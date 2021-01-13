This new smart crib will soothe your baby to sleep

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If, like me, you’ve ever spent an entire night bouncing a newborn on a birth ball in an attempt to get them to sleep, you will absolutely understand the need for Cradlewise. The first smart cradle that converts to a crib, Cradlewise gently (and silently) bounces a baby to facilitate sleep—no parent exertion required.

What sets Cradlewise apart from the Snoo, its closest competition, is that it's not just a cradle. It can easily be converted to a crib simply by lowering the base, which means babies can sleep in it until they are 24 months of age.

With a built-in baby monitor that pairs with a smartphone and a companion app that provides parents with sleep stats and a selection of lullabies and white noise, Cradlewise seems like the answer to getting babies to sleep. It uses AI to learn a baby's sleep patterns, spot the first signs of waking, and then soothes the baby back to sleep with a combination of movement and white noise.

The monitor can be used as either a video monitor—it has night vision—or an audio monitor, for times when you just want to keep an ear out for baby's movements.

One feature that I found really thoughtful is that the bouncing motion only lasts for 30 minutes at a time. If the baby isn't asleep at that point, the companion app will notify parents that they need to check on their little one.

Cradlewise will retail for $500, plus a monthly subscription fee (without which the smart features will not work). Pre-orders launch on Feb. 1.

