the course—say, a message board, a newsletter, or a place where you could ask Margolin and Gallant a question or offer a review—if there are things you don’t understand, that don’t work for you, or you’d like further information, you’re pretty much on your own.

Margolin and Gallant do say in the course that if you’re facing tougher struggles that you should seek out a therapist, nutritionist, or doctor, but if you’re faced with a minor query, that might feel a little absurd.

It’s best for younger kids

The course is also better directed at parents of younger toddlers than older ones, as some of the tips are aimed more toward 18-month-olds than 5-year-olds. Margolin and Gallant say on their site’s FAQ that even parents of 6-year-olds will learn something, but, truthfully, early purchasers will get the most bang for their buck out of the course because they can dip back in for the length of their toddler’s development.

Should you sign up for Big Little Feelings?

Credit: Getty Images / Moyo Studio Decode and deal with your toddler's behavior.

We’ll admit: We followed the Big Little Feelings Instagram account for a long time before facing down a particularly nasty tantrum that made us cave and purchase the course. And it took us a week or two after actually buying it to dig in—that’s parenting for you. (Let’s be real, too: It can seem a bit like homework, especially since sometimes the last thing you want to do after a long, tiring day of parenting is to think about your kids some more.) But once we started, we never looked back, and the lessons we’ve learned from the course have made aspects of our parenting lives markedly better.

We’re not perfect, and we haven’t implemented all of Margolin and Gallant’s tips overnight—it’s a lot to absorb, after all—but the tips we have been using do really work. We’ll get to others soon enough and with enthusiasm and confidence, because we know results are on the horizon. While we might not yet feel like the “calm, confident leader” of our own families, we know it’s at least possible, and that’s a big deal.

Big Little Feelings has won over millions of parents for a reason: It’s charming, smart, bite-sized, and makes those of us who struggle feel like we’re not alone. "Winning The Toddler Stage" is a deeper dive into that learning and self-assurance. If you’re a fan of Big Little Feelings or of Margolin and Gallant themselves, ponying up the $99 for "Winning The Toddler Stage" is a no-brainer. If you’re less familiar but are struggling with what to do with your willful little human, it’s still well-worth the investment.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.