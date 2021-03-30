10 woman-owned parenting brands to support

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Even though Women’s History Month is coming to an end, it’s worth noting that a lot of small businesses are founded and led by women. Some of the best products we use every day with our families are ingenious ideas that were created by regular people like us.

From food subscription boxes to help your growing baby eat a well-balanced diet, to funny socks that will encourage your kids to keep them on their feet, women-owned brands deserve all the recognition in the world. Not only do these cool necessities make our lives easier, but they also make our family happy—and let’s face it, that’s the ultimate goal.

Here are 10 family-friendly products created by women.

1. A beautiful Montessori puzzle you won’t get tired of looking at

Credit: Kulture Khazana You'll appreciate the artwork of this floor puzzle.

You know exactly how messy your child can be. Instead of walking through a sea of blocks, consider changing up the pace with a beautiful puzzle. Both you and your child will enjoy the large pieces and exquisite art this puzzle will bring to your home.

Get the Rangoli Mandala Floor Puzzle on Amazon for $29.99

2. A food subscription service fit for the entire family

Credit: Nurture Life Nurture Life includes several bundles for different age ranges.

Cooking is definitely a chore and it’s so easy to be tempted to buy fast food especially when your child is a picky eater. Nurture Life has bundles you can select for almost all ages including adults. So you can feed your entire family tasty and nutritious food without thinking twice about it.

Get Nurture Life starting at $7.99 per meal

3. A subscription crate that pushes your child's creativity to the max

Credit: Cratejoy Help your kid tap into their inner genius with this creative box.

These crates offer science, math, motor skills, and unlimited imagination. Allow your child to dive into STEM-friendly games and activities to ensure they're exposed to everything to encourage a healthy appetite for learning. You can also order crates to accommodate your household if you have more than one child. Now, you can ensure all your kids are tapping into their inner genius.

Get the Girls Can Crate Kit starting at $32.95

4. A cover that’s perfect for days when the kids are being messy

Credit: Coverplay Add this play yard cover to keep it clean.

It always happens: We put our babies in their playard, and the next thing you know crumbs, fingerprints, and everything else are all over it. Instead of wasting hours trying to clean it, add this beautiful cover on it so you can wash it when it gets dirty. This way cleaning your child’s play area will be faster and easier.

Get the Charlie Play Yard Slipcover from Cover Yard for $69.99

5. Fruity hair clips to sweeten up your child’s day

Credit: Lily Frilly Fix your child's bad-hair day with these clips.

Kids can have bad hair days, too. But these hair clips will put your child in a better mood, instantly! Your child will enjoy them and take pride in trying to groom themselves—which is a parenting win.

Get the Lily Frilly Shakeable Confetti Fruit Clips from Target for $4.99

6. A mobile activity desk that’s perfect for traveling

Credit: Oribel You can take this mobile activity desk anywhere.

Toddlers get attached to toys fairly easily. Wouldn’t it be great if you could transport your child’s favorite activity desk everywhere with you? Well, now you can and you won’t believe how easy it is to travel with. It’s clear a parent put a lot of thought into creating this, because it’s nothing short of perfection.

Get the Oribel PortaPlay Stage-Based Baby Activity Center on Amazon for $139

7. A soothing storytime book to help your baby unwind

Credit: Cartwheel Books Put your child to bed with a story.

Putting your child to bed is a chore in itself. Perfecting a child’s bedtime routine can be trying, but this lullaby book will help put your baby right to sleep. This book allows you to help your child unwind one body part at a time. So if you have an active child, this is the perfect way to introduce quiet and calm time. Wiggle those toes to sleep!

Get the Sleepy Toes book from Amazon for $8.99

8. A band for postpartum comfort

Credit: Belly Bandit Protect your body after a C-section with this band.

Postpartum can be difficult. If you’ve had a C-section, you want to protect your stomach as much as possible while your body heals, and this band will help. The band works as a compression piece made specifically for moms to help keep their middle section secure from any harm. You can wear it under your clothes and even sleep in it should you need extra support. This is a must-have for your hospital bag if you’re having a scheduled C-section.

Get the Belly Bandit Postpartum Essentials-Postpartum Belly Band for $69.95

9. Socks that your little ones will want to keep on

Credit: Pals Add a bit of whimsey to your kiddo's wardrobe.

It’s so hard to get kids to keep their socks on—but these socks are changing all of that. These bright, funky socks are full of personality and your kids are not going to want to snatch them off like they do their other socks. If you love the socks yourself, you can wear a pair, too, and you and your baby will be a pair for sore eyes.

Get the Pals Mismatched Silly Socks for $10.99

10. A natural toothpaste to clean sensitive teeth

Credit: Smile Using a natural toothpaste can help make brushing easier.

Some people experience tooth sensitivity and bleeding gums while they are pregnant. Using a more natural toothpaste—that the whole family can use, too—can help make brushing more comfortable. We love the Mint and Charcoal as well as Ginger + Turmeric flavors. Your teeth will be clean and your breath will smell delicious.

Get a toothpaste sample pack at Feels Good to Smile for $29.99

