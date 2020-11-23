5 COVID-friendly ways to visit Santa Claus this year

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

I think we can all agree that celebrating Christmas during the time of COVID-19 is going to be unlike any other holiday season. If you're concerned that staying safe means you'll have to forgo your usual holiday rituals, we've got good news: Pretty much everything is going virtual this year, even visits to Santa.

While it's practically a given that your child won't be able to sit on Santa's lap this year, there are plenty of options for bringing the magic of Father Christmas right to your computer screen. Whether your child prefers a visit with Jolly St. Nick himself, or just a message from Mrs. Claus, here are five virtual Santa visits to make your holidays bright and cheerful.

1. Santa's Club

Credit: Santa's Club Santa's Club sends a personal invitation addressed to your child.

Santa's Club makes virtual visits with Santa Claus truly special by sending your child a personalized invitation via snail mail. With a return address of the North Pole, this is mail that's sure to get your little one excited about Christmas, especially when they open it up to find a magical letter from Santa, a keepsake bracelet, and an invitation to a virtual visit with Jolly St. Nick.

Parents can share information about each of their children ahead of time so that Santa knows just what to ask during the 5-minute-long visit. Santa Zooms in directly from his warm and cozy house at the North Pole, and kids might even get a cameo appearance from Mrs. Claus as well. The complete Santa's Club experience can be personalized for up to three children, and also includes a keepsake video.

Get a complete Santa's Club experience for $64.99

2. Homagination

Credit: Homagination Homagination brings Santa Claus right to their computer screen.

With a varied selection of virtual Santa Claus experiences, Homagination offers an affordable option for almost any budget. Book an Envision Journey—a live telephone call with Santa Claus for $24.99—or spring for a magical 30-minute live video chat, dubbed an Expansive Journey, for $99.99. Homagination also offers group chat options for up to five kids, as well as recorded videos.

No matter which journey kids choose, parents can download a keepsake video link after their child's appointment with the man in the red suit.

Book a visit with Santa at Homagination starting at $24.99

3. Sam's Club

Credit: Sam's Club Sam's Club members can book a free virtual visit with Santa Claus.

If you're a Sam's Club member, be sure and take advantage of their free virtual visits with Santa this year. Members can book a complimentary virtual visit with Santa through the Sam's Club website. The virtual visits are limited to one per membership, but multiple children are allowed to attend the visit. Parents will also receive a free keepsake photo and video to share with friends and family.

Visits are first come first served, and you'll need a Sam's Club Photo Account to sign up. In order to personalize the visit, parents can provide details about their children's names, ages, and something they'd like Santa to mention or ask each child.

Here's the coolest part: Sam's Club offers diverse Santa options, including Hispanic, Black, and white Saint Nicks.

Sign-up for a free virtual Santa Session at Sam's Club

4. Cameo

Credit: Cameo Yep, even Santa Claus is on Cameo.

Inventive Santas who would otherwise be short on work this year have taken to offering personalized video messages via Cameo. There are lots of Santas to choose from, including not-so-traditional options like Bad Santa, Stripping Santa, and even Santa Claus the puppet. If your child prefers a magical Christmas being of the more feminine persuasion, Mrs. Santa Claus is available, too.

No matter what type of Kris Kringle puts your loved one in the holiday spirit, you're sure to find an option on Cameo, starting at $25.

Order a Cameo starting at $25

5. Jingle Ring

Credit: Jingle Ring Jingle Ring makes it possible to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

If you have a child with special needs, or you're looking for a diverse selection of Santas to choose from, look no further than Jingle Ring. They offer virtual Santa visits in multiple languages,—including ASL—ethnicities, and they also have a Sensitive Santa who is accustomed to accommodating kids with varying abilities.

A virtual live visit with Santa costs $24.95, and can accommodate up to three kids per visit. Live Jingle Ring visits last between 10-20 minutes, and parents can help personalize the visit by sharing information about each of their children before hand. Mrs. Claus is also available to make an appearance, and can even be asked to read a Christmas story during the video. Keepsake photos and videos are included with the cost of every Jingle Ring.

Get a Jingle Ring for $24.95

