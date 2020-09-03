We tried the diapers backed by Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard—here’s what we thought of them

Maybe it’s my obsession with NBC’s "The Good Place" or all those times I’ve secretly enjoyed watching "Frozen" for the umpteenth time, but Kristen Bell has always been one of my favorite actresses and celebrity moms. So when I found out that she and her husband, actor Dax Shepard, co-founded Hello Bello, a company focused on making plant-derived baby products like diapers and wipes, I was instantly hooked.

My 2-year-old son has already tested other eco-friendly diapers for Reviewed, and since he’s showing no signs of wanting to potty train any time soon, we decided to give Hello Bello’s diapers a whirl. Here’s how it went.

About Hello Bello diapers

Credit: Hello Bello In addition to diapers, Hello Bello sells other baby and toddler care products like lotions, wipes, bug sprays, and more.

Hello Bello was co-founded in 2019 by celebrity couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard and aims to provide “high-quality, better-priced everyday essentials that are better for babies, budgets and the planet.”

Made in Canada, Hello Bello diapers claim to be free of chlorine, fragrances, lotions, and latex; they're also hypoallergenic and are never tested on animals. You can find Hello Bello diapers at Walmart, as well as the Hello Bello website. Individual diaper packs start at $7.97 each, or you can purchase a bundle that comes with seven packs of diapers and four packs of wipes for $65. There are 60 plant-based wipes in each pack and 23 diapers in one pack of the size 4 diapers my 2-year-old son tried.

The number of diapers per pack varies by size, but you can expect to find anywhere from 17 to 35 diapers per pack (the larger the size, the fewer diapers are included). Here are the different diaper sizes that Hello Bello offers:

Newborn: up to 10 pounds

Size 1: 8 to 12 pounds

Size 2: 10 to 16 pounds

Size 3: 14 to 24 pounds

Size 4: 22 to 37 pounds

Size 5: 27 pounds and up

Size 6: 35 pounds and up

In addition to diapers, Hello Bello also sells lotions, diaper rash cream, hand sanitizer, mineral sunscreen, and other products (you can choose a free product with your first bundle purchase). While I can’t attest to these products, we did also try the Hello Bello wipes, which are strong and thick for those extra messy diapers.

What we like

Super soft and absorbent diapers

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Running, jumping, and playing in the dirt—Hello Bello diapers do a decent job at keeping busy little ones leak-free.

Right off the bat I was impressed by the feel of the diapers. They’re soft to the touch and have just enough stretch for a snug and comfortable fit on my 2-year-old’s slender body. I’ve tested other eco-friendly diapers that became heavy and started to sag quickly after a short period of time, which only led to more frequent diaper changes.

But that wasn’t the case with the Hello Bello diapers we tried. The core liner of the diaper (made from plant-derived materials and filled with sustainably harvested fluff pulp) is where the absorbency magic happens. I wouldn’t say these diapers are any more absorbent than other popular brands like Pampers Pure, Honest, or Amazon’s Mama Bear line, but we didn’t have any leaks or blowouts wearing these diapers during the day or at nap time, which is a win-win in my book.

Colorful variety of prints

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy One of my favorite things about Hello Bello's diapers are the variety of adorable prints.

You can buy underwear in all sorts of fun colors and patterns, so why not diapers, too? Hello Bello offers many different fun and colorful prints to choose from like unicorns, llamas and porcupines, football and guitars, and more.

While household diaper brands like Huggies and Pampers offer a few fun designs for kids, Hello Bello takes it a step further with bright and playful patterns that my son gleefully looked forward to wearing (specifically the “DINOSAW” pattern). I found the color options to be comparable to that of Honest diapers, which also features a ton of playful prints for little ones.

One other thing to note about the design of these diapers is that, like most other brands, there is an easy-to-see wetness indicator on the front Hello Bello diapers. However, the indicator is only present on sizes Newborn to Size 2. The lack of a wetness indicator on larger sizes isn’t a dealbreaker by any means, but the mom in me likes the visual easiness of knowing when the diaper is saturated.

Bundles are the way to go

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy When buying a bundle on the Hello Bello website, it's easy to choose which sizes and prints to add to your order.

Purchasing your diapers in bulk can save money in the long run, but kids grow fast and that one box you thought was going to fit for a while might not anymore. That’s where Hello Bello’s diaper bundling service really shines. When ordering a bundle, you can mix and match up to seven packs of diaper sizes and designs for a truly customizable box of diapers.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the $65 bundle also includes four packages of Hello Bello wipes, so you’re getting more than just diapers for that price. Honest diapers are probably the closest thing to Hello Bello, and they charge $79.95 for a bundle of seven packs of diapers and four packs of wipes.

I haven’t come across another diaper ordering service that lets you mix and match sizes—only colors. The flexibility is a nice option for parents whose kids are in between sizes and don’t want to purchase more than they need of a particular size.

The shipping box transforms into imaginative fun

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Even the shipping box makes these diapers worth it.

Every parent knows a cardboard box can provide hours of fun for little kids—and apparently Hello Bello knows this, too. Each bundle subscription box features a new design every month that can be easily transformed into something fun and imaginative, like a rocket ship, gingerbread house, treasure box, and more.

Diapers can be boring, but the specially designed play box adds a whole new element of fun for my little guy. However, I will say the play boxes are better suited for babies and younger toddlers because it’s not super roomy, but that didn’t stop my son from preparing for liftoff inside of the box.

What we don’t like

So-so overnight absorption

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The Honest overnight diaper (right) is thicker and more absorbent than Hello Bello's diapers (left), which are marketed for daytime and nighttime uses.

Maybe my kid just pees a lot during slumber, but I didn’t find these diapers to be as absorbent as the overnight Honest diapers we regularly use. Hello Bello’s diapers claim to be made for both day and night, and the experience was just that—day and night. While these diapers did a great job during the day, I didn’t love them for long stretches of time. After wearing the diaper overnight, it was very full and heavy the next morning and the exterior of the diaper was damp to the touch. (Hello Bello does make a specific nighttime diaper that claims to have "lightning fast absorption" but we haven't tested it.)

However, we didn’t have any leaks or blowouts overnight, and, most importantly, the heavy diaper never woke my son up. While I like these diapers for daytime, I won’t be making the switch to use them overnight.

Only available at limited retailers

This isn’t really a gripe, rather something to be aware of, but Walmart is one of the only big box retailer that carries Hello Bello diapers. (Certain Hello Bello products recently became available at CVS.) I love Walmart, but I’m more of a Target girl myself (and let’s not forget that extra 5% discount when you shop with a Target Red Card). If the idea of Hello Bello is to offer “high-quality, better-priced” products for babies and toddlers, I see no reason not to sell diapers, wipes, and the rest of the Hello Bello line at other popular nationwide retailers.

Should you buy Hello Bello diapers?

Yes, these are well-made diapers sold at a competitive price. Diapers are a personal preference, just like many other products we select for our kids, but Hello Bello offers an entire package that many other brands don’t—well-made diapers with cute prints, customizable bundles, and fun packaging that can be repurposed for your child’s enjoyment.

