Our Place released a frosty new color just in time for the holidays

The brand behind the Insta-famous Always Pan just launched two of its best-selling products in a brand new color. Plot twist: it's actually the perfect shade for the upcoming winter season. Whether you're dreaming of a Blue Christmas or you're hoping to gift an appropriate cooking vessel to the cerulean lover in your life, Blanch is the delightfully pastel blue—available for Our Place's Always Pan and Perfect Pot—that's giving us major winter wonderland vibes.

About Our Place

Founded in 2018 by Shiza Shahid, Our Place is best known for its Always Pan, the eight-in-one piece of cookware that can fry, sear, steam, and more. Since then, the brand has released holiday-specific cookware like the tahdig trio and Lunar New Year set, dinnerware, and most recently the Perfect Pot (Our Place's take on a Dutch oven).

About the Always Pan

We love the Always Pan because of it's almost limitless applications.

We love the Always Pan because it's versatile, highly functional, easy to clean, dishwasher-safe, and lightweight. Plus, it's available in a variety of gorgeous colors, including this dreamy shade of blue.

Our tester found the metal basket deep enough to hold a small bowl if she wanted to make steamed egg custard, or chawanmushi, blanch vegetables, or boil pasta. It worked well for those purposes because there are handles on both sides that she could lift up instead of pouring all the contents of the pan into a strainer. She also liked the how the wooden spatula nestles along the pan's handle, so it's conveniently within reach while you cook.

About the Perfect Pot

Unlike the Always Pan, the Perfect Pot is oven-safe.

A relative newcomer to the Our Place family, the Perfect Pot is the brand's answer to a Dutch oven. While its performance wasn't quite as spectacular as the best Dutch oven we've tested, the 5-quart Staub Round Cocotte, the Perfect Pot can definitely hold its own. We like that it's sensitive to temperature changes, easy to clean, induction-friendly, versatile, and compatible with Our Place's metal steamer and spruce steamer.

Like the Always Pan, the Perfect Pot is available in an array of colors, though not quite as many since it's still relatively new. This cooking vessel is great for boiling, baking, crisping, braising, roasting, steaming, and more. During testing, we were especially impressed with the deliciously crispy rice we were able to make in the Perfect Pot.

