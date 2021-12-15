Fry up some pork schnitzel, thank us later

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Sohail Zandi is the executive chef and owner of Brushland Eating House. His light-hearted approach to cooking and dining, paired with a reverence for his Iranian heritage, has earned Brushland numerous accolades. Sohail’s penchant for adventure has manifested as stints in Paris, Martha’s Vineyard, and New Orleans, although he's fondest of feeding his wife, daughter, and neighbors in their mountain town of Bovina, New York, which is where you’ll find him most.

Our restaurant’s pork schnitzel is the most beloved dish on our menu and I always tell our patrons how easy it is to make at home. It may seem intimidating on paper, but it’s one of the least fussy dishes we cook. Schnitzel balances fat, salt, acid, and an unmatched crispy texture all in one. It’s as perfect for a date night dinner as it is for a weeknight meal, ready in just 30 minutes.

The 10-inch steel pan is a must have in any kitchen, even if you already have a favorite cast-iron skillet. It’s a pan that can get very hot, very quickly thanks to the metal’s conductivity while being the ideal size for just about every meal. So grab your steel pan and a glass of dry riesling, and get to melting butter for schnitzel.

What You Need

Ingredients

5 oz. pork cutlet

1 cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup salt

2 cups heavy cream

2 egg whites

1 cup breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons canola oil

Coarse sea salt, for garnish

1 lemon, quartered

Tools

Credit: Reviewed / Tara Jacoby A steel pan can help you achieve the perfect crisp.

10-inch steel pan, like Reviewed’s best value pick, the BK Cookware Black Carbon Steel Skillet

Cutting board

Plastic wrap

Meat mallet

Set of mixing bowls

Kitchen tongs

Time Needed

30 to 45 minutes

Difficulty

Medium

Yield

Serves 2

How to make Pork Schnitzel in a Steel Pan

Credit: Reviewed / Sohail Zandi / Tara Jacoby Use a steel pan to make this restaurant-quality meal at home.

Step 1: Pound the meat thin

Line a cutting board with plastic wrap and place the cutlet on the board, then cover with another layer of plastic wrap. Using a meat mallet, pound meat until it is ⅛-inch thin. If plastic wrap tears, replace with a new sheet.

Step 2: Bread the schnitzel

Set up three bowls. In the first bowl, combine and mix the flour and salt. In the second bowl, whisk heavy cream and egg whites until mixed. Add the breadcrumbs to the third bowl. Dredge both sides of the pounded cutlet in each bowl beginning with the flour, followed by the cream, and finally into the breadcrumbs. Transfer to a plate.

Step 3: Pan-fry

Heat your 10-inch pan to high heat. Add butter and canola oil to the hot pan. Once the butter has melted, slowly place the cutlet into the pan using tongs. Pan-fry the schnitzel until the bottom side is golden brown, about 2 minutes. Flip and repeat on second side. Finish with course sea salt and a lemon wedge, then serve.

