The coolest parenting tech coming in 2022

There's no question that kids' and parenting products have come a long way since I had my first child nine years ago. Back then it was practically revolutionary that there was an app to track your pregnancy! That's why I love seeing the cool new innovations presented at CES every year—yes, even when I'm only able to attend virtually.

While 2022 may have been a weird hybrid year for CES, there were plenty of cutting-edge products on display for parents and kids alike. From an outdoor gaming system to an amazing new way to track how much milk your infant drinks, there's a lot for families to look forward to this year.

Here are the seven coolest new parenting and kids' tech products coming in 2022:

1. Cubtale

Credit: Cubtale Keep track of all of baby's activity without having to carry your smartphone everywhere.

Keeping track of when a baby eats, sleeps, and gets a diaper change is important, but for many new parents, figuring out how to do that while also, you know, taking care of a baby can be overwhelming. Enter Cubtale, the innovative new way for parents to keep track of a baby’s daily activities without having to manually enter it into their smartphone.

Cubtale’s care tracking buttons—or “Cubs"—enable parents and caregivers to simply push a button on the Cub when they change, feed, or put a baby down, and the information is sent via Wi-Fi to the free companion app. The cute little Cubs can be stuck to a fridge, changing table, or next to a crib thanks to the set of included Velcro stickers. There’s even a wearable Cub designed just for breastfeeding parents that enables them to record which side the baby fed on, and for how long.

Cubtale is currently available for preorder. The box of three Cubs is $139, a box of five Cubs is $269, and the Breastfeeding Cub is $79.

2. Pozzz

Credit: Pozzz Pozzz offers a way to keep kids off of their devices.

If you've tried any of the various parental control devices and apps available, you've probably discovered that kids are really good at bypassing them. That's exactly what led to the invention of Pozzz, a deceptively simple fabric case that, essentially, holds your child's phone hostage for a pre-set amount of time (anywhere from 15 minutes to all night).

When a child puts their phone into the case and closes the smart zipper, the Bluetooth-connected fabric pouch detects the presence of the locked phone and notifies the parent (via the app) that their child has disconnected from their phone. The Pozzz app counts and rewards each disconnection time so that kids are motivated to work toward a prize. If the child removes their smartphone before the allotted time is up—during bedtime hours, for example—the parents are notified and the ne'er-do-well tween is issued a warning.

Pozzz is currently available for purchase online for €59, approximately $67, and there are plans to introduce a larger, tablet-sized version later in 2022.

3. Ultimate Squishy Human Body

Credit: SmartLab Toys Learn about the human body while having fun, too.

We're big fans of SmartLab Toys' original Squishy Human Body set, which is why we were so excited to see the newest version of the cool learning toy, the Ultimate Squishy Human Body. Composed of 10 removable organs and 15 removable bones, muscles, and body parts, the Ultimate Squishy Human Body is an educational toy that’s also lots of fun.

This version includes a "SmartScanner" onto which kids can place any of the various realistic-looking removable organs to learn fun facts, hear sounds that the body parts make, or test their knowledge in QuizMode. With 70 quiz questions, kids will have a blast trying to place the correct body part on the scanner to see if they got the correct answer.

The Ultimate Squishy Human Body also comes with an “Organ-izer” chart, assembly sheet, and an illustrated book containing further information about the human body. The Ultimate Squishy Human Body will be available in February 2022, and will retail for $99.99.

4. LoCoMoGo

Credit: LoCoMoGo LoCoMoGo teaches coding concepts through play.

My biggest issue with most coding toys is that they are just too complicated for regular kids who simply want to have fun. The thing that sets LoCoMoGo apart from other coding toys is that it’s teaching young children foundational coding concepts entirely through hands-on play. LoCoMoGo has taken the traditional train set and turned it into a coding toy that grows with your child.

There are no plastic tracks here; instead, kids use electrical tape to design their own route, which the LoCoMo-tive will follow automatically. Once kids get a bit older, they can add a second train car—the Color Car—which responds to any colors added to the tape track. Each additional train car adds a new functionality, giving kids more to play—and code—with. More advanced coders eventually work up to more complicated coding through the LoCoMoGo App.

LoCoMoGo is expected to be available in the third quarter of 2022, and will retail for approximately $300.

5. Nfant Thrive Feeding System

Credit: nfant A smart bottle that gives real time data on how much a baby eats.

Figuring out how much breastmilk or formula a baby drinks during a feeding can be stressful for new parents, especially if you're breastfeeding. The Nfant Thrive Feeding System aims to change that with its sensor-embedded bottles and breastfeeding pads. No more having to weight out formula or, worse, weigh your baby before and after feedings. The Nfant Thrive products connect via Bluetooth to a smartphone app and provide real time data on how much a baby consumes.

The Thrive Smart Bottle system also includes a selection of control-flow nipples which—combined with the data from the sensor—can help parents determine the one that works best for their bundle of joy. The Thrive Smart Bottle is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2022, while the Thrive Breast Sensor is expected to be released in the third quarter of 2022. Each will retail for approximately $250.

6. VersaNotes

Credit: BoogieBoard A more sustainable way to leave reminder notes.

If you've got kids who are old enough to read, I'm guessing that you leave a lot of Post-it Notes around the house saying things like, "don't forget your tennis racket" or "check lost and found for your sweatshirt." If you're trying to live a more sustainable lifestyle but you're still worried about everyone in your family forgetting well, everything, VersaNotes could be the answer.

These nifty reusable note tablets are colorful, magnetic, and won't end up in the recycling bin after your kids have left for tennis practice. Invented by the Boogie Board folks, the technology is the same in that you can write on them with any pointed object. The VersaNotes can only be erased by inserting the VersaPen into the little round slot, so you won't have to worry about your spouse accidentally erasing "buy cat food" while they're scrounging for a midnight snack.

VersaNotes are expected to be available in May, and will be sold in packs of three with an included pen. The retail cost will be $24.99-$29.99.

7. Keddle

Credit: BisbeeBaby Easily and quickly warm baby's milk on the go with the Keddle.

Warming up breastmilk or formula when you're on the go (or in a hotel room) can be a total pain in the rear end. Sure, you can bring a bottle warmer, but they're often slow to heat up, don't always warm the liquid evenly, and require that you have a bottle that fits inside. The Keddle, by BisbeeBaby, is an on-the-go milk warmer that heats up your baby's meal in two minutes, and doesn't require a bottle.

Simply pour the amount of water you need for formula—or drop a frozen bag of breastmilk into the Keddle—set the desired temperature on the adjustable button, and in two minutes you'll have a warm meal ready for your hungry little one.

Here's the best part: The Keddle temperature can go as high as 145°F, so once your baby is done with bottles, mom and dad can use it to make hot tea, cocoa, or even warmed milk for their morning coffee.

Keddle will be available for purchase for $125 in the second quarter of 2022.

