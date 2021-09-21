Celebrities love this pajama brand—here's why we do, too

If you've got kids that are anything like mine, you hear a lot of complaints about pajamas being too scratchy, itchy, or just plain uncomfortable. While on the one hand I think it's great that my kids are confident enough to express their displeasure about stuff they don't like, the last thing I want to deal with after a long day at the (virtual) office is listen to a tantrum about sleepwear. Seriously, kids, just pick a pair of pajamas, and Go the F* to Sleep.

Thankfully, we discovered Little Sleepies (courtesy of Eva Chen's Instagram), a pajama brand that's beloved by celebrities and plebians alike.

What is Little Sleepies?

Founded by mom—and former movie exec—Maradith Frenkel, Little Sleepies pajamas and onesies are made from a blend of spandex and bamboo. The fabric is biodegradable, naturally hypoallergenic, anti-fungal, and odor-resistant. Plus, the unique bamboo fabric keeps kids cool in the summer and warm in the winter, so parents don't have to contend with middle-of-the-night complaints about being too hot or too cold.

While we're devoted users of the pajama sets, Little Sleepies made a name for itself with Zippies, one-piece sleepers that feature fold-over cuffs that convert them from footless romper to footed sleeper (and vice versa). The Zippies also have double zippers to make diaper changes easier, and fold-over mittens to protect newborns from scratching themselves.

ADVERTISEMENT

How much do Little Sleepies cost?

Two-piece pajama sets are priced at $30 for short sets, and $32 for long pants and long sleeve sets. Zippies are priced at $32. Little Sleepies also offers matching family sets for the holidays, and adult sizes range from $28 to $32 per piece.

Little Sleepies offers free shipping for orders over $25, and a portion of every sale goes to Alex's Lemonade Stand to help fight childhood cancer.

What we love about Little Sleepies

Credit: Reviewed / Lisa Lawrence Little Sleepies pajamas are beloved by celebrities.

They're incredibly soft

My kids are all about soft clothing and pajamas—to the point that it's actually difficult to find them garments—but they never complain about wearing their Little Sleepies pajama sets. In fact, they make me wash them multiple times a week just they can wear them over and over and over again.

After trying the holiday pajamas last year, I can say that I don't blame them; the bamboo fabric is silky soft and feels like you're wearing a lightweight hug.

ADVERTISEMENT

The patterns

Comfy pajamas are one thing, but comfy pajamas that also come in totally adorable patterns? Well, that's a no-brainer. Little Sleepies' selection of designs are truly outstanding, and my kids love picking out new patterns whenever it's time to buy a new pair. My kids both love their Breakfast Buddies sets, but the Summer Garden and Jungle Safari prints are in our shopping cart right now.

Need more proof that their prints are totally adorable and not-to-be-missed? Halloween pajama sets sold out the week that they launched (and I didn't even get a chance to buy some).

They're super stretchy

Kids grow so quickly, and it feels like I constantly have to buy them new pants and pjs because the size that fit two weeks ago is now way too small. Thanks to the spandex that's woven into the Little Sleepies' fabric, the pajamas have a nice amount of stretch, so they do a better job of growing with your child rather than your child growing out of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

They're durable

The fabric of the Little Sleepies pajamas feels really thin, so I was actually surprised at how durable and long lasting they are. I assumed that they would be worn once or twice before becoming totally full of holes, but that's not been the case at all. Plus, they wash beautifully and still look bright and colorful even after almost a year of wear. In fact, they've lasted so well that we've been able to give them as hand-me-downs to younger kiddos, and they look almost as good as new.

What we don't like about Little Sleepies

The price

As a parent who spent many years on a really tight budget, the price point for Little Sleepies is definitely on the high end. It's not completely unreasonable—in fact, it's lower than other comparable brands—but if you're purchasing jammies for more than one kid, you're out over $60 just for two pairs of pajamas. That's a prohibitive price point for many families. Are the pajamas worth it? Absolutely, and if you're on a budget but still want to splurge on a pair of Little Sleepies, they're a fantastic choice for a special birthday gift.

Should you buy Little Sleepies?

Absolutely, no question about it, yes! Little Sleepies pajama sets are incredibly comfortable, super soft, and totally adorable. Plus, your kids won't complain about having to wear them. And isn't that worth every penny?

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.