9 magical treasures to put in a leprechaun trap

St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and if your kids are anything like mine, they’ve been working on their leprechaun trap for weeks. Fueled by the hope that their homemade traps will catch a leprechaun who will in turn lead them to his riches, the traps often include trap doors, false floors, and of course, bait.

As many parents know, those feisty leprechauns are very difficult to catch, and when they escape, they often leave chaos behind; as well as a few little treats as a consolation prize for the effort. Here are nine ideas to ensure that when a trap is set, your child catches all the magic this fun holiday has to offer.

1. A book to set the stage

Credit: Sourcebooks Wonderland / Getty Images / LumiNola Adam Wallace's How to Catch a Leprechaun will get your child's imagination stirring.

A leprechaun’s night comes to life in the book How To Catch A Leprechaun and brings with it your child’s imagination. Written from the perspective of a leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Eve, kids will be taunted, teased, and left giggling while he takes them on his mission of sneaking into houses, escaping traps, and leaving silly scenarios in his wake.

Available in hardcover, paperback, and in a Kindle version, How To Catch A Leprechaun is 32 pages of perfectly blended STEAM concepts, silly rhymes, and vibrant illustrations that will leave kids with ideas on how to build their own trap and the understanding of just who they are up against.

Get How To Catch A Leprechaun on Amazon starting at $5.99

2. A hat that was left in a frenzy

Credit: Imagin8 A green leprechaun hat left astray will make it seem he left in haste.

When you escape in a hurry, you’re bound to leave something behind, and unfortunately for this little leprechaun, he dropped his trademark hat. This festive leprechaun hat is made with reinforced felt, an upturned brim, and features a shiny gold plastic buckle. At 9.5 inches wide, 12 inches long, and 5 inches tall, it creates the perfect illusion that a leprechaun was definitely here and obviously made a speedy exit!

Get Imagin8’s Leprechaun Hat at Michael’s for $4.89

Credit: Ceiba tree Lead a treasure trail with these green footprints.

He may have gotten out of the trap, but where did he go? Your little one will have a blast following his trail with these Leprechaun Foot Decals.

Easy to use with their peel-and-stick design, you get 108 2-by-4-inch footprints; which is more than enough to lead your child from the trap, to a window, door, or any other fun route a sneaky little leprechaun may have taken to get out of your home. Designed to adhere and be easily removed from a variety of hard surfaces including cement, the trail doesn’t need to end once the leprechaun has escaped the threshold of your house.

Get Ceiba Tree’s Leprechaun Foot Decals on Amazon for $6.99

4. A pot that says “almost!”

Credit: Amscan A green St. Patrick's Day pot to fill up with treats.

They set the trap, they left the bait, but what was left where a leprechaun should be? An empty green pot where the gold once was!

Every parent is going to need this classically designed leprechaun pot, because it’s so on point, that it’s absolutely believable. This plastic pot can be left empty or filled with the silly surprise of your choosing, but either way it’s pretty clear evidence that darn it, a leprechaun managed to escape with his gold.

Get Amscan’s St. Patrick’s Day Green Plastic Gold Pot on Amazon for $11.24

5. Coins that will have your kiddo wondering if they found a treasure or a trick

Credit: Chuangdi Are these the leprechaun's treasure or is he playing a trick?

If a leprechaun has been here, it only makes sense that we would also find some gold, right? St. Patrick’s Day Green and Gold Coins are a pretty neat find for any child trying to catch a leprechaun. The set includes 50 green and 50 gold 1.3-inch coins that display “Happy St. Patrick’s Day” and a shamrock symbol.

Are these actually the leprechaun’s gold or is he just playing a trick? Your child will have to decide for themselves what they believe, but there’s a very good chance that the leprechaun had a few of his own tricks up his sleeve when he left these plastic coins behind.

Get a 50-pack of St. Patrick’s Day Green and Gold Coins on Amazon for $11.99

6. A T-shirt that makes every kid part of the club

Credit: Just One You made by Carter's Commemorate St. Patrick's Day with this green novelty shirt.

Every kid has had that moment where they get caught making a mess and try to blame it on someone else. But this time, it’s true! Thankfully, the leprechaun had a good sense of humor when, along with his mess, he left your child a St. Patrick’s Day shirt that boldly states “The Leprechaun Made Me Do It.”

This 100% cotton shirt is available in sizes ranging from 18 months to 5T.

Get “The Leprechaun Made Me Do It” shirt at Target for $6.99

7. Festive accessories for all day smiles

Credit: Yocharm Dress like you're searching for your lucky charms with this St. Patrick's Day accessories kit.

If there’s one thing we know about leprechauns, it’s that they enjoy getting everyone in on the St. Patrick’s Day fun. Why else would they make it a point to visit so many houses? So it only makes sense that even though they got away, they made sure to leave something fun behind for everyone, which is exactly what you will get with this St. Patrick’s Day Accessories Set.

From a top hat, beard, suspenders, and bow tie that allow your child to dress up like a leprechaun, to silly shamrock glasses, fun shamrock tattoos, and shamrock necklaces that include everyone in on the festivities, this set includes 19 pieces of holiday fun.

Get the St. Patrick’s Day Accessory Set on Amazon for $9.99

8. A tasty treat for a happy defeat

Credit: The Popcorn Factory / Getty Images / SolidMaks This tin from The Popcorn Factory includes three flavors: butter popcorn, cheese popcorn, and caramel popcorn.

Victory was so close that your kiddo could almost taste it, but at least the little green guy was nice enough to leave behind a tasty treat. Made by the famous Popcorn Factory, this retro tin emblazoned with “Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Kiss Me I’m Irish” combines a trifecta of butter, cheddar, and caramel popcorn that will have everyone feeling a little bit Irish on St. Patrick’s Day. Since the tin contains a whopping 1.75 gallons of popcorn, there’s plenty for everyone to share.

Get The “Happy St. Patrick’s Day” tin from The Popcorn Factory for $29.99

9. A magical letter

Credit: The2Seasons Capture your child's imagination with this personalized letter kit.

While silly tricks and fun little prizes make for wonderful childhood memories, some kids just need a little something extra to make their eyes light up with belief, and that’s where the Personalized Leprechaun Letter steps in to really make this holiday shine.

This adorable little set comes in a small drawstring pouch and includes a catchy rhyming note that is rolled up and tied with a shamrock ribbon, praising your child for their efforts and signed by none other than the leprechaun himself. Although the note is adorable, the real standout is a tiny glass bottle of pretend gold that looks very realistic with its cork stopper. This set is sure to make your child feel as if they have hit the jackpot this St. Patrick’s Day, whether their trap worked or not.

Get the Personalized Leprechaun Letter from Etsy for $8.35

