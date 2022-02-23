Here's what to bring to the new Peppa Pig theme park

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Peppa Pig, the beloved star of the toddler-favorite British self-titled TV show, is making her U.S. attractions debut with the opening of the new Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida. Her little brother George, Mummy Pig, and Daddy Pig are joining in the fun, too, with rides, playgrounds, splash pads, character shows, and more Peppa-themed fun the whole family, of any ability, can enjoy.

As an Orlando resident, I have attended my fair share of theme parks—both as a kid growing up with year-round tickets to SeaWorld Orlando, and later as a Disney annual passholder with kids of my own. Ahead of the February 24 public opening, I took my Peppa-loving toddler to check it out. We rode every ride and played hard over every square inch.

However, knowing what to expect—and packing the right stuff—played a huge role in our successful day.

If you're planning a family trip to the Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida, here is everything you need to know—from parking to packing snacks and everything in between.

ADVERTISEMENT

About the Peppa Pig Theme Park

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy A handy height requirement chart can be found at the front of each ride.

The Peppa Pig Theme Park is located in Winter Haven, Florida (a roughly 45-minute drive from Tampa or Orlando, if the traffic is good) and is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It shares an entrance and a parking lot with Legoland.

The park is a certified autism center, and, as a part of the certification, each attraction has its own sensory guide. The signs can help parents and caregivers understand how each of a child’s five senses—touch, taste, sound, sight, and smell—may be affected during a certain experience. The park is also designed with enhanced accessibility for certain rides and play areas for children in wheelchairs.



Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Here's an example of one of the sensory guideline signs posted on an attraction at the Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida.

Preschool-aged children (ages 2 to 5) will get the most out of a visit to the Peppa Pig Theme Park. There are height requirements for some of the rides, though in most cases, you can ride with your child if they’re not tall enough.

Food and drink are available for purchase at Miss Rabbit’s Diner, which is the only onsite restaurant. The fast casual café has a variety of food options for adults and children, with options for indoor and outdoor dining.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peppa Pig Theme Park ticket costs

Tickets to Peppa Pig’s theme park can be bought online before your visit for $30.99, or purchased on the day of your arrival for $34.99. Tickets are required for guests age 2 and older. Options for single and two-day tickets are available. Self-parking costs $23.36 per car. Annual passes include free parking and start at $74.99, with more expensive options to buy ticket bundles for the Peppa Pig Theme Park and Legoland.

What to bring—and what to leave at home

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Towels, baby wipes, swimsuits, and water bottles are a few of the items I brought in my backpack to the new Peppa Pig Theme Park.

Going anywhere with kids, especially toddlers, requires a lot of stuff. Snacks, wipes, bottles—the list goes on. I did my best to keep it simple, only bringing what I knew we would need. While your packing list may look a little different than mine, here are several must-bring items that helped make for a successful first trip to the Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida.

Dress comfortably (and practically)

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy We aren't quite as stylish as Peppa and George, but we dressed for comfort and had a great day at the Peppa Pig Theme Park.

Florida is typically hot and humid on a year-round basis, so make sure you check the forecast beforehand and plan your outfits accordingly. Athletic clothing and breathable fabrics can help wick away sweat and keep you cool.

ADVERTISEMENT

My little guy wore shorts, a white shirt, and a baseball hat. I wore a romper, which, while comfortable, wasn’t the most practical piece of clothing to wear during solo bathroom breaks with a toddler. If you’re visiting during the summer months, pack a poncho for afternoon downpours.

It's important to wear comfortable footwear that can provide all-day support while you're strolling the park, so for us, sneakers were a must for our visit. Closed-toed shoes are also ideal for darting around the park and climbing the playgrounds.

My friend, however, wore a pair of sandals, which were faster and easier to slip on and off at the splash pad than my shoes and socks. Whatever you do, just don't make your trip to Peppa Pig's theme park the day you break in your new kicks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Face masks are optional

At the time of publication, Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida is not requiring face masks for guests indoors or out regardless of vaccination status. I packed masks for both of us to play it safe, but again, this is completely optional. Vistaprint, which makes some of the best face masks for kids, fit my toddler's face perfectly, so that's what we brought.

Before you arrive, visit the Peppa Pig Theme Park website for the most up-to-date COVID-19 information, including any changes to the mask policy.

Get the Vistaprint Kid's Face Mask at Vistaprint

Back-up phone charger

It’s highly likely that you’re going to take (what seems like) a million photos and videos of your kid while you’re there—and you’re going to need a portable battery charger to give you some extra juice on the go. This is one item I forgot to pack, and I didn’t see any standalone charging stations at the park.

My phone’s battery barely made it to the end of the day. One of the best portable phone chargers, like the Mophie Powerstation PD, can ensure your phone is powered up to capture every precious Peppa moment.

Get the Mophie Powerstation PD on Amazon

ADVERTISEMENT

A water bottle for everyone

Whether it’s water, milk, or any other liquid your kid prefers to drink, it’s good to bring your own drinking bottle for extra hydration on a sunny day. A double-insulated bottle like a kid’s Yeti or Hydro Flask keeps iced water chilled—even in the Florida heat. Make sure to bring one for yourself, too. Drinks are available for purchase at the park, as well.

Snacks from home

Toddlers run on snacks, and since outside food is allowed in the park, it doesn't hurt to throw a few of their favorite foods in your bag. I packed easy-to-eat snacks like sliced veggies, granola bars, and yogurt pouches inside of an insulated lunchbox. For easy snack management, a bento box like the LunchBots Large Trio allows room for multiple foods in one container.

There are plenty of food options at Miss Rabbit's Diner, where she's busy cooking up an American-style menu for the whole family. Kid's meals options include grilled cheese, toasted peanut butter and jelly sandwich, mac and cheese, and pizza, and come with a side and apple juice. There are also more "grown-up" meals like a rice and veggie bowl with chicken, a smoked brisket melt, and a Margherita pizza flatbread.

For a bite of sweet, you can choose from cinnamon buns, a marshmallow "mud" cup, and a chocolate or vanilla Muddy Puddle Milkshake.

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy My toddler, with his double-insulated water bottle close by, approved of the food at Florida-based Peppa Pig' Theme Park.

We dined al fresco in the outdoor patio space at Miss Rabbit's Diner, sampling the mac and cheese, chicken salad sandwich, pizza, and marshmallow “mud” cup. Overall, the food was good—about as good as you can expect from a fast-casual theme park restaurant. The cup of mac and cheese was a bit too soupy for me, but my toddler gobbled it right up.

However, packing our own snacks (ones I know my hangry kid will happily consume) proved to be helpful for having a quick bite to eat in between rides and games.

Sun protection

Whether you’re hitting up the Muddy Puddles Splash Pad or not, it’s a good idea to slather on the sunscreen (or wear UPF-rated clothing) to avoid a sunburn. I wore a sleeveless romper and by the end of the day, my arms and shoulders were pink. Next time, I’ll pack my hat and apply sunscreen.

When it comes to kids and sunscreen, we've all got our own methods that work, but a sunscreen stick makes it so much easier to apply to their face without getting your hands all gunky.

If you’re searching for shade, head over to the larger covered pavilion area across from the Muddy Puddles Splash Pad where there are several benches for you to take a seat. Overall, there aren’t many shady spots, so make sure to cover up—and don’t forget a hat and sunglasses to block out the sun’s powerful rays.

Stroller or backpack

I left my purse and stroller at home since all the items we needed for the day fit inside of my backpack. However, my friend brought her stroller and had no problems moving it around the park. We didn’t notice any designated stroller parking signs outside of rides like you’ll find at some other theme parks. This could get a little hairy during high-traffic times, but overall, there’s plenty of open space to park your buggy.

Additionally, large bags are not allowed on rides like Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Adventure and Granddad Dog's Pirate Island Boat Ride. I didn't know this and had to leave my backpack off to the side with the ride attendant. It wasn't a problem, but bringing a stroller to serve as a "home base" of sorts for the day can make it easier on everyone.

Towel, swimsuit, and extra clothes for water play

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy It's water fun galore at Peppa Pig's Muddy Puddles Splash Pad.

The Peppa Pig Theme Park has a place for kids to splash in “muddy puddles,” just like Peppa and the gang love to do. There are multiple water slides and a large splash pad for kids to play in, so packing a swimsuit is necessary to get wet. There are several changing stalls with benches at the splash pad, including a larger stall for wheelchairs.

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy These are the changing stalls at the Muddy Puddles Splash Pad, including one designated for wheelchair use.

Bring your own beach towel for afterward, as they are not provided at the park. If you’re thinking of packing water shoes like I did, don’t bother—they aren't allowed in the play area.

You may want to bring a change of clothes for your kid. My toddler’s original clothing was damp from sweat, so I was glad I had a spare set with me. Finally, pack a reusable wet bag or a plastic bag for the wet swimsuit.

Hand sanitizer or wipes

Much like playgrounds, theme parks are a cesspool of germs. From touching ride handlebars to sharing plastic shovels in the sandpit, there are, as you might expect, a lot of high-touch surfaces at Peppa’s theme park. For a quick way to clean hands on the go, I brought a small bottle of hand sanitizer attached to my keyring. I also packed wipes but found the squirt of sanitizer here and there easier to manage.

Here's what to do at the Peppa Pig Theme Park

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy We came, we saw, we conquered Granny Pig's Garden carrot tunnel.

Walking into the Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida is like stepping into an episode of the show itself. As soon as you enter underneath the giant rainbow, familiar places, like the Pig family’s yellow house, and faces, like Granny Pig with her watering, are there to greet you.

The park touches on all of the big and small details from the show and even has Peppa Pig grass throughout—an important observation my toddler was eager to show me. There are six rides, six themed playscapes, and one water play area—enough to make a day out of.

Walking into the Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida is like stepping into an episode of the show itself.

Our day started with a walk through Peppa's yellow house and straight on to Daddy Pig's rollercoaster for my toddler’s first real theme park ride, which he loved. From there, it was straight over to check out the maze in Granny Pig's Garden and take a trip through Grandpa Pig's Greenhouse. This particular play area has several playgrounds with curly slides and “underground” tunnels for endless, imaginative fun.

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Mr. Potato's Showtime Arena is the spot to see live shows featuring Peppa Pig and the rest of her pals.

We popped over to Mr. Potato's Showtime Arena for a live show featuring Peppa and George singing all of their favorite songs from the show, after which there was a photo meet-and-greet. Live performances happen throughout the day, and the canopy-covered outdoor space is cozy, with large bean bag-like cushions spaced out atop Astroturf.

The Fun Fair features carnival games as well as several rides, including Peppa’s Balloon Ride, which offers a sweeping view of the park. The ride is wheelchair-accessible with a ramp that pulls down so kids can roll into the balloon basket without having to change seats. There's also Peppa’s Pedal Bike Tour, which has been mapped out to meet ADA guidelines and standards for children in wheelchairs to navigate. Tricycles are also available to ride on the path, but this area tended to clog up quickly during out visit.



Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy A visit to the Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida is a fun way to spend the day with your little one.

One of the biggest hits of the park for us was the Pirate Island Sand Play. This is a large, covered sandpit right next to the Pirate Island boat ride that features plenty of neon-colored buckets and shovels to share while digging for "gold" Peppa Pig coins. My toddler is currently very into digging and dumping, and, naturally, was thriving in the sandpit. He tried hard to convince me to take a gold coin home, but I told him to bury it for our next trip. We also took several trips on Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Adventure, where we marveled at prehistoric giants and listened for gurgling volcanoes, and Grandad Dog's Pirate Boat Ride, where we forged the high seas in the name of Peppa Pig.

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Pirate Island Sand Play and the Muddy Puddles Splash Pad ranked among our favorite things to do at the Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida.

The Muddy Puddles Splash Pad was our last, and favorite, stop. I intentionally planned to get wet last because I knew it would suck the energy out of my overhyped kid. There’s a water playground at the splash pad with several colorful waterslides that kept my son occupied for a solid half-hour.

The water play is designed for kid-friendly accessible fun, too, with a large surface area graded for wheelchairs. Lounge chairs outline the splash pad, so you can sit down and watch your kids while they play, and there are lifeguards are on duty. On the way out, we made a quick pit stop in Mr. Fox’s gift shop before heading out, basking in our post-Peppa bliss.

While you're busy planning your trip to the Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida, you can catch up on your favorite Peppa Pig episodes on Prime Video.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.