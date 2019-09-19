25 Halloween costumes that kids—and their parents—will love

By clicking one of our links you're supporting our labs and our independence, as we may earn a small share of revenue. Recommendations are separate from any business incentives.

If your kids are anything like mine, they’ve been talking about their Halloween costumes since, well, November 1 of last year. With so many different costumes to choose from, it can be difficult for indecisive kids to make up their minds, so I polled the parents on our staff, as well as my IRL mom friends, to share what their kids plan to dress-up as for Halloween. From creepy to creative, there are plenty of great options that your kids will love—and that you can have delivered straight to your door just in time for trick-or-treating.

A nod to your childhood

Credit: InCogneato A Pac-Man costume will take you back to your youth.

There’s nothing better than a classic 1980’s arcade game—except perhaps a cute kid dressed up as a character from one. This one-size-fits-most Pac-Man costume is easy to take on and off—simply pull it over your child’s head—and it’s great for layering with long sleeves and sweaters for kids who will be trick-or-treating in cold climates. It should fit kids ages 4 to 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the InCogneato Pac-Man Clyde Costume on Amazon for $45.99

A flight suit to awaken the force within your child

Credit: Disney A flight suit fit for the best pilot in the Resistance.

It wouldn’t be Halloween at Reviewed without at least one Star Wars-themed costume. Charlie, son of our editor in chief, David Kender, will be proudly defending the galaxy as Poe Dameron, the Resistance’s top pilot. The authentic-looking costume comes with a one-piece orange flight suit, a half-helmet, an attached vest, and a detachable chest box with a hose. It’s also fully lined, making it a durable costume that can be passed down to a younger sibling in the future. It comes in sizes 3 to 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Poe Dameron flight suit costume at ShopDisney.com starting at $49.95

Sesame Street’s biggest star

Credit: Sesame Street You can't go wrong with an adorable baby Elmo.

It’s a known fact that cute toddlers look even cuter when dressed up in furry Elmo costumes. Always a popular choice for the four-and-under set, this comfortable costume is easy to put on—it’s a one piece that zips up the front—and will keep your little one toasty in even the most frigid weather. One thing worth noting: Elmo’s “fur” sheds, so you’ll likely end up spending November 1 vacuuming your couch. It comes in sizes 12 months to 4T.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the Sesame Street Elmo Deluxe Plush costume on Amazon for $34.12

All you need is a VW Vanagon

Credit: Rubie's Scooby Doo and his trusty sidekicks will keep it groovy all night long.

Scooby Doo turns 50 years old this year and, in classic Hollywood fashion, his face still looks the same. Celebrate the birthday of this classic cartoon by dressing your child up as one of your favorite characters.

ADVERTISEMENT

This officially licensed Scooby costume includes a zip-front jumpsuit with an attached head and paws, shoe covers, a long tail and the Scooby Doo collar. The costume is nice quality—not cheap polyester like so many others—but it does run on the small side, so be sure to order one size up if you plan to add a layer of warm clothing underneath.

If your child is more of a Daphne or a Velma type rather than a crime-stopping canine, you’re covered: Both of these costumes come outfitted with wigs and boots, so all your kid has to do is put everything on before she heads out for candy. All three costumes come in kids’ sizes small to large.

Get the Rubie’s Scooby Doo Costume on Amazon for $35.94

Get the Rubie’s Velma Costume on Amazon for $21

Get the Rubie’s Daphne Costume on Amazon for $20.90

A poop that doesn’t stink

Credit: Costume Source A festive—and funny—way to channel your child's obsession with poop.

Kids think poop is hilarious, so it makes sense that one of the most requested costumes this year is that of a poop emoji. This costume is sure to get plenty of laughs at the school costume parade and on the trick-or-treat trail. The one-piece outfit is made of polyester lined with foam so that the poop holds it’s charming shape. It fits children 48” to 60” tall.

Get the Costume Source Poop Emoji on Amazon for $24.97

ADVERTISEMENT

A costume that gives the right kind of nightmares

Credit: Disguise The King of Halloween Town is royally frightening.

Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas is still taking a top spot on the list of popular costumes. Take your Jack Skelington to the streets in this costume that includes a one piece jumpsuit with attached coat tails, a detachable bow tie, and a half mask. And if you really want to wow the neighborhood, dress the family pet as Zero the ghost dog. The Jack Skellington costume comes in sizes 4/6 to 10/12.

Get the Disguise Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington costume on Amazon for $23.53

Undead, without a lot of effort

Credit: California Costumes / Fun Costumes A spooky duo that's scarily festive.

Smart Home staff writer Rachel Murphy’s kids are going ghoulish this year: Her six-year-old-daughter plans to dress up as a vampire, and her one-year-old son will be rounding out the look as a mummy. This glamorous vampire dress comes complete with a choker and necklace, so all you have to do is decide on appropriate footwear. The mummy costume takes our vote for the best combination of practical and creative: It’s a knit jumpsuit that zips up the back and is covered in gauze strips. You can arrange the longer strips of gauze—attached at the neck—as desired to wrap your child’s face and head most comfortably. The vampire costume comes in sizes from XS to XL, and the mummy in both 2T and 4T sizes.

Get the California Costumes Royal Vampire costume on Amazon for $26.75

Get the Fun Costume Mummy Costume on Amazon starting at $34.99

Everyone's favorite toy duo

Credit: Disguise / Party City Giddyup to infinity and beyond with Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

Toy Story 4 topped summer box offices this year, so naturally Woody and Buzz Lightyear take top spots on the “most requested” costumes list this year (again).

Grab your favorite sidekick and giddy-up to this one-piece Woody costume that includes an attached vest, a bandana, a Sheriff badge and a cowboy hat. You’ll have to purchase your own holster and pistol separately, and a few of the parents I polled mentioned that the included hat is slightly shallow and doesn’t fit well on kids with larger noggins, but overall the costume received rave reviews from the wearers. The Woody costume is available in sizes 3T to 7.

If Buzz is more your child’s style, take a trip to infinity and beyond in a Buzz Lightyear jumpsuit and headpiece. Parents report that the headpiece runs slightly small, though the costume is designed for a child of age four. To take this costume totally out of this world, purchase the Jet Pack accessory.

Get the Disguise Woody Classic Toy Story costume on Amazon for $20.50

Get the Party City Buzz Lightyear costume on Amazon for $48.54

A monkey costume that’s curiously adorable

Credit: Spooktacular Creations Your little one will stay warm—and look adorable—in a fuzzy Curious George costume.

Mike Roorda, our senior video producer, will heretofore be known as The Man in the Yellow Hat, as he’ll be escorting his tiny Curious George—AKA his two-year-old daughter—around town this Halloween. The cute and cuddly monkey costume includes everything your baby needs to mimic his or her favorite character from the classic series of children’s books—even a stuffed banana! Parents note that the costume runs slightly big, so if you have a preemie or a kiddo who is small, it might be wise to size down. It comes in sizes 6 months to 3T.

Get the Spooktacular Creations Baby Monkey Costume on Amazon starting at $19.99

A whole new world of mermaid costumes

Credit: Disney A Little Mermaid costume that looks great on land and under the sea.

Excited about The Little Mermaid remake, or the live version that’s due to hit small screens on November 5? You’re not alone: It looks as though you’re bound to see quite a few Ariels swimming down the sidewalk this Halloween. Get almost everything you need to dress your little one up as the treasured mermaid, with the Ariel Costume Collection from the Disney Store—you can even get a plush Flounder. You’ll have to buy a wig separately, but that enables your child to choose between the classic red locks or the flowing black mane of the new Ariel. Either way, this costume is sure to receive plenty of compliments. It comes in sizes 3 to 13, and should last through many dress-up sessions beyond October 31.

Get the Ariel Costume Collection at ShopDisney.com for $107.75

Glamorous garb for tasteful trick-or-treating

Credit: Party City A Fancy Nancy costume will make Halloween absolutely marvelous.

Fancy Nancy, a favorite literary heroine of most toddlers, will be making an appearance this Halloween on Claire, three-year-old daughter of TJ Donegan, our executive editor of core content. Your child, too, can dress up as the colorful protagonist of the well-known literary tomes Fancy Nancy and the Mermaid Ballet and Bonjour Butterfly. The costume set includes a tutu dress, giant purple pearl necklace, and rainbow-striped leggings. Purchase a pair of sparkly flats or colorful kicks to round out the outfit, and use a tiny curling iron to get a Fancy Nancy-worthy coiff. The costume is a size 3T/4T.

Get the Party City Fancy Nancy costume on Amazon for $31.99

A trio of pajama-clad crime fighters

Credit: Disguise A trio of pajama-clad crime fighters is a great costume option for siblings.

The characters from PJ Masks are considered A-list celebrities amongst the seven-and-under crowd, so expect to see quite a few Owlettes, Cat Boys, and Gekkos out trick-or-treating this year. Each of the PJ Masks costumes include a jumpsuit with a detachable tail and headpiece, and you can nab the whole set of kiddo crime fighters for less than $60. Parents do report that the jumpsuits, available in sizes 2T to 8, run on the smaller side, so definitely size up for comfort, especially if your kid will want to use it for dress-up in the future.

Get the Disguise Catboy Costume on Amazon for $19.90

Get the Disguise Owlette Costume on Amazon for $19.93

Get the Disguise Gekko Costume on Amazon for $19.38

A superhero outfit that works for sensitive kids

Credit: Horizon where hope spread A pair of superhero pjs are an option for sensitive kids.

For kids with sensory issues, costumes with padding, face masks, or headpieces—and anything that’s just plain uncomfortable—are no-go items. If you’re on the search for a sensory-friendly costume so that every member of your family can truly enjoy a happy Halloween, here’s a pro-tip from a friend: Go with Superman pajamas with a detachable cape. Superman is one of the few superheroes who doesn’t wear a mask, so he’s a perfect choice for children who can’t—or won’t—wear anything over their faces. Add a red cape to these soft cotton pajamas (attach the velcro to their pjs, so it’s not around their neck) and you have a costume that’s sensory and trick-or-treat friendly. The PJs come in size 5T to 7T.

Get a pair of Superman pajamas on Amazon for $15.90

A family of Avengers

Credit: Rubie's Bring your favorite Marvel superheroes to life with Spiderman and Hawkeye costumes.

The Doshi boys, sons of Sunil, our VP of product, development, are joining the Marvel Universe this year. His eight-year old is going as Spider-Man, and his 11-year-old plans to roll as Hawkeye. The one-piece Spider-Man jumpsuit comes with the face hood as well as attached boot-tops that go over your child’s shoes. Don’t forget to add a pair of Spider-man gloves to your order to complete the whole look.

The Hawkeye costume doesn’t come with the bow and arrow or the gauntlets, so be sure to purchase those separately in order to get the ultimate Age of Ultron outfit. These costumes come in sizes XS to XL.

Sunil’s even planning to make it a Marvel family affair: His wife is going as Carol Danvers and he’ll be sporting Prof. Hulk. Stay tuned to our Instagram for photo proof that they are the most festive family on staff.

Get the Rubie’s Spider-Man costume on Amazon for $29.99

Get the Rubie’s Hawkeye costume on Amazon for $18.64

The baddest baddie in the Mushroom Kingdom

Credit: Disguise Your kid will feel like a King Koopa in this Bowser getup.

There’s no particular theme happening at smart home editor Sarah Kovac’s house this year. Her 10-year-old son is going as Bowser, the big bad lizard from Super Mario Bros. His costume comes with everything he needs to kidnap Princess Peach and defeat Mario, including a jumpsuit with an attached tail, an inflatable shell, a pair of cuffs, and a scary lizard mask. It comes in sizes 4 to 12.

Get the Disguise Bowser costume on Amazon for $34.20

The fluffiest rainbowiest unicorniest costume ever made

Credit: Rainbow Estrella Your child will prance down the street in this Unicorn Princess costume.

For the sweetest and sparkliest costume you’ve ever seen, look no further than the Unicorn Princess outfit that Sarah’s youngest daughter has picked out. The fluffy pastel tutu skirt is made for twirling, and the unicorn headband is handmade. There’s no need to be concerned that the sequin bodice will be uncomfortable: It’s lined in soft cotton, so you won’t have to endure an entire evening of complaints about it feeling “owie.” The costume comes in sizes 3T to 7/8.

Get the Unicorn Princess costume on Amazon for $24.99

A spell-worthy costume

Credit: Rubie's A trunk full of accessories gives this Harry Potter costume a magical touch.

Grab your wand and a Golden Snitch, because the famed residents of Hogwarts are (still) a favorite Halloween costume choice for kids. We’re zooming through our series of Harry Potter books over here, so naturally my six-year-old, Noah, wants to bring his favorite character to the streets. We ordered the Harry Potter dress-up trunk, because it includes everything he needs: A Gryffindor robe, the ubiquitous striped scarf, a necktie, a wand, and a pair of glasses. We’re even planning to dye Noah’s blonde hair brown, and I’ll put my special effects makeup skills to the test to add a lightning bolt scar on his forehead. The costume is one size fits most.

Get the Rubie’s Harry Potter Dress-up Trunk on Amazon for $33.94

For the female wizard in your life

Credit: Harry Potter A glittery skirt and detachable cape make this a costume she'll wear again and again.

Not one to be outdone by her older brother, my five-year-old, Rose, will be dressed as Hermione this year. Her costume has a detachable cape and a glittery skirt—be warned, it leaves glitter everywhere—that she loves so much she’s likely to wear it as a regular dress after Halloween is over. You’ll need to order Hermione her own wand, and perhaps a pair of striped knee socks, both for warmth and a more complete look. The costume comes in sizes 4 to 14.

Get the Harry Potter Hermione costume on Amazon starting at $29.99

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time